DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Imran calls for citizens to declare assets by June 30 in national address

Dawn.comUpdated June 10, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to declare their assets by June 30 while addressing the nation on Monday, ahead of the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20,which is scheduled to be announced tomorrow. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to declare their assets by June 30 while addressing the nation on Monday, ahead of the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20,which is scheduled to be announced tomorrow. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on citizens to declare their assets by June 30 while addressing the nation on Monday, ahead of the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20, which is scheduled to be announced tomorrow.

"I am appealing to all of you to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme that we have brought, because if we don't pay taxes, we will not be able to raise our country up," the premier said.

"We will need to change ourselves if we want to become a great country," Prime Minister Imran said.

The premier said that people had until June 30 declare their benami assets, benami bank accounts and money that was kept abroad.

"After June 30, you will not get this opportunity," he said.

"Remember our government today has that information which no government before had."

He added that they had made agreements and were receiving information from abroad about properties and bank accounts of Pakistanis.

"Our agencies have information about who has benami accounts and benami properties," the premier said, adding that: "This was never available to us before therefore take advantage of this scheme. Give Pakistan the benefit. Fix your children's future. [Give us] the chance that we get this country to stand on its own two feet and take people out of poverty."

"Take full advantage of this scheme," he said.

At the start of his address, Prime Minister Imran said: "My Pakistanis, in the past ten years Pakistan's debt went from Rs6,000 billion to Rs30,000 billion."

He said that the damage that this had caused to the country was that the annual tax collected was approximately Rs4,000 billion, half of which went towards repaying loans "they" had taken.

"This country cannot cover its expenses on the money that is left behind," he added.

"Pakistan is the country that unfortunately gives the least tax in the world but is among the few countries that give the most charity."

"This is the country that has [the] capability and if passion comes in, we can at the very least gather Rs10,000 billion every year," the premier said before appealing to the Pakistani people to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme.

In May, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had announced its first tax amnesty scheme — Asset Declaration Scheme — for whitening of undisclosed expenditures, sales and assets, including foreign assets, at nominal tax rates.

The scheme came into effect through a presidential ordinance, which will offer a period of 45 days to people for declaration of their undeclared assets, expenditures, and sales along with payment of taxes until June 30 this year.

The scheme, approved by the federal cabinet during a meeting presided over by the premier, has five main pillars — scope, default surcharge, exclusions, tax rates and conditions.

Unlike past schemes no revenue realisation projection was made on the plea that it is meant for allowing the grey economy’s inclusion in the tax net.

The government plans to present an austerity-oriented budget tomorrow providing a ‘slight’ relief to middle and low grade government employees, including military personnel, with no increase in the salaries of army officials of higher ranks.

This was said by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at a joint news conference with SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday.

Budget20
Budget2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr. Ali Canada
Jun 10, 2019 09:23am

Set an example and declare all your own assets along with your sisters and pay all the previous tax before asking the nation. Pay full price of your Bani Gala property you acquired through unfair means. Also declare the property you made by using donation money.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 10, 2019 09:23am

Declare yours first

Recommend 0
HisMaster'sVoice
Jun 10, 2019 09:29am

Well by raising interest rates from 6% to 12% in a few months, do you know how much you increased local debt servicing? For those of us with home finance loans, do you know how we are suffering? For those of us who already pay both direct and indirect taxes, do you know how we feel when you put further burden on us?

Recommend 0
Raghunath
Jun 10, 2019 09:29am

@Ali, your comment is many peoples echo, let Imran and co be the 1st do so?

Recommend 0
Bakht
Jun 10, 2019 09:37am

People are starting to lose trust in you. Do something about it, first. Be a leader, change the system, revamp the institutions, take the tough decisions.

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Jun 10, 2019 09:39am

Political will is very much there but task ahead is gigantic...!

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 10, 2019 09:39am

Pakistan econoy in a very bad situation.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 10, 2019

Internet monitoring

AMONG the most alarming aspects of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s recent moves to implement a Web...
June 10, 2019

Defence budget

THE announcement that the military will be “foregoing routine increase in annual defence budget” has justifiably...
June 10, 2019

Environmental concerns

IT was only last year that the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency had revived its water-testing laboratory and ...
Updated June 09, 2019

Renewed talks offer

There seemed to be a brief thaw as the foreign ministers exchanged pleasantries in the Kyrgyz capital last month.
June 09, 2019

Uptick in violence

THERE is a point after which seemingly random events become indicative of a pattern; and it is now apparent there ...
June 09, 2019

Tax-filing extension

ANOTHER month, another extension. That has become the story of the tax filing deadline this fiscal year. Now in a...