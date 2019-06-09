DAWN.COM

June 09, 2019

India win toss, opt to bat first against Australia

APJune 09, 2019

India won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia on a used pitch at the Oval in a Cricket World Cup group match on Sunday. — Photo courtesy ICC
India won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia on a used pitch at the Oval in a Cricket World Cup group match on Sunday.

Captain Virat Kohli said they want to put scoreboard pressure on before the Australians bat second in the afternoon.

India and Australia picked unchanged XIs.

In its only match, India beat South Africa by six wickets on Wednesday in Southampton.

Australia overcame the West Indies by 15 runs on Thursday in Nottingham.

This is the ninth time the two teams are meeting this year.

They are split 4-4, but Australia has won the last three matches, its longest winning run against India in three years.

In World Cups, Australia leads this matchup 8-3, winning the last encounter in the 2015 semifinals en route to the title.

Australia is on a 10-match winning streak in One-Day Internationals, its longest in nine years. The run includes opening wins here against Afghanistan and the West Indies.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to play his 340th ODI, tying Rahul Dravid for second on India's all-time list, behind only Sachin Tendulkar's 463.

Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

