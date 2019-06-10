'Take full advantage': Prime Minister Imran calls on citizens to declare assets by June 30
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised addressed on Monday morning, called on citizens to declare their assets by June 30.
"I am appealing to all of you to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme that we have brought, because if we don't pay taxes, we will not be able to raise our country up," the premier said, ahead of the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20, which is scheduled to be announced tomorrow.
"We will need to change ourselves if we want to become a great country," Prime Minister Imran said.
The premier said that people had until June 30 declare their benami assets, benami bank accounts and money that was kept abroad.
"After June 30, you will not get this opportunity," he said.
"Remember our government today has that information which no government before had."
He added that they had made agreements and were receiving information from abroad about properties and bank accounts of Pakistanis.
"Our agencies have information about who has benami accounts and benami properties," the premier said, adding that: "This was never available to us before therefore take advantage of this scheme. Give Pakistan the benefit. Fix your children's future. [Give us] the chance that we get this country to stand on its own two feet and take people out of poverty."
"Take full advantage of this scheme," he said.
This is the second time that the premier has appealed to the people to declare their benami assets and bank accounts under the government's Assets Declaration Scheme by June 30.
Read: PM Imran urges people to declare assets by June 30, become part of tax net
At the start of his address today, Prime Minister Imran said: "My Pakistanis, in the past ten years Pakistan's debt went from Rs6,000 billion to Rs30,000 billion."
He said that the damage that this had caused to the country was that the annual tax collected was approximately Rs4,000 billion, half of which went towards repaying loans "they" had taken.
"This country cannot cover its expenses on the money that is left behind," he added.
"Pakistan is the country that unfortunately gives the least tax in the world but is among the few countries that give the most charity."
"This is the country that has [the] capability and if passion comes in, we can at the very least gather Rs10,000 billion every year," the premier said before appealing to the Pakistani people to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme.
In May, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had announced its first tax amnesty scheme — Asset Declaration Scheme — for whitening of undisclosed expenditures, sales and assets, including foreign assets, at nominal tax rates.
The scheme came into effect through a presidential ordinance, which will offer a period of 45 days to people for declaration of their undeclared assets, expenditures, and sales along with payment of taxes until June 30 this year.
The scheme, approved by the federal cabinet during a meeting presided over by the premier, has five main pillars — scope, default surcharge, exclusions, tax rates and conditions.
Unlike past schemes no revenue realisation projection was made on the plea that it is meant for allowing the grey economy’s inclusion in the tax net.
The government plans to present an austerity-oriented budget tomorrow providing a ‘slight’ relief to middle and low grade government employees, including military personnel, with no increase in the salaries of army officials of higher ranks.
This was said by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at a joint news conference with SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday.
Comments (101)
Set an example and declare all your own assets along with your sisters and pay all the previous tax before asking the nation. Pay full price of your Bani Gala property you acquired through unfair means. Also declare the property you made by using donation money.
Declare yours first
Well by raising interest rates from 6% to 12% in a few months, do you know how much you increased local debt servicing? For those of us with home finance loans, do you know how we are suffering? For those of us who already pay both direct and indirect taxes, do you know how we feel when you put further burden on us?
@Ali, your comment is many peoples echo, let Imran and co be the 1st do so?
When did pakistan become an utopian state..
'Riyasat-i-Madina' economy !
People are starting to lose trust in you. Do something about it, first. Be a leader, change the system, revamp the institutions, take the tough decisions.
One more funny moment... appealing people to help the country when they have already hidden their ill gotten wealth is mind boggling. Instead of appealing those people, he should acts how the laws of Medina had acted. Imran is full of contradictions but yet we give him a chance because the country does not have any other choice.
Political will is very much there but task ahead is gigantic...!
Pakistan econoy in a very bad situation.
Please first declare your assets and assets of your family members. Then please declare assets of your ministers and then your MNA and after that please demand the same from the general public. Looking forward to such announcement from government
Stop appealing. Start Leading
I will declare all my assets when PMIK declares the correct market price of his 200-kanal Bani Gala Palace.
Ask your sister first!
First ask all your ministers, advisors and PTI MNAs/MPAs to declare their assests and publish their names. We have lost all hopes in you and regret to vote for PTI.
Textile sector with a turnover of Rs900 bn contributed Rs32 bn in income tax!! Agriculture sector which is 26% of GDP contributed 1%!? Rather than lecturing the nation address this.
Where is past rulers corrupt money??? Bring it back and lower the taxes.
So you are now coming out of dream world Mr. PM.
IK has declared all his assets, and we as Pakistani should also show loyalty to our country and pay our share of due taxes. Country cannot run on such small revenue bucket, specially when we have a chunk of our budget going towards repaying loan and their interest
A long awaited speech. I do hope and recommend IK and his team should take into confidence the masses about the prevailing situation and their strategy to tackle it so that there is a general consensus on the action plan and people understand the austerity measures and contribute in it.
Why would anybody declare assets when they can get away without paying any tax? The state is took weak to reprimand tax evaders; the same has been proved again as the upcoming budget is just a reflection of past practices. Keep squeezing the 1% return filers. No out of the box thinking.
Guys relax, if you don't have benami accounts and property. No need to worry. However, I agree that he should catch the thieves and plunders fist before increasing interest rates and taxes.
What a beautiful emotional appeal. I am sure all the selfish Pakistanis who have kept hordes of money and assets will now voluntarily declare it. After 70 years thanks to PMIK they shall be awakened. They will all find ways to by pass the system or push their money outside Pakistan. I don’t think anyone has the confidence in PKR to hold their wealth here.
@HisMaster I’m sure he feels all that but there is no choice. Pakistan is getting bankrupt, hence this appeal. Pakistan is getting poorer by the day and so by effect it’s people too. Therefore people will have to learn and realise and acknowledge that they have become poorer.
........ Does that mean those who do not declare their assets will be the enemies of the people?
People are not paying taxes. How will you run the country? PM sahib it's your responsibility to get an effective tax system implemented as soon as possible. If you need foreign help then ask Germany or Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden, Denmark) to learn techniques how to co!!ect taxes. Now it's 10nth month of your government but still FBR is not doing it's job and people are not paying taxes. There are many black sheeps sitting in FBR, please first remove them from their posts and put them behind bars. What are you waiting for? You gave this nation the dream of Naya Pakistan, now make it a reality before it's too late.
Definitely Pakistan cannot able to remain sovereign and honorable country if their tax and tax payers are not honest and corruption in Government is not curtailed. Well let hopes some genuine people might come forward while large majority are corrupt and they need to made example.
Ik has declared his assets so stop spreading lies
asking the nation won't help, set an example like @Dr. Ali Canada rightly says. Let the transparency of your own self n your clan be the a) guiding power for the masses and b) close noose for the deliberately corrupt ppl. They keep on wriggling and changing narratives bringing up Aleema Khan's properties.
Defence personnels also are citizens.
I wonder how he is running his house hold expenses and how he maintains 300 kanal banigala house, if he is so much Mr. Clean, What are the sources of income ?
Lies and more lies from top to bottom wouldn’t really help PTI government. PM lives lavish life on 300 kanal palace and lectures the poor of Medina governance model. All signs of a failed leader in his speech. A true leader and good governance brings better changes by itself and not by appeals. Pakistan in fact is receiving millions in donations from overseas as every second hospital and school run on charities including shauket khanam hospital. PTI government is totally failed in delivering a single election promise and now inventing lies and lies to coverup.
It's just a official way of robbing people.
corrupt citizens looking for good governance, what a tragedy. Zardari, bilawal, NS, Maraim, Fazlurrehaman and likes looted and no shame.
Fully Support Imran. Everyone pointing fingers at him obviously has something to hide
What you have done for national interest so far... 124 days dharna. Even Bani Gala and Aleema Khan property is a big Q mark. Nation wants to know about them at the first stage.
Our agencies have information about who has benami accounts and benami properties.This was never available to us because agencies did not exist before.
Lead by example Mr. IK, Declares yours first, and ask your ministers like Vawda to do the same.
We must all join in for the betterment of our country.
IK is totally failed and vision less leader but a very good actor and preacher.
People are not starting to lose trust in you but have lost trust in you..PTI cum Q-league
Enough of this non sense ! I hope opposition shows some spine. We were much better off in Old Pakistan .
You have information and in 9 months you took no action.how much more incompetent and corrupt you can be.
If appeals could do the job, there wouldn't be any problems to solve. There is no easy way out. Implement a transparent and traceable system where every thing is recorded. There should not be a way to get assets without the government knowing it. But that is hard work, who has time for it. Let us just blame all that on the past politicians and talk Kashmir instead.
Does it include assets held by military?
Since PTI took charge in the centre 10 months ago, Pakistan is becoming a failed state faster than even enemies wishes.
Austerity begins from your government. Contrary to your all pre election promises, look at the size of your cabinet.
@Ali, He has.
@Dr. Ali Canada, IK and family are all upto date on their declaration and taxes. Nawaz and Zardari are not.
@HisMaster Do you know how much debt left by past governments, do you know this interest has gone up to pay those loans.
Pakistanis will step forward to declare more and pay more.
There comes true colors of the politician. As usual attacking the common pakistani
who is going to believe this man any more.. He promised us the blue from the sky and kept nothing . He fooled the Nation once can he do it twice ???
Hope this budget will set relief to the poverty and about the scheme, good step taken by Federal . If this scheme will be fulfilled and declared the assets by the high owing money personals then the Future of Pakistan will be compatible in growing the employments for every second person.
Have IK ever accessed the obsolete, un-usable FBR website?
@Dr. Ali Canada, IK has declared all its assets & Please ask those people who looted, lied & lied on tv but no you wont ....
People should support IK for a better Pakistan ...
Copying Modi/ India.... Won't work Khan sahab.
Says a guy whose own property was benami, and still isn't regularized. Also when it comes to taxes, hope his sister has cleared the tax bill, or she's got a waiver?
PM Khan is troubling entire nation. He become unbearable leader now. People are waiting when he will go from his position. He further worsen d economic crisis in PAK by hatred politics with neighboring countries
Everyone should refuse to pay taxes till looted money is returned
@Dr. Ali Canada, It’s already declared but you don’t want to admit it. Pakistanis have to pay their taxes or move to Canada like you.
Says the same guy who burned utility bills, told people to send money through hundi,to stop paying toll taxes,,,the way you are ruining the country people will do just that and quote you for doing so..
If you are suspicious about too much black money, do something like Modi did.. Declare all major currencies not valid anymore and start it fresh. It affected Indian economy short term but bounced back better..
Another classic somersault. Last year those who declared their assets were threatened and now people are urged to do the same.
@Dr. Ali Canada, Either you don’t know the truth or you are trying to save the real corrupt ones.
@Dr. Ali Canada, keep the finger pointing on others. This is the best that we can do as a nation, unfortunately.
Make bani gala territory to home for homeless people first.
See yourself in the mirror and see how much your actions contradict your words.
PTI's own ministers have loads of benami accounts, not to mention the PM's own sister. I thought You (mr. PM) were going to start with cleaning out your own house but rather you're eliminating the middle class of Pakistan.
I just wished some of these commentators had done just a little bit of their own investigation about Imran's property and tax records, they would have refrained from this meaningless rhetoric.Wow, one of them even calls himself a Doctor, Bravo.
PM Imran Khan can find any number of tax dodgers among his own Ministers and Advisers, squeeze them first before going after the weakest targets.
Like seriously.... from 4000 billion to 10000 billion rupees.. come on Mr. khan let do something practical possible. first try to do somethings on terror which is doing by your own Army so lets sot out the all terror activity.
It is easy to ask people to accept Austerity Measures, get penalized for Benami Accounts and declare their assets when both actions do not apply to you, your family, friends, allies and party.
What you did in the name of accountability. Nothing. It is only a face saving ploy.
No more sermons about building a state like Medina?
PM Niazi used to say "all of your taxes are looted by Zardari and Sharif".
Now he is saying" People do not pay their taxes".
What to believe? his first statement or later?
Beta get the politicians to declare all their assets first.
cooperate with this man if you people want a bright future believe me
Any and all tax evaders must be made to pay double tax as a penalty. Those not paying their taxes should get their properties confiscated to recover their tax obligations and penalties. Harsh measures are required so Pakistan can live & prosper
Lead by example, Sir. When senior members of your party drive cars worth 2-4 crores and only pay pittance for tax then you automatically lose the moral right to demand tax from others. First, build trust by declaring assets of all your party MNAs and their entire benami assets. Then expect compliance from others. If they are unable to do so (which is already the case) then devise an alternate strategy - this roti kapra and makaan and kadam bharao schemes have been tried, tested and failed by previous governments.
First the Politicians / Bureaucrats / Judges / Media Anchors / wealthy class citizens, etc should declare their assets, leave the lower, middle & upper middle class citizens out of this mess Mr.PM.
From the responses below, it seems like most Pakistanis just want to freeload of their country and not play their part. Jaisay loag.. waisay hukumran.. Shameful.
Good people do not declare assets or pay taxes out of fear of the conscienceless Pakistan Government Income Tax departments that try to fleece their victims, blackmail them and will never return their dues.
Yeah blame everyone except yourself.
All those reluctant to declare their assets are thiefs, just like our politicians. Hence why our nation is in this state.
Dear Khan sahib. I agree with you. In the past politicians asked people to do something they themselves do not do. Prove your critics wrong and lead by example!!! 1-Declare all your assets 2-Ask your sisters to declare their assets 3-Calculate your tax honestly and pay. 4-If there was any underpayment for Bani Gala property , come clean and pay.
No sorry....I wont be paying any pf my tax this time...and I will also tell my friends and family members to not pay a single rupee for you failed ambitions. You failed the country, brought it to nearly economic collapse, and now have the galls to come and blame the aawams that they dont pay their taxes. Never seen such a shroud and dishonest politician like you. You were better only as a cricketer, but alas...! This is not a cricket match where you lead 11 men. This is a country you are leading. I will just save my money instead, and if any collapse occurs, the saved money would help me out of it, not YOU!!!!
@Pakistani, very bad calculation. Country will not run only on tax payers money. It needs farmers too.
Unfortunately and sadly, Imran does not practice what he preaches. If he is so sincere in solving Pakistan’s problems why he does not appoint people on pure merit? Why loyalty to Imran is the criteria in appointing friends like Zulfi Bukhari, Arif Alvi and almost everyone else. Why not select important posts only on merit. That is the only way to resolve Pakistan’s problems.
TRUE IMRAN, BUT WHERE IS THE LOOTED WEALTH ? WHY HAS YOUR GOVT NOT DONE ENOUGH TO GET THE LOOTED WEALTH. WE ARE WAITING FOR THAT
It's time for action stop lecturing nation.
@Ali, Stop defending incompetent PM
From the people who are making comments here I can see that no one is ready to pay tax . We Pakistani understand the language of danda only. We are stuck in pehley tusee and pehley tusee
what a play......
This is also for non residents of Pakistan?
Pakistanis have to learn to pay taxes, how to teach them? Khan Sahib it’s a going to be hard work. Look at these people who are asking you to pay taxes? These are the cronies of Sharif family and Zardari family. You have never done a lot for the country, Allah may give strength to pull our country out of problems.
Only poor and middle class will do that.
@Sayyid, No
Declaring assets will not be a problem..but what's after that??this is just to dig in to the pockets of hardworking people!! also to empty the pockets of rivalries like PPP,PML-N. I feel this just to get some sympathy from lower/middle class.
Political stunt!! IK is living in his own dreams.