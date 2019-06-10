DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zardari arrested by NAB after IHC rejects bail plea, taken to Rawalpindi

Nadir Guramani | Inamullah Khattak | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated June 10, 2019

Email

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, center, leaves the IHC building, in Islamabad on Monday. — AP
Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, center, leaves the IHC building, in Islamabad on Monday. — AP
Media personnel and supporters surround the vehicle carrying PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari following his arrest. — DawnNewsTV
Media personnel and supporters surround the vehicle carrying PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari following his arrest. — DawnNewsTV
Police personnel and NAB officials are seen outside Asif Ali Zardari's residence in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Police personnel and NAB officials are seen outside Asif Ali Zardari's residence in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

A 15-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accompanied by police personnel, arrested PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari from his residence in Islamabad on Monday.

The arrest came hours after the Islamabad High Court rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case.

A number of party workers as well as two of Zardari's children — PPP Chairperson Bilawal and youngest daughter Aseefa — saw the former president off as he left from Zardari House in Islamabad to the NAB Rawalpindi office in a black bulletproof vehicle.

Both Zardari and Talpur had left the court building when the two-member bench reserved its verdict. While NAB already had warrants for Zardari, no arrest warrant has been for Talpur as yet.

According to Geo News, NAB had informed the National Assembly speaker through a letter that it was going to execute the warrants against Zardari issued by the NAB chairman.

Following the refusal of bail, the accountability watchdog constituted two teams for the arrest of the former president; one team was dispatched to Parliament House and another to Zardari House in Islamabad, officials said.

A 15-member NAB team as well as male and female police personnel arrived at Zardari House while all roads leading to the residence were blocked as a security measure.

PPP workers scuffle with police outside Zardari House. — DawnNewsTV
PPP workers scuffle with police outside Zardari House. — DawnNewsTV

Zardari and Talpur now have the option of appealing the IHC judgment in the Supreme Court.

The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account. According to the prosecution, the account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4bn out of which Rs30m was paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.

PPP protests

Soon after the verdict, the PPP called a consultative meeting to discuss the future legal options of Zardari and Talpur. According to sources, Zardari had called his legal team to the meeting to deliberate on whether to challenge the IHC judgement in the SC.

Read: PPP plans ‘forceful’ agitation in case of Zardari’s arrest

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged party workers to remain calm. "The people have never accepted controversial court verdicts," he was quoted as saying.

"The PPP believes in the rule of law despite biased court decisions."

A number of PPP workers in Lahore protested against the IHC decision at Gulab Devi Chowk, Ferozepur Road and Garhi Shahu. They blocked the Metro Bus track, burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the government.

Tyres are burnt during a protest against the IHC decision in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
Tyres are burnt during a protest against the IHC decision in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

The PPP Karachi division asked party leaders and workers to show up at the Karachi Press Club in the evening to protest what it called the "oppressive machinations of this selected incapable government". It termed the court decision a part of the government's alleged policy of "political victimisation in the name of accountability".

Bail proceedings

Zardari arrived at the court for the hearing on Monday morning and was accompanied by his daughter Aseefa. Security measures around the court were tightened prior to the former president's arrival.

Additional Prosecutor for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Jahanzeb Bharwana assisted the two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

"Let a bail hearing remain just that, do not turn it into a trial hearing," Justice Farooq said while telling the NAB lawyer to only mention any details missed during arguments rather than recapping the whole case.

The NAB prosecutor argued that as per the standards set by the Supreme Court, bail cannot be granted in this case.

Representing Zardari, lawyer Farooq H. Naek argued that all documents submitted by NAB stated that the alleged fake accounts were opened by the Omni Group. None of the documents prove that Zardari had opened any of the suspected accounts, he added.

PPP workers gathered close to the court as prisoner vans were also brought to the site.

A NAB officer investigating the fake bank accounts case had informed an IHC division bench last month that the investigation team of the case had sought approval from the NAB chairman for the arrest of Zardari and his sister.

The fake accounts saga

In 2015, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched a probe into fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through 29 ‘benami’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL on the basis of a tip-off.

Initially, seven individuals, including Zardari and his Talpur, were said to be involved in using those accounts for suspicious transactions. The accounts were allegedly used to channel funds received through kickbacks.

Later, the apex court took a suo motu notice on the delay in the FIA probe into the case. The SC also constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the matter.

The JIT during the course of investigation uncovered 33 more suspicious accounts linked to the case, while nearly 170 individuals linked to the case were put on the no-fly list.

According to a report submitted in the court, 210 companies were also found to have alleged links to the case. As many as 47 of these companies and 334 people were associated with the Omni Group — owned by a close aide of Zardari. At one stage, the top court had frozen all assets and accounts of the group.

The accountability watchdog and the FIA allege that an account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4 billion out of which Rs30 million were paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.

The FIA had filed the case before a banking court in Karachi which had issued an arrest warrant for Zardari. Subsequently, the PPP leader had obtained protective/transitory bail from the IHC on August 18, 2018. Later, the case was shifted from the accountability in Karachi to an accountability court in Islamabad as the investigators accused the PPP of influencing the case.

During the course of the investigation, on April 8, two accused in the case — Kiran Aman and Noreen Sultan — became approvers against Zardari and Talpur.

Several close friends of Zardari had been arrested in the case, while the PPP chief and his sister Faryal Talpur were on an interim bail which was extended multiple times before being rejected on Monday. Both Zardari and Talpur are on bail in at least seven other cases of corruption and malpractice.

With additional reporting by Imtiaz Mugheri in Karachi and Umer Farooq in Lahore.

Fake Accounts
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (60)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sixer From Chakwal
Jun 10, 2019 02:14pm

Insha Allah, jail

Recommend 0
Laila
Jun 10, 2019 02:16pm

Bhutto had to marry a man as women are not considered anything without a man in our society. I get that. I just don't understand how an Oxford graduated socielite chose Zardari of all men. She couldn't find somebody worthy and more suitable? Will we ever be zardari-free?

Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Jun 10, 2019 02:18pm

Put him behind the bars

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 10, 2019 02:19pm

Public want to see no more topi dramas and justice must prevail, no matter who they are. Send Asif Zardari to jail for his fake account cases, he doesn't deserve a bail.

Recommend 0
sheryaar
Jun 10, 2019 02:31pm

its bail granted.. when verdict is reserved then its been written by adv of someone !!

Recommend 0
Zain U Khan
Jun 10, 2019 02:42pm

Here we go again, no doubt it would be another relief for AZ & his sister.

Recommend 0
Abbas
Jun 10, 2019 02:44pm

Lets call PPP bluff and arrest Zardari....lets see how much public support they have in Punjab

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 10, 2019 02:53pm

Why dont NAB just bring all the evidence, charge and proceed with the trial. Why all these hearings and drama, what a waste of public resources.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 10, 2019 02:54pm

This whole system is so poor, anywhere else in the world, an investigation is carried out and if there is enough evidence, the accused is charged and brought to court, its quite simple, I do not understand all this drama.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 10, 2019 03:07pm

I would gladly accept a fair arrest of Zardari but not this witch hunt. We are destroying this country by doing these experiments again and again.

Recommend 0
fakenews
Jun 10, 2019 03:13pm

@Abbas, why dont you?

Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 10, 2019 03:18pm

Stop the games and punish the thugs.

Recommend 0
Danish
Jun 10, 2019 03:23pm

Very good put him in jail permanently. No more questions wasted enough time . Judiciary must concentrate on ordinary people cases which are pending in Courts for years

Recommend 0
Naeemullah
Jun 10, 2019 03:24pm

Treat Zardari and all other corrupts in the same manner as Khadim Rizvi was treated. They are all the same.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jun 10, 2019 03:26pm

@Zain U Khan, Was it ?

Recommend 0
Masroor
Jun 10, 2019 03:28pm

When will the mega criminal will go behind the bars?

Recommend 0
James Manlow
Jun 10, 2019 03:28pm

Deflect attention from budget and pocket picking by the government???

Recommend 0
Saeed zafar
Jun 10, 2019 03:29pm

Looters should only relax in jail. They do not deserve fresh air because they have already suck enough blood of this nation.

Recommend 0
Citizen
Jun 10, 2019 03:30pm

Good decision by IHC. Zardari deserve only jail.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 10, 2019 03:31pm

@Hasnain Haque, because this goes back to the issue of quality of lawyers that are defending PPP and prosecuting lawyers of NAB.

Recommend 0
KB
Jun 10, 2019 03:31pm

Now they will appeal over the court's judgement and then they will gain few more months of joy like Nawaz and Marium and media wil get manaja masala to sale in their TV shows....this will appeal and verdict things will keep on going until next govt will come.

Recommend 0
Adil Quraishi
Jun 10, 2019 03:32pm

How predictable!

Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Jun 10, 2019 03:32pm

Zardari ran away from the court

Recommend 0
ivehadit
Jun 10, 2019 03:35pm

both opposition leaders in jail. doesn't bode well for Pakistani democracy.

Recommend 0
Adnan Bashir
Jun 10, 2019 03:36pm

InshaALLAH prison next .arrest & recover the wealth.

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 10, 2019 03:41pm

@Laila, for ur kind info zardari is also a london graduate. He is so much competitive nd intelligent. Only one thing negative is his corruption. Corruption lives in his veins. So he cant live without it....... further u can understand....

Recommend 0
rashid
Jun 10, 2019 03:43pm

Thank you Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 10, 2019 03:46pm

Finally, the bail privileges granted by the courts is over.

Recommend 0
abdullah
Jun 10, 2019 03:46pm

@Naeemullah , but aleema and aleem and jahangir tareen were not treated the same way as zardai and nawaz.why so much of difference

Recommend 0
Zain U Khan
Jun 10, 2019 03:46pm

@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr ,
Well at last.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 10, 2019 03:49pm

So sad ---- bail is a constitutional right.

Recommend 0
Huma
Jun 10, 2019 03:49pm

Catch them quickly before they try to run or use some other tactics

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 10, 2019 03:50pm

The medical excuses will now begin from this criminal duo.

Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Jun 10, 2019 03:52pm

Please arrest both of them now.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jun 10, 2019 03:52pm

@Zain U Khan, guessed wrong!

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jun 10, 2019 04:04pm

Good to divert attention from budget and current economic crisis

Recommend 0
Gmb
Jun 10, 2019 04:06pm

Media mentioned billions of Rupees transactions through fake accounts and tipped Zardari and his sister as the beneficiaries but so sad to note here its only 150 million that becomes in normal 15 crore..............very strange and weird...

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Jun 10, 2019 04:09pm

Looks like government is planning a distraction ahead of another disastrous budget that may prove to be the final nail-GL!

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Jun 10, 2019 04:09pm

Now PTI fanboys or essentially jobless youths will be happy at this development. I am a businessman and let me tell everybody that any step to political instability leads to negative market sentiment and it effects the business negatively. PTI is becoming a master in creating political chaos at every level. We have one news every week where the incumbent government is trying to twist the arms of political opposition. These developments are destroying long term stability and business plans and our clueless govt don't care.

Recommend 0
Spice 2000
Jun 10, 2019 04:10pm

Today Sindh is not happy, there favourite son is being cornered, he has done a lot for the nation.

Recommend 0
shamshad
Jun 10, 2019 04:12pm

@Hasnain Haque, because AAZ appointed NAB chairman recommenced by Malik Riaz

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jun 10, 2019 04:17pm

No leniency required.... Put Them behind bars till they regurgitate the looted wealth of this poor country

Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jun 10, 2019 04:17pm

I hope Bilawal won't risk his political career by defending the indefensible. PPP must demonstrate that it's more than just a protection ring for Zardari's ill gotten wealth.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jun 10, 2019 04:20pm

Also pay attention to conduct and modus operandi of those around him and her knowing well 'nobody will bear burden of anybody elae'. Can anything good emerge for a country whose ex-president, Prime Ministers (many), chief ministers, and more, are so out of line that they have no decency let alone courage to pay any regard to the same State Institutions they had knowingly misused and even tried to completely destroy.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 10, 2019 04:20pm

Zardari will happily go to jail but if the government thinks it will be able to squeeze billions out of him, they are grossly mistaken.

Recommend 0
Tallat
Jun 10, 2019 04:22pm

If he is clean then appear in court and present his evidence and should prove his innocence, why resisting??

Recommend 0
Himmat
Jun 10, 2019 04:23pm

It is sad that all ex politicians have tough retired life, while real power holders remain unacceptable.

Recommend 0
Hussain
Jun 10, 2019 04:32pm

This guy and his whole family should be put behind bars for a very long time Inshallah.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 10, 2019 04:39pm

Bail is a constitutional right.

Recommend 0
Laeeq
Jun 10, 2019 04:45pm

Next room to his corrupt brother Nawaz Sharif so he don’t feel lonely!

Recommend 0
Nick NY
Jun 10, 2019 04:45pm

Its about time!

Recommend 0
Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Jun 10, 2019 04:46pm

Pakistan is rising. Ray of hope for the hitherto downtrodden people of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Haris
Jun 10, 2019 04:48pm

You see the public protesting, then you see them saying that the law is only for the poor. So you see public is very much part of the problem here.

Recommend 0
RUKHAN
Jun 10, 2019 04:56pm

Has it not been proper, if the cases against captain &associates were also dealt with simultaneously by the so-called NAB -----?

Recommend 0
Khalid khan
Jun 10, 2019 04:57pm

Enough is enough...stop playing more. All Pakistanis are suffering from past governments wrong policies.

Recommend 0
Kashkol Khan
Jun 10, 2019 05:14pm

Good. But timing suggests effort to take focus away from budget! Also proves judiciary isn’t independent!

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jun 10, 2019 06:48pm

@Tallat , have you asked why the trial has not begun

It’s the govt job to start the trial and provide evidence

That’s has not happened but people are being arrested

This is just media trial and buying time for incompetent govt

Recommend 0
Chetan
Jun 10, 2019 06:50pm

Former p.m former president behind bar wats happening in Pakistan??!

Recommend 0
Skeptic
Jun 10, 2019 06:54pm

If Bilawal is smart enough, he would avail the opportunity to consolidate power, get rid of Zardari loyalist from the party, take the leadership by the helms and move on. He is far better off without the burden of Zardari name he inherited.

If PPP is to survive and revitalized under a different banner and completely change its image, now is the time to make the necessary changes

Recommend 0
Hidayat
Jun 10, 2019 06:56pm

Great Job

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 10, 2019

Internet monitoring

AMONG the most alarming aspects of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s recent moves to implement a Web...
Updated June 10, 2019

Defence budget

For many years, perhaps decades, an argument has been made that Pakistan spends too much on defence.
June 10, 2019

Environmental concerns

IT was only last year that the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency had revived its water-testing laboratory and ...
Updated June 09, 2019

Renewed talks offer

There seemed to be a brief thaw as the foreign ministers exchanged pleasantries in the Kyrgyz capital last month.
June 09, 2019

Uptick in violence

THERE is a point after which seemingly random events become indicative of a pattern; and it is now apparent there ...
June 09, 2019

Tax-filing extension

ANOTHER month, another extension. That has become the story of the tax filing deadline this fiscal year. Now in a...