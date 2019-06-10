DAWN.COM

June 10, 2019

'Take full advantage': Prime Minister Imran calls on citizens to declare assets by June 30

Dawn.comUpdated June 10, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to declare their assets by June 30 while addressing the nation on Monday, ahead of the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20, which is scheduled to be announced tomorrow. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised addressed on Monday morning, called on citizens to declare their assets by June 30.

"I am appealing to all of you to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme that we have brought, because if we don't pay taxes, we will not be able to raise our country up," the premier said, ahead of the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20, which is scheduled to be announced tomorrow.

"We will need to change ourselves if we want to become a great country," Prime Minister Imran said.

The premier said that people had until June 30 declare their benami assets, benami bank accounts and money that was kept abroad.

"After June 30, you will not get this opportunity," he said.

"Remember our government today has that information which no government before had."

He added that they had made agreements and were receiving information from abroad about properties and bank accounts of Pakistanis.

"Our agencies have information about who has benami accounts and benami properties," the premier said, adding that: "This was never available to us before therefore take advantage of this scheme. Give Pakistan the benefit. Fix your children's future. [Give us] the chance that we get this country to stand on its own two feet and take people out of poverty."

"Take full advantage of this scheme," he said.

This is the second time that the premier has appealed to the people to declare their benami assets and bank accounts under the government's Assets Declaration Scheme by June 30.

Read: PM Imran urges people to declare assets by June 30, become part of tax net

At the start of his address today, Prime Minister Imran said: "My Pakistanis, in the past ten years Pakistan's debt went from Rs6,000 billion to Rs30,000 billion."

He said that the damage that this had caused to the country was that the annual tax collected was approximately Rs4,000 billion, half of which went towards repaying loans "they" had taken.

"This country cannot cover its expenses on the money that is left behind," he added.

"Pakistan is the country that unfortunately gives the least tax in the world but is among the few countries that give the most charity."

"This is the country that has [the] capability and if passion comes in, we can at the very least gather Rs10,000 billion every year," the premier said before appealing to the Pakistani people to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme.

In May, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had announced its first tax amnesty scheme — Asset Declaration Scheme — for whitening of undisclosed expenditures, sales and assets, including foreign assets, at nominal tax rates.

The scheme came into effect through a presidential ordinance, which will offer a period of 45 days to people for declaration of their undeclared assets, expenditures, and sales along with payment of taxes until June 30 this year.

The scheme, approved by the federal cabinet during a meeting presided over by the premier, has five main pillars — scope, default surcharge, exclusions, tax rates and conditions.

Unlike past schemes no revenue realisation projection was made on the plea that it is meant for allowing the grey economy’s inclusion in the tax net.

The government plans to present an austerity-oriented budget tomorrow providing a ‘slight’ relief to middle and low grade government employees, including military personnel, with no increase in the salaries of army officials of higher ranks.

This was said by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at a joint news conference with SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday.

Budget20
Business

Comments (101)

Dr. Ali Canada
Jun 10, 2019 09:23am

Set an example and declare all your own assets along with your sisters and pay all the previous tax before asking the nation. Pay full price of your Bani Gala property you acquired through unfair means. Also declare the property you made by using donation money.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 10, 2019 09:23am

Declare yours first

Recommend 0
HisMaster'sVoice
Jun 10, 2019 09:29am

Well by raising interest rates from 6% to 12% in a few months, do you know how much you increased local debt servicing? For those of us with home finance loans, do you know how we are suffering? For those of us who already pay both direct and indirect taxes, do you know how we feel when you put further burden on us?

Recommend 0
Raghunath
Jun 10, 2019 09:29am

@Ali, your comment is many peoples echo, let Imran and co be the 1st do so?

Recommend 0
Rakine
Jun 10, 2019 09:30am

When did pakistan become an utopian state..

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 10, 2019 09:31am

'Riyasat-i-Madina' economy !

Recommend 0
Bakht
Jun 10, 2019 09:37am

People are starting to lose trust in you. Do something about it, first. Be a leader, change the system, revamp the institutions, take the tough decisions.

Recommend 0
Coldwar
Jun 10, 2019 09:39am

One more funny moment... appealing people to help the country when they have already hidden their ill gotten wealth is mind boggling. Instead of appealing those people, he should acts how the laws of Medina had acted. Imran is full of contradictions but yet we give him a chance because the country does not have any other choice.

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Jun 10, 2019 09:39am

Political will is very much there but task ahead is gigantic...!

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 10, 2019 09:39am

Pakistan econoy in a very bad situation.

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jun 10, 2019 09:42am

Please first declare your assets and assets of your family members. Then please declare assets of your ministers and then your MNA and after that please demand the same from the general public. Looking forward to such announcement from government

Recommend 0
Rouge
Jun 10, 2019 09:46am

Stop appealing. Start Leading

Recommend 0
Kamran
Jun 10, 2019 09:53am

I will declare all my assets when PMIK declares the correct market price of his 200-kanal Bani Gala Palace.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Jun 10, 2019 09:54am

Ask your sister first!

Recommend 0
Wasim
Jun 10, 2019 09:55am

First ask all your ministers, advisors and PTI MNAs/MPAs to declare their assests and publish their names. We have lost all hopes in you and regret to vote for PTI.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 10, 2019 09:55am

Textile sector with a turnover of Rs900 bn contributed Rs32 bn in income tax!! Agriculture sector which is 26% of GDP contributed 1%!? Rather than lecturing the nation address this.

Recommend 0
NH
Jun 10, 2019 09:56am

Where is past rulers corrupt money??? Bring it back and lower the taxes.

Recommend 0
zee
Jun 10, 2019 09:59am

So you are now coming out of dream world Mr. PM.

Recommend 0
Umar
Jun 10, 2019 09:59am

IK has declared all his assets, and we as Pakistani should also show loyalty to our country and pay our share of due taxes. Country cannot run on such small revenue bucket, specially when we have a chunk of our budget going towards repaying loan and their interest

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jun 10, 2019 10:01am

A long awaited speech. I do hope and recommend IK and his team should take into confidence the masses about the prevailing situation and their strategy to tackle it so that there is a general consensus on the action plan and people understand the austerity measures and contribute in it.

Recommend 0
Analyst
Jun 10, 2019 10:02am

Why would anybody declare assets when they can get away without paying any tax? The state is took weak to reprimand tax evaders; the same has been proved again as the upcoming budget is just a reflection of past practices. Keep squeezing the 1% return filers. No out of the box thinking.

Recommend 0
Brain
Jun 10, 2019 10:03am

Guys relax, if you don't have benami accounts and property. No need to worry. However, I agree that he should catch the thieves and plunders fist before increasing interest rates and taxes.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 10, 2019 10:03am

What a beautiful emotional appeal. I am sure all the selfish Pakistanis who have kept hordes of money and assets will now voluntarily declare it. After 70 years thanks to PMIK they shall be awakened. They will all find ways to by pass the system or push their money outside Pakistan. I don’t think anyone has the confidence in PKR to hold their wealth here.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 10, 2019 10:06am

@HisMaster I’m sure he feels all that but there is no choice. Pakistan is getting bankrupt, hence this appeal. Pakistan is getting poorer by the day and so by effect it’s people too. Therefore people will have to learn and realise and acknowledge that they have become poorer.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jun 10, 2019 10:07am

........ Does that mean those who do not declare their assets will be the enemies of the people?

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 10, 2019 10:07am

People are not paying taxes. How will you run the country? PM sahib it's your responsibility to get an effective tax system implemented as soon as possible. If you need foreign help then ask Germany or Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden, Denmark) to learn techniques how to co!!ect taxes. Now it's 10nth month of your government but still FBR is not doing it's job and people are not paying taxes. There are many black sheeps sitting in FBR, please first remove them from their posts and put them behind bars. What are you waiting for? You gave this nation the dream of Naya Pakistan, now make it a reality before it's too late.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 10, 2019 10:08am

Definitely Pakistan cannot able to remain sovereign and honorable country if their tax and tax payers are not honest and corruption in Government is not curtailed. Well let hopes some genuine people might come forward while large majority are corrupt and they need to made example.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 10, 2019 10:09am

Ik has declared his assets so stop spreading lies

Recommend 0
Saleha Majid (SM)
Jun 10, 2019 10:09am

asking the nation won't help, set an example like @Dr. Ali Canada rightly says. Let the transparency of your own self n your clan be the a) guiding power for the masses and b) close noose for the deliberately corrupt ppl. They keep on wriggling and changing narratives bringing up Aleema Khan's properties.

Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 10, 2019 10:10am

Defence personnels also are citizens.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jun 10, 2019 10:10am

I wonder how he is running his house hold expenses and how he maintains 300 kanal banigala house, if he is so much Mr. Clean, What are the sources of income ?

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 10, 2019 10:11am

Lies and more lies from top to bottom wouldn’t really help PTI government. PM lives lavish life on 300 kanal palace and lectures the poor of Medina governance model. All signs of a failed leader in his speech. A true leader and good governance brings better changes by itself and not by appeals. Pakistan in fact is receiving millions in donations from overseas as every second hospital and school run on charities including shauket khanam hospital. PTI government is totally failed in delivering a single election promise and now inventing lies and lies to coverup.

Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 10, 2019 10:12am

It's just a official way of robbing people.

Recommend 0
Daanish
Jun 10, 2019 10:13am

corrupt citizens looking for good governance, what a tragedy. Zardari, bilawal, NS, Maraim, Fazlurrehaman and likes looted and no shame.

Recommend 0
Hamza
Jun 10, 2019 10:16am

Fully Support Imran. Everyone pointing fingers at him obviously has something to hide

Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Jun 10, 2019 10:16am

What you have done for national interest so far... 124 days dharna. Even Bani Gala and Aleema Khan property is a big Q mark. Nation wants to know about them at the first stage.

Recommend 0
gulzar khan
Jun 10, 2019 10:17am

Our agencies have information about who has benami accounts and benami properties.This was never available to us because agencies did not exist before.

Recommend 0
Farooq
Jun 10, 2019 10:17am

Lead by example Mr. IK, Declares yours first, and ask your ministers like Vawda to do the same.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jun 10, 2019 10:19am

We must all join in for the betterment of our country.

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 10, 2019 10:21am

IK is totally failed and vision less leader but a very good actor and preacher.

Recommend 0
gulzar khan
Jun 10, 2019 10:22am

People are not starting to lose trust in you but have lost trust in you..PTI cum Q-league

Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Jun 10, 2019 10:22am

Enough of this non sense ! I hope opposition shows some spine. We were much better off in Old Pakistan .

Recommend 0
abdullah
Jun 10, 2019 10:23am

You have information and in 9 months you took no action.how much more incompetent and corrupt you can be.

Recommend 0
facts matter
Jun 10, 2019 10:23am

If appeals could do the job, there wouldn't be any problems to solve. There is no easy way out. Implement a transparent and traceable system where every thing is recorded. There should not be a way to get assets without the government knowing it. But that is hard work, who has time for it. Let us just blame all that on the past politicians and talk Kashmir instead.

Recommend 0
Zak Indabox
Jun 10, 2019 10:23am

Does it include assets held by military?

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 10, 2019 10:23am

Since PTI took charge in the centre 10 months ago, Pakistan is becoming a failed state faster than even enemies wishes.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 10, 2019 10:24am

Austerity begins from your government. Contrary to your all pre election promises, look at the size of your cabinet.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 10, 2019 10:24am

@Ali, He has.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 10, 2019 10:25am

@Dr. Ali Canada, IK and family are all upto date on their declaration and taxes. Nawaz and Zardari are not.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 10, 2019 10:26am

@HisMaster Do you know how much debt left by past governments, do you know this interest has gone up to pay those loans.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 10, 2019 10:27am

Pakistanis will step forward to declare more and pay more.

Recommend 0
chulbul
Jun 10, 2019 10:28am

There comes true colors of the politician. As usual attacking the common pakistani

Recommend 0
Rehan
Jun 10, 2019 10:28am

who is going to believe this man any more.. He promised us the blue from the sky and kept nothing . He fooled the Nation once can he do it twice ???

Recommend 0
Syed Tajammul Abbas
Jun 10, 2019 10:28am

Hope this budget will set relief to the poverty and about the scheme, good step taken by Federal . If this scheme will be fulfilled and declared the assets by the high owing money personals then the Future of Pakistan will be compatible in growing the employments for every second person.

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jun 10, 2019 10:30am

Have IK ever accessed the obsolete, un-usable FBR website?

Recommend 0
iffi
Jun 10, 2019 10:33am

@Dr. Ali Canada, IK has declared all its assets & Please ask those people who looted, lied & lied on tv but no you wont ....

Recommend 0
iffi
Jun 10, 2019 10:33am

People should support IK for a better Pakistan ...

Recommend 0
Raju
Jun 10, 2019 10:36am

Copying Modi/ India.... Won't work Khan sahab.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jun 10, 2019 10:39am

Says a guy whose own property was benami, and still isn't regularized. Also when it comes to taxes, hope his sister has cleared the tax bill, or she's got a waiver?

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jun 10, 2019 10:41am

PM Khan is troubling entire nation. He become unbearable leader now. People are waiting when he will go from his position. He further worsen d economic crisis in PAK by hatred politics with neighboring countries

Recommend 0
Jav
Jun 10, 2019 10:43am

Everyone should refuse to pay taxes till looted money is returned

Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 10, 2019 10:44am

@Dr. Ali Canada, It’s already declared but you don’t want to admit it. Pakistanis have to pay their taxes or move to Canada like you.

Recommend 0
Ahmed40
Jun 10, 2019 10:44am

Says the same guy who burned utility bills, told people to send money through hundi,to stop paying toll taxes,,,the way you are ruining the country people will do just that and quote you for doing so..

Recommend 0
Sristys
Jun 10, 2019 10:44am

If you are suspicious about too much black money, do something like Modi did.. Declare all major currencies not valid anymore and start it fresh. It affected Indian economy short term but bounced back better..

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 10, 2019 10:46am

Another classic somersault. Last year those who declared their assets were threatened and now people are urged to do the same.

Recommend 0
Kha
Jun 10, 2019 10:47am

@Dr. Ali Canada, Either you don’t know the truth or you are trying to save the real corrupt ones.

Recommend 0
Ayaz
Jun 10, 2019 10:47am

@Dr. Ali Canada, keep the finger pointing on others. This is the best that we can do as a nation, unfortunately.

Recommend 0
Shampee
Jun 10, 2019 10:49am

Make bani gala territory to home for homeless people first.

Recommend 0
M.Ilyas
Jun 10, 2019 10:49am

See yourself in the mirror and see how much your actions contradict your words.

Recommend 0
BillJ
Jun 10, 2019 10:50am

PTI's own ministers have loads of benami accounts, not to mention the PM's own sister. I thought You (mr. PM) were going to start with cleaning out your own house but rather you're eliminating the middle class of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Pragmatic
Jun 10, 2019 10:50am

I just wished some of these commentators had done just a little bit of their own investigation about Imran's property and tax records, they would have refrained from this meaningless rhetoric.Wow, one of them even calls himself a Doctor, Bravo.

Recommend 0
Feroz
Jun 10, 2019 10:50am

PM Imran Khan can find any number of tax dodgers among his own Ministers and Advisers, squeeze them first before going after the weakest targets.

Recommend 0
India_Pak_relation
Jun 10, 2019 10:50am

Like seriously.... from 4000 billion to 10000 billion rupees.. come on Mr. khan let do something practical possible. first try to do somethings on terror which is doing by your own Army so lets sot out the all terror activity.

Recommend 0
Alam Rahbar
Jun 10, 2019 10:52am

It is easy to ask people to accept Austerity Measures, get penalized for Benami Accounts and declare their assets when both actions do not apply to you, your family, friends, allies and party.

Recommend 0
Qamar
Jun 10, 2019 10:52am

What you did in the name of accountability. Nothing. It is only a face saving ploy.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 10, 2019 10:53am

No more sermons about building a state like Medina?

Recommend 0
blunt
Jun 10, 2019 10:54am

PM Niazi used to say "all of your taxes are looted by Zardari and Sharif".

Now he is saying" People do not pay their taxes".

What to believe? his first statement or later?

Recommend 0
baran bajgay
Jun 10, 2019 10:54am

Beta get the politicians to declare all their assets first.

Recommend 0
luke
Jun 10, 2019 11:01am

cooperate with this man if you people want a bright future believe me

Recommend 0
AW
Jun 10, 2019 11:05am

Any and all tax evaders must be made to pay double tax as a penalty. Those not paying their taxes should get their properties confiscated to recover their tax obligations and penalties. Harsh measures are required so Pakistan can live & prosper

Recommend 0
Shabbir
Jun 10, 2019 11:05am

Lead by example, Sir. When senior members of your party drive cars worth 2-4 crores and only pay pittance for tax then you automatically lose the moral right to demand tax from others. First, build trust by declaring assets of all your party MNAs and their entire benami assets. Then expect compliance from others. If they are unable to do so (which is already the case) then devise an alternate strategy - this roti kapra and makaan and kadam bharao schemes have been tried, tested and failed by previous governments.

Recommend 0
Behram Sodawala
Jun 10, 2019 11:13am

First the Politicians / Bureaucrats / Judges / Media Anchors / wealthy class citizens, etc should declare their assets, leave the lower, middle & upper middle class citizens out of this mess Mr.PM.

Recommend 0
Citizen U
Jun 10, 2019 11:13am

From the responses below, it seems like most Pakistanis just want to freeload of their country and not play their part. Jaisay loag.. waisay hukumran.. Shameful.

Recommend 0
Dr Imran Ahmed
Jun 10, 2019 11:17am

Good people do not declare assets or pay taxes out of fear of the conscienceless Pakistan Government Income Tax departments that try to fleece their victims, blackmail them and will never return their dues.

Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 10, 2019 11:20am

Yeah blame everyone except yourself.

Recommend 0
Shak
Jun 10, 2019 11:22am

All those reluctant to declare their assets are thiefs, just like our politicians. Hence why our nation is in this state.

Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jun 10, 2019 11:23am

Dear Khan sahib. I agree with you. In the past politicians asked people to do something they themselves do not do. Prove your critics wrong and lead by example!!! 1-Declare all your assets 2-Ask your sisters to declare their assets 3-Calculate your tax honestly and pay. 4-If there was any underpayment for Bani Gala property , come clean and pay.

Recommend 0
Nawaz B.
Jun 10, 2019 11:30am

No sorry....I wont be paying any pf my tax this time...and I will also tell my friends and family members to not pay a single rupee for you failed ambitions. You failed the country, brought it to nearly economic collapse, and now have the galls to come and blame the aawams that they dont pay their taxes. Never seen such a shroud and dishonest politician like you. You were better only as a cricketer, but alas...! This is not a cricket match where you lead 11 men. This is a country you are leading. I will just save my money instead, and if any collapse occurs, the saved money would help me out of it, not YOU!!!!

Recommend 0
Roopesh
Jun 10, 2019 11:30am

@Pakistani, very bad calculation. Country will not run only on tax payers money. It needs farmers too.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 10, 2019 11:32am

Unfortunately and sadly, Imran does not practice what he preaches. If he is so sincere in solving Pakistan’s problems why he does not appoint people on pure merit? Why loyalty to Imran is the criteria in appointing friends like Zulfi Bukhari, Arif Alvi and almost everyone else. Why not select important posts only on merit. That is the only way to resolve Pakistan’s problems.

Recommend 0
Shaikh
Jun 10, 2019 11:33am

TRUE IMRAN, BUT WHERE IS THE LOOTED WEALTH ? WHY HAS YOUR GOVT NOT DONE ENOUGH TO GET THE LOOTED WEALTH. WE ARE WAITING FOR THAT

Recommend 0
Shahmeer
Jun 10, 2019 11:33am

It's time for action stop lecturing nation.

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jun 10, 2019 11:34am

@Ali, Stop defending incompetent PM

Recommend 0
Shafiq Ahmad
Jun 10, 2019 11:34am

From the people who are making comments here I can see that no one is ready to pay tax . We Pakistani understand the language of danda only. We are stuck in pehley tusee and pehley tusee

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jun 10, 2019 11:39am

what a play......

Recommend 0
Sayyid
Jun 10, 2019 11:39am

This is also for non residents of Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Naim Khan
Jun 10, 2019 11:43am

Pakistanis have to learn to pay taxes, how to teach them? Khan Sahib it’s a going to be hard work. Look at these people who are asking you to pay taxes? These are the cronies of Sharif family and Zardari family. You have never done a lot for the country, Allah may give strength to pull our country out of problems.

Recommend 0
Mitzvah
Jun 10, 2019 11:47am

Only poor and middle class will do that.

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jun 10, 2019 12:35pm

@Sayyid, No

Recommend 0
NSG
Jun 10, 2019 12:35pm

Declaring assets will not be a problem..but what's after that??this is just to dig in to the pockets of hardworking people!! also to empty the pockets of rivalries like PPP,PML-N. I feel this just to get some sympathy from lower/middle class.

Recommend 0
NSG
Jun 10, 2019 12:40pm

Political stunt!! IK is living in his own dreams.

Recommend 0

