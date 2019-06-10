Judges to decide Faez Isa’s case: CJP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa on Sunday said the reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a judge of the Supreme Court, was before courts and they would ensure justice in the matter.

The chief justice, who is on a visit to the UK, was addressing the union of the Cambridge University.

He said that the setting up of model courts in the country was a welcome step.

CJP Khosa was asked whether he would seek money trail regarding Justice Isa’s properties in London.

He said since the matter is before courts nothing can be stated here. The government cannot remove Justice Isa because the matter is to be decided by the Supreme Judicial Council. “You should trust your judges, they would provide justice,” he was quoted by news TV channels as saying.

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court on Saturday, CJP Khosa did his Tripos and LLM at the Uni­versity of Cambridge, before being called to the Bar at the Lincoln’s Inn, London.

He happens to be the first Pakistani to have been invited by the Cambridge University Union to deliver a speech in its history of 200 years.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2019