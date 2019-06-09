DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

History man Nadal sweeps to 12th French Open and 18th Grand Slam title

AFPJune 09, 2019

Email

Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with the Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) at the end of the men's singles final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. — AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with the Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) at the end of the men's singles final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. — AFP

Rafael Nadal swept to an historic 12th Roland Garros title and 18th Grand Slam crown on Sunday with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Austria's Dominic Thiem.

The 33-year-old Spaniard becomes the first player, man or woman, to win the same Slam 12 times after seeing off a brave challenge from a weary Thiem in a repeat of the 2018 final.

Nadal is now just two behind Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 majors and three ahead of Novak Djokovic who was knocked out by Thiem in the semi-finals.

The world number two also took his Paris record to an astonishing 93 wins and just two losses having previously won the title in 2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017 and 2018.

“I want to say congratulations to Dominic. I feel sorry as he deserves to win it as well,” said Nadal.

“But he has every chance in the future. He has unbelievable talent for the sport and I want to encourage him for the future.

“It's a dream to win again, an incredible moment. When I first played here in 2005 I never thought I would be still playing here in 2019. It's very special for me.”

Sunday's triumph confirmed the 'Big Three' stranglehold on the Grand Slams having shared the last 10 between them.

It also gave Nadal an 82nd career title and 950th match win.

In a 53-minute first set of brutal hitting and raw physicality, it was Thiem who broke first for a 3-2 lead.

But the 25-year-old's joy was short-lived as Nadal retrieved the break in the sixth game before racing away with the next three games to pocket the opener.

Thiem, who had beaten his opponent four times on clay in his career, failed to claim a single point off Nadal's first five service games of the second set.

However, the dogged Austrian pushed and pushed, forced Nadal into three rushed groundstrokes and, from nowhere, broke to take the second set.

It was the first set he had managed to take off Nadal at Roland Garros after three previous defeats. Nadal was riled by the insult.

He swept the first 10 points of the third set, carving out a double break for 3-0 before sweeping to a third break for the set.

Thiem, bidding to become just Austria's second Grand Slam champion after Thomas Muster won in Paris in 1995, had played four successive days to reach Sunday's final and the toll was slowly telling.

He wasted break points in the first and third games of the fourth set and Nadal pounced to stretch to 3-0.

That was soon 5-1 and the relentless barrage continued with Nadal taking the title on a second match point when Thiem fired a return long.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 09, 2019

Renewed talks offer

There seemed to be a brief thaw as the foreign ministers exchanged pleasantries in the Kyrgyz capital last month.
June 09, 2019

Uptick in violence

THERE is a point after which seemingly random events become indicative of a pattern; and it is now apparent there ...
June 09, 2019

Tax-filing extension

ANOTHER month, another extension. That has become the story of the tax filing deadline this fiscal year. Now in a...
June 08, 2019

Data protection

AN alarming yet little discussed practice has become routine in the lives of mobile users across the country;...
June 08, 2019

A toothless law

HAVING a law on the statute books is an important first step towards curbing social evils. It is evidence of the...
June 08, 2019

World Oceans Day

TODAY marks the UN’s World Oceans Day 2019. The five great oceans that cover over 70pc of the earth’s surface ...