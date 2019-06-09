India post 353-run target for Australia in heavyweight World Cup 2019 clash
India have given a 353-run target for Australia to chase in a heavyweight clash of World Cup 2019 at the Oval courtesy a masterful execution of strategy by their batting unit.
India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan overcame a cautious start to deny Australia an early breakthrough.
At the end of the initial 10-over powerplay, India were 41 without loss after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted — a decision he said was a “no-brainer” given the conditions at the Oval.
Left-hander Dhawan was the more fluent of the first-wicket duo, his unbeaten 27 including four boundaries.
By contrast Sharma, 11 not out, survived some early jitters and a half-chance dropped at short midwicket by Nathan Coulter-Nile off Mitchell Starc.
Reigning champions Australia's new-ball duo of Pat Cummins and Starc both bowled a probing line to test the Indian openers with pace and swing on a sunny morning in south London.
Dhawan broke the shackles with three boundaries in Coulter-Nile's first over — shots greeted with huge cheers from a largely India-supporting crowd.
Both teams are looking to stay unbeaten in the 50-over showpiece event with Australia winning their first two games and India defeating South Africa in their first match of the tournament.
The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin group stage will contest the semi-finals, with the final at Lord's, in northwest London, on July 14.
Captain's comments
India captain Virat Kohli said it was a “no-brainer” to bat first against Australia after winning the toss.
“It looks like a really nice wicket,” said Kohli. “It's nice and hard and dry. It's a used pitch and we think it's going to get lower and slower as the game goes on. Scoreboard pressure is always going to count.
“The sun is out, it's the Oval - it's a no-brainer to bat first,” the star batsman added.
As for India fielding an unchanged side, Kohli said: “The bowling line-up was really balanced. We don't want to change anything.
“We won the first game, the team is in good spirits, and we want to come out here and execute the same game plan.” Reigning champions Australia have won both their games in this World Cup so far.
They picked the same side that edged out the West Indies by 15 runs in Nottingham on Thursday.
Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted he would have also batted first had he won the toss, but backed his side to maintain their winning run all the same.
“I would have batted first, for the same reasons as Virat,” said Finch. “It might get a little bit slower later on. Either way, in the first 10 overs you've got to look to do the business. We weighed up making chances but we're confident with the way we've been going.”
Australia are on a 10-match winning streak in ODIs but Finch added: “In a World Cup — it's a different kind of pressure than playing a series against the same side. It's another good opportunity for the players to impress.”
Lineups
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Comments (56)
Go India go!
India will win .
All the best indian team
Clash of contenders. Expect another cracker jack.
It would be a tough match for both India and Australia, but, in my opinion, Australia will have advantage. Worth watching and observing both countries strategy and how they handle hostile bowling and pressure.
India.. all the best
I hope Chris Gaffney is not umpiring this match. All the best Kohli and Indian team.
Pakistan kicked England, India must kick this Ausiiiis
Nice and steady start by india, 41/0(10).
I understand Indian supporters will love Indian cricket team to win and even World Cup. But need to realistic as they do not stand chance this time. Teams to watch out to win World Cup is hot favourite Pakistan and or second best chance is for Australia. For this match India will loss by 4 wickets
India will win easily.
India Inshaallah!!
India will comfortably cross the finishing line!!!
Anything below 325 by India and Australia will win this match easily.
Dhoni gloves changed by ICC?
87 for no loss, India has clearly gained upper hand and are expected to score 325+
Australia getting a taste of their own medicine
Going to be high scoring match.
127 for no loss in 22 overs, openers have already won the match for India.
looks like Indians are executing their plans well as of now
Best wishes for Australia
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Absolutely. Good observation.
@Ravi_India, Too early to predict. Both sides are evenly matched.
Australia under pressure
Superpower India is unstoppable
Australians haven't made any mistake till now but India is way too good for them to handle. Definitely India is going to win this match.
India is playing like a champion and I hope final will be played between India and Pakistan
190 for 1 in 33 over its know 350 plus for india
Shikhar Dhawan at 100 is looking at scoring 153+
It's highly likely that the 1999 Cricket World Cup history will be repeated when Australia defeated the biggest media-hyped team in the world by 77 runs at the same historic venue of Oval Cricket Stadium, located in the South side of London, England.
Smart batting
@bhaRAT©, Yes! Its coverd-up!
India and Pakistan both going strong this world cup. It is anyone's cup this time
England, New Zealand, Australia and India will be semi finalists for sure.. West Indies will be fifth followed by Pakistan at sixth and South Africa at seventh, Sri Lanka/ Bangladesh will be eight or ninth and Afghanistan will be last.
India should get 340 easy. Aus all out for 280
India just win at everything
Target is 350+
Flat pitch. Both teams will score in excess of 300.
@Surya Kant , Pitch has some uneven bounce. Indian opener battled for first 15 overs and then it was easy job. If AUS does well in first 15 overs then they have some chance or else a minimum of 50 runs defeat awaits them.
@bhaRAT©, Yes. That's discipline and order. Be happy.
350+
@Nasir, I won't discount Pakistan and West Indies. This time, each team is unpredictable and can give tough fight to the favorite. Tournament is going to be extremely unpredictable and enjoyable at the same time.
India is clear winner
What a batting by the world best team.
India may easily win.
@indiBihari, don't be hateful. This is sports and we should appreciate sportsman spirit. Best team should win the cup.
@bhaRAT©, no and it won't be changed...period!!!
This is class of Indian batting line. Aussies can’t chase this huge target under pressure. Best of luck to both teams.
If India can't defend this score, it'll be tragic indeed!
The odds are two to one in favor of Aussies.
352 ..hope India bowls well n win this game.
Aussies will get target in 48.5 overs
India going to win.....
India as usual got lucky here because on these flat wickets wining the toss and batting first and score 300 plus is the order of the day. Same would have happened to India if Australia batted first. India now would win hands down. It may become interesting at some stage but game is gone from Aussie
352 seems to be the number India has to contend with. Modi got 352 seats and now, India has got 352 runs.
( I like to be supersitious at times and see patterns that don't exist):)
Australia will make it on a batting wicket