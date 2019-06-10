Zardari arrested by NAB after IHC rejects bail plea, taken to Rawalpindi
A 15-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accompanied by police personnel, arrested PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari from his residence in Islamabad on Monday.
The arrest came hours after the Islamabad High Court rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case.
A number of party workers as well as two of Zardari's children — PPP Chairperson Bilawal and youngest daughter Aseefa — saw the former president off as he left from Zardari House in Islamabad to the NAB Rawalpindi office in a black bulletproof vehicle.
Both Zardari and Talpur had left the court building when the two-member bench reserved its verdict. While NAB already had warrants for Zardari, no arrest warrant has been for Talpur as yet.
According to Geo News, NAB had informed the National Assembly speaker through a letter that it was going to execute the warrants against Zardari issued by the NAB chairman.
Following the refusal of bail, the accountability watchdog constituted two teams for the arrest of the former president; one team was dispatched to Parliament House and another to Zardari House in Islamabad, officials said.
A 15-member NAB team as well as male and female police personnel arrived at Zardari House while all roads leading to the residence were blocked as a security measure.
Zardari and Talpur now have the option of appealing the IHC judgment in the Supreme Court.
The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account. According to the prosecution, the account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4bn out of which Rs30m was paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.
PPP protests
Soon after the verdict, the PPP called a consultative meeting to discuss the future legal options of Zardari and Talpur. According to sources, Zardari had called his legal team to the meeting to deliberate on whether to challenge the IHC judgement in the SC.
Read: PPP plans ‘forceful’ agitation in case of Zardari’s arrest
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged party workers to remain calm. "The people have never accepted controversial court verdicts," he was quoted as saying.
"The PPP believes in the rule of law despite biased court decisions."
A number of PPP workers in Lahore protested against the IHC decision at Gulab Devi Chowk, Ferozepur Road and Garhi Shahu. They blocked the Metro Bus track, burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the government.
The PPP Karachi division asked party leaders and workers to show up at the Karachi Press Club in the evening to protest what it called the "oppressive machinations of this selected incapable government". It termed the court decision a part of the government's alleged policy of "political victimisation in the name of accountability".
Bail proceedings
Zardari arrived at the court for the hearing on Monday morning and was accompanied by his daughter Aseefa. Security measures around the court were tightened prior to the former president's arrival.
Additional Prosecutor for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Jahanzeb Bharwana assisted the two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani
"Let a bail hearing remain just that, do not turn it into a trial hearing," Justice Farooq said while telling the NAB lawyer to only mention any details missed during arguments rather than recapping the whole case.
The NAB prosecutor argued that as per the standards set by the Supreme Court, bail cannot be granted in this case.
Representing Zardari, lawyer Farooq H. Naek argued that all documents submitted by NAB stated that the alleged fake accounts were opened by the Omni Group. None of the documents prove that Zardari had opened any of the suspected accounts, he added.
PPP workers gathered close to the court as prisoner vans were also brought to the site.
A NAB officer investigating the fake bank accounts case had informed an IHC division bench last month that the investigation team of the case had sought approval from the NAB chairman for the arrest of Zardari and his sister.
The fake accounts saga
In 2015, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched a probe into fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through 29 ‘benami’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL on the basis of a tip-off.
Initially, seven individuals, including Zardari and his Talpur, were said to be involved in using those accounts for suspicious transactions. The accounts were allegedly used to channel funds received through kickbacks.
Later, the apex court took a suo motu notice on the delay in the FIA probe into the case. The SC also constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the matter.
The JIT during the course of investigation uncovered 33 more suspicious accounts linked to the case, while nearly 170 individuals linked to the case were put on the no-fly list.
According to a report submitted in the court, 210 companies were also found to have alleged links to the case. As many as 47 of these companies and 334 people were associated with the Omni Group — owned by a close aide of Zardari. At one stage, the top court had frozen all assets and accounts of the group.
The accountability watchdog and the FIA allege that an account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4 billion out of which Rs30 million were paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.
The FIA had filed the case before a banking court in Karachi which had issued an arrest warrant for Zardari. Subsequently, the PPP leader had obtained protective/transitory bail from the IHC on August 18, 2018. Later, the case was shifted from the accountability in Karachi to an accountability court in Islamabad as the investigators accused the PPP of influencing the case.
During the course of the investigation, on April 8, two accused in the case — Kiran Aman and Noreen Sultan — became approvers against Zardari and Talpur.
Several close friends of Zardari had been arrested in the case, while the PPP chief and his sister Faryal Talpur were on an interim bail which was extended multiple times before being rejected on Monday. Both Zardari and Talpur are on bail in at least seven other cases of corruption and malpractice.
With additional reporting by Imtiaz Mugheri in Karachi and Umer Farooq in Lahore.
Comments (60)
Insha Allah, jail
Bhutto had to marry a man as women are not considered anything without a man in our society. I get that. I just don't understand how an Oxford graduated socielite chose Zardari of all men. She couldn't find somebody worthy and more suitable? Will we ever be zardari-free?
Put him behind the bars
Public want to see no more topi dramas and justice must prevail, no matter who they are. Send Asif Zardari to jail for his fake account cases, he doesn't deserve a bail.
its bail granted.. when verdict is reserved then its been written by adv of someone !!
Here we go again, no doubt it would be another relief for AZ & his sister.
Lets call PPP bluff and arrest Zardari....lets see how much public support they have in Punjab
Why dont NAB just bring all the evidence, charge and proceed with the trial. Why all these hearings and drama, what a waste of public resources.
This whole system is so poor, anywhere else in the world, an investigation is carried out and if there is enough evidence, the accused is charged and brought to court, its quite simple, I do not understand all this drama.
I would gladly accept a fair arrest of Zardari but not this witch hunt. We are destroying this country by doing these experiments again and again.
@Abbas, why dont you?
Stop the games and punish the thugs.
Very good put him in jail permanently. No more questions wasted enough time . Judiciary must concentrate on ordinary people cases which are pending in Courts for years
Treat Zardari and all other corrupts in the same manner as Khadim Rizvi was treated. They are all the same.
@Zain U Khan, Was it ?
When will the mega criminal will go behind the bars?
Deflect attention from budget and pocket picking by the government???
Looters should only relax in jail. They do not deserve fresh air because they have already suck enough blood of this nation.
Good decision by IHC. Zardari deserve only jail.
@Hasnain Haque, because this goes back to the issue of quality of lawyers that are defending PPP and prosecuting lawyers of NAB.
Now they will appeal over the court's judgement and then they will gain few more months of joy like Nawaz and Marium and media wil get manaja masala to sale in their TV shows....this will appeal and verdict things will keep on going until next govt will come.
How predictable!
Zardari ran away from the court
both opposition leaders in jail. doesn't bode well for Pakistani democracy.
InshaALLAH prison next .arrest & recover the wealth.
@Laila, for ur kind info zardari is also a london graduate. He is so much competitive nd intelligent. Only one thing negative is his corruption. Corruption lives in his veins. So he cant live without it....... further u can understand....
Thank you Imran Khan.
Finally, the bail privileges granted by the courts is over.
@Naeemullah , but aleema and aleem and jahangir tareen were not treated the same way as zardai and nawaz.why so much of difference
@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr ,
Well at last.
So sad ---- bail is a constitutional right.
Catch them quickly before they try to run or use some other tactics
The medical excuses will now begin from this criminal duo.
Please arrest both of them now.
@Zain U Khan, guessed wrong!
Good to divert attention from budget and current economic crisis
Media mentioned billions of Rupees transactions through fake accounts and tipped Zardari and his sister as the beneficiaries but so sad to note here its only 150 million that becomes in normal 15 crore..............very strange and weird...
Looks like government is planning a distraction ahead of another disastrous budget that may prove to be the final nail-GL!
Now PTI fanboys or essentially jobless youths will be happy at this development. I am a businessman and let me tell everybody that any step to political instability leads to negative market sentiment and it effects the business negatively. PTI is becoming a master in creating political chaos at every level. We have one news every week where the incumbent government is trying to twist the arms of political opposition. These developments are destroying long term stability and business plans and our clueless govt don't care.
Today Sindh is not happy, there favourite son is being cornered, he has done a lot for the nation.
@Hasnain Haque, because AAZ appointed NAB chairman recommenced by Malik Riaz
No leniency required.... Put Them behind bars till they regurgitate the looted wealth of this poor country
I hope Bilawal won't risk his political career by defending the indefensible. PPP must demonstrate that it's more than just a protection ring for Zardari's ill gotten wealth.
Also pay attention to conduct and modus operandi of those around him and her knowing well 'nobody will bear burden of anybody elae'. Can anything good emerge for a country whose ex-president, Prime Ministers (many), chief ministers, and more, are so out of line that they have no decency let alone courage to pay any regard to the same State Institutions they had knowingly misused and even tried to completely destroy.
Zardari will happily go to jail but if the government thinks it will be able to squeeze billions out of him, they are grossly mistaken.
If he is clean then appear in court and present his evidence and should prove his innocence, why resisting??
It is sad that all ex politicians have tough retired life, while real power holders remain unacceptable.
This guy and his whole family should be put behind bars for a very long time Inshallah.
Bail is a constitutional right.
Next room to his corrupt brother Nawaz Sharif so he don’t feel lonely!
Its about time!
Pakistan is rising. Ray of hope for the hitherto downtrodden people of Pakistan.
You see the public protesting, then you see them saying that the law is only for the poor. So you see public is very much part of the problem here.
Has it not been proper, if the cases against captain &associates were also dealt with simultaneously by the so-called NAB -----?
Enough is enough...stop playing more. All Pakistanis are suffering from past governments wrong policies.
Good. But timing suggests effort to take focus away from budget! Also proves judiciary isn’t independent!
@Tallat , have you asked why the trial has not begun
It’s the govt job to start the trial and provide evidence
That’s has not happened but people are being arrested
This is just media trial and buying time for incompetent govt
Former p.m former president behind bar wats happening in Pakistan??!
If Bilawal is smart enough, he would avail the opportunity to consolidate power, get rid of Zardari loyalist from the party, take the leadership by the helms and move on. He is far better off without the burden of Zardari name he inherited.
If PPP is to survive and revitalized under a different banner and completely change its image, now is the time to make the necessary changes
Great Job