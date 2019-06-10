DAWN.COM

IHC rejects Zardari's bail plea; NAB makes preparation for arrest as Bilawal appeals for calm

Nadir Guramani | Inamullah Khattak | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated June 10, 2019

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari arrives at the Islamabad High Court. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari arrives at the Islamabad High Court. — DawnNewsTV

The Islamabad High Court has rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case.

A two-member bench that had earlier reserved its verdict on their application announced the verbal order.

Both Zardari and his sibling had left the court building before the verdict was announced.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can now act on its arrest warrants against Zardari — which were apparently issued yesterday — after receiving the written court order, which is expected to be issued soon. Talpur, however, cannot be arrested as her warrants have not been issued as yet.

The accountability watchdog has constituted two teams for the arrest of the former president, DawnNewsTV reported citing officials. One team has been dispatched to Parliament House and another to Zardari House in Islamabad, officials said.

It is pertinent to mention that according to National Assembly rules, no member can be arrested from within the precincts of the parliament without permission of the speaker. Zardari is an MNA.

Zardari and Talpur have the option of appealing the IHC judgment in the Supreme Court.

The case relates to a transaction of Rs150 million to the PPP leaders' private company through alleged fake bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the PPP has called a consultative meeting to discuss the future legal options of Zardari and Talpur. According to sources, Zardari has called his legal team to the meeting to deliberate on whether to challenge the IHC judgement in the SC.

Bail proceedings

Earlier, when Zardari arrived at the court for the hearing, he was accompanied by his daughter Aseefa. Security measures around the court were tightened prior to the former president's arrival.

Additional Prosecutor for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Jahanzeb Bharwana assisted the two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

"Let a bail hearing remain just that, do not turn it into a trial hearing," Justice Farooq said while telling the NAB lawyer to only mention any details missed during arguments rather than recapping the whole case.

The NAB prosecutor argued that as per the standards set by the Supreme Court, bail cannot be granted in this case.

PPP workers gathered close to the court as prisoner vans were also brought to the site.

PPP workers in Punjab have already planned a protest in case Zardari is arrested. The party planned blockade of all major roads of the Punjab capital by arranging workers’ protests there in case of arrest of the party’s co-chairman.

A PPP worker, Azizur Rehman Chan, said that the protest would be “vigorous” as committees had been formed and duties assigned for each protest point.

Faisal Mir, another PPP leader, said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to get Zardari arrested through the NAB, he would be laying the foundation for the removal of his government.

A NAB officer investigating the fake bank accounts case had informed an IHC division bench last month that the investigation team of the case had sought approval from the NAB chairman for the arrest of Zardari and his sister.

Sixer From Chakwal
Jun 10, 2019 02:14pm

Insha Allah, jail

Recommend 0
Laila
Jun 10, 2019 02:16pm

Bhutto had to marry a man as women are not considered anything without a man in our society. I get that. I just don't understand how an Oxford graduated socielite chose Zardari of all men. She couldn't find somebody worthy and more suitable? Will we ever be zardari-free?

Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Jun 10, 2019 02:18pm

Put him behind the bars

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 10, 2019 02:19pm

Public want to see no more topi dramas and justice must prevail, no matter who they are. Send Asif Zardari to jail for his fake account cases, he doesn't deserve a bail.

Recommend 0
sheryaar
Jun 10, 2019 02:31pm

its bail granted.. when verdict is reserved then its been written by adv of someone !!

Recommend 0
Zain U Khan
Jun 10, 2019 02:42pm

Here we go again, no doubt it would be another relief for AZ & his sister.

Recommend 0
Abbas
Jun 10, 2019 02:44pm

Lets call PPP bluff and arrest Zardari....lets see how much public support they have in Punjab

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 10, 2019 02:53pm

Why dont NAB just bring all the evidence, charge and proceed with the trial. Why all these hearings and drama, what a waste of public resources.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 10, 2019 02:54pm

This whole system is so poor, anywhere else in the world, an investigation is carried out and if there is enough evidence, the accused is charged and brought to court, its quite simple, I do not understand all this drama.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 10, 2019 03:07pm

I would gladly accept a fair arrest of Zardari but not this witch hunt. We are destroying this country by doing these experiments again and again.

Recommend 0
fakenews
Jun 10, 2019 03:13pm

@Abbas, why dont you?

Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 10, 2019 03:18pm

Stop the games and punish the thugs.

Recommend 0
Danish
Jun 10, 2019 03:23pm

Very good put him in jail permanently. No more questions wasted enough time . Judiciary must concentrate on ordinary people cases which are pending in Courts for years

Recommend 0
Naeemullah
Jun 10, 2019 03:24pm

Treat Zardari and all other corrupts in the same manner as Khadim Rizvi was treated. They are all the same.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jun 10, 2019 03:26pm

@Zain U Khan, Was it ?

Recommend 0

