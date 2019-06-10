Zardari arrested by NAB after IHC rejects bail plea
A 15-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accompanied by police personnel, arrested PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari from his residence in Islamabad on Monday.
The arrest came hours after the Islamabad High Court rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case.
A number of party workers as well as two of Zardari's children — PPP Chairperson Bilawal and youngest daughter Aseefa — saw the former president off as he left from Zardari House to the NAB Rawalpindi office in Islamabad in a black bulletproof vehicle.
Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008. But he was never convicted and has continued to deny any wrongdoing.
Senior PPP leaders wrote to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser requesting that production orders for the former president be issued as per Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA, 2007.
"As a custodian of the House, it is therefore requested that you may kindly issue the production order of honourable MNA Mr Asif Ali Zardari without unnecesssary delay in order to allow him to attend the ongoing session of the NA," a letter signed by former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shazia Marri, Javed Shah and Sajid Turi said.
How it happened
As a two-member bench of the IHC reserved its verdict on the applications filed by Zardari and Talpur, the duo left the court building.
According to Geo News, NAB had informed the National Assembly speaker through a letter that it was going to execute the warrants against Zardari issued by the NAB chairman.
While NAB already had warrants for Zardari, no arrest warrant has been issued for Talpur as yet.
Following the refusal of bail, the accountability watchdog constituted two teams for the arrest of the former president; one team was dispatched to Parliament House and another to Zardari House in Islamabad, officials said.
A 15-member NAB team as well as male and female police personnel arrived at Zardari House while all roads leading to the residence were blocked as a security measure.
Zardari and Talpur now have the option of appealing the IHC judgment in the Supreme Court.
The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account. According to the prosecution, the account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4bn out of which Rs30m was paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.
PPP protests
Soon after the verdict, the PPP called a consultative meeting to discuss the future legal options of Zardari and Talpur. According to sources, Zardari had called his legal team to the meeting to deliberate on whether to challenge the IHC judgement in the SC.
Read: PPP plans ‘forceful’ agitation in case of Zardari’s arrest
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged party workers to remain calm. "The people have never accepted controversial court verdicts," he was quoted as saying.
"The PPP believes in the rule of law despite biased court decisions."
A number of PPP workers in Lahore protested against the IHC decision at Gulab Devi Chowk, Ferozepur Road and Garhi Shahu. They blocked the Metro Bus track, burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the government.
The PPP Karachi division asked party leaders and workers to show up at the Karachi Press Club in the evening to protest what it called the "oppressive machinations of this selected incapable government". It termed the court decision a part of the government's alleged policy of "political victimisation in the name of accountability".
Bail proceedings
Zardari arrived at the court for the hearing on Monday morning and was accompanied by his daughter Aseefa. Security measures around the court were tightened prior to the former president's arrival.
Additional Prosecutor for NAB Jahanzeb Bharwana assisted the two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.
"Let a bail hearing remain just that, do not turn it into a trial hearing," Justice Farooq said while telling the NAB lawyer to only mention any details missed during arguments rather than recapping the whole case.
The NAB prosecutor argued that as per the standards set by the Supreme Court, bail cannot be granted in this case.
Representing Zardari, lawyer Farooq H. Naek argued that all documents submitted by NAB stated that the alleged fake accounts were opened by the Omni Group. None of the documents prove that Zardari had opened any of the suspected accounts, he added.
PPP workers gathered close to the court as prisoner vans were also brought to the site.
A NAB officer investigating the fake bank accounts case had informed an IHC division bench last month that the investigation team of the case had sought approval from the NAB chairman for the arrest of Zardari and his sister.
The fake accounts saga
In 2015, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched a probe into fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through 29 ‘benami’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL on the basis of a tip-off.
Initially, seven individuals, including Zardari and his Talpur, were said to be involved in using those accounts for suspicious transactions. The accounts were allegedly used to channel funds received through kickbacks.
Later, the apex court took a suo motu notice on the delay in the FIA probe into the case. The SC also constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the matter.
The JIT during the course of investigation uncovered 33 more suspicious accounts linked to the case, while nearly 170 individuals linked to the case were put on the no-fly list.
According to a report submitted in the court, 210 companies were also found to have alleged links to the case. As many as 47 of these companies and 334 people were associated with the Omni Group — owned by a close aide of Zardari. At one stage, the top court had frozen all assets and accounts of the group.
The accountability watchdog and the FIA allege that an account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4 billion out of which Rs30 million were paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.
The FIA had filed the case before a banking court in Karachi which had issued an arrest warrant for Zardari. Subsequently, the PPP leader had obtained protective/transitory bail from the IHC on August 18, 2018. Later, the case was shifted from the accountability in Karachi to an accountability court in Islamabad as the investigators accused the PPP of influencing the case.
During the course of the investigation, on April 8, two accused in the case — Kiran Aman and Noreen Sultan — became approvers against Zardari and Talpur.
Several close friends of Zardari had been arrested in the case, while the PPP chief and his sister Faryal Talpur were on an interim bail which was extended multiple times before being rejected on Monday. Both Zardari and Talpur are on bail in at least seven other cases of corruption and malpractice.
With additional reporting by Imtiaz Mugheri in Karachi, and Umer Farooq in Lahore.
Now PTI fanboys or essentially jobless youths will be happy at this development. I am a businessman and let me tell everybody that any step to political instability leads to negative market sentiment and it effects the business negatively. PTI is becoming a master in creating political chaos at every level. We have one news every week where the incumbent government is trying to twist the arms of political opposition. These developments are destroying long term stability and business plans and our clueless govt don't care.
Brother I disagree with you. This man has been the country's single most notorious looter for 30 YEARS - that is more than the entire life of the majority of Pakistanis. For thirty long years we have been demanding that he face some accountability, especially in light of the staggering amounts of evidence that exist to implicate him, but he has always managed to clinch some sort of political deal to escape justice. Now, he has finally, finally been arrested, it seems as though we aren't ready to accept it, and now we're choosing to blame the judges. Are we really that scared of seeing our wishes actually come true?
@Hasnain Haque, Look at the amounts involved, number of transactions and the number of accounts. Once an account is "fake" ( opened without the consent of account holder ), every transaction becomes suspicious and calls for transaction records from the banks ( and their branches ). And to collect those records takes time !
Crying wolf and one day wolf came but no one came to help. Politicians have been strangulated with so many fake cases that when one might have genuine case no one bothers to believe. We have all seen the cases which bring politicians to their knees and then awarded highest position in civilian apparatus to rubber stamp orders from Rawalpindi. Zardari was in prison for years and then became our president. Why the other party in the deal always gets away scot free????????????
I am not sympathising with Zardari but NAB has not been able to come up with any great charge against him or his Group. The allegation from accountability watchdog and FIA that an account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4 billion (4,400 million) out of which Rs30 million were paid to the Zardari Group at two different times is not understandable. It is unbelievable that out of such a huge sum, Zardari group (not only Zardari) famous as Mr. 10% would stoop so low to demand such a meagre sum of Rs 30 million (0.68%). Previously also NAB claimed to have unearthed corruption worth billions of rupees but was unable to prove forcefully against the big fishes in superior courts. NAB should do homework thoroughly before coming out in public with claims which till now have all backfired on them.
To root out this menace from civil society and safeguard wellbeing of our next generation, we definitely have to start from top and work down the ladder, though a gigantic task but keeping in view misery & hardships all around, is urgently needed. To accomplished this Herculean undertaking, the existing govt., with the support of those suffering youth deprived of education, employment & better living opportunities, must stay focused, resolute & determined, to eradicate this evil from all sphere of our social lives, once for all. Let us hope that NAB, makes other like him to undergo rigorous accountability w/o any delay.
