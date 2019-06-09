India post 353-run target for Australia in heavyweight World Cup 2019 clash

India have given a 353-run target for Australia to chase in a heavyweight clash of World Cup 2019 at the Oval courtesy a masterful execution of strategy by their batting unit.

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan overcame a cautious start to deny Australia an early breakthrough.

At the end of the initial 10-over powerplay, India were 41 without loss after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted — a decision he said was a “no-brainer” given the conditions at the Oval.

Left-hander Dhawan was the more fluent of the first-wicket duo, his unbeaten 27 including four boundaries.

By contrast Sharma, 11 not out, survived some early jitters and a half-chance dropped at short midwicket by Nathan Coulter-Nile off Mitchell Starc.

Reigning champions Australia's new-ball duo of Pat Cummins and Starc both bowled a probing line to test the Indian openers with pace and swing on a sunny morning in south London.

Dhawan broke the shackles with three boundaries in Coulter-Nile's first over — shots greeted with huge cheers from a largely India-supporting crowd.

Both teams are looking to stay unbeaten in the 50-over showpiece event with Australia winning their first two games and India defeating South Africa in their first match of the tournament.

The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin group stage will contest the semi-finals, with the final at Lord's, in northwest London, on July 14.

Captain's comments

India captain Virat Kohli said it was a “no-brainer” to bat first against Australia after winning the toss.

“It looks like a really nice wicket,” said Kohli. “It's nice and hard and dry. It's a used pitch and we think it's going to get lower and slower as the game goes on. Scoreboard pressure is always going to count.

“The sun is out, it's the Oval - it's a no-brainer to bat first,” the star batsman added.

As for India fielding an unchanged side, Kohli said: “The bowling line-up was really balanced. We don't want to change anything.

“We won the first game, the team is in good spirits, and we want to come out here and execute the same game plan.” Reigning champions Australia have won both their games in this World Cup so far.

They picked the same side that edged out the West Indies by 15 runs in Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted he would have also batted first had he won the toss, but backed his side to maintain their winning run all the same.

“I would have batted first, for the same reasons as Virat,” said Finch. “It might get a little bit slower later on. Either way, in the first 10 overs you've got to look to do the business. We weighed up making chances but we're confident with the way we've been going.”

Australia are on a 10-match winning streak in ODIs but Finch added: “In a World Cup — it's a different kind of pressure than playing a series against the same side. It's another good opportunity for the players to impress.”

Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa