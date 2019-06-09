DAWN.COM

India 230-1 after 39 overs against Australia

Dawn.com | AgenciesUpdated June 09, 2019

India's Rohit Sharma (R) congratulates India's Shikhar Dhawan after a boundary during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia at The Oval. — AFP
India win the toss and choose to bat first against Australia on a used pitch at the Oval in a Cricket World Cup group match on Sunday. — Photo courtesy ICC
India are 230-1 after 39 overs against Australia in their key World Cup 2019 game currently being playing at the Oval.

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan overcame a cautious start to deny Australia an early breakthrough.

At the end of the initial 10-over powerplay, India were 41 without loss after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted — a decision he said was a “no-brainer” given the conditions at the Oval.

Left-hander Dhawan was the more fluent of the first-wicket duo, his unbeaten 27 including four boundaries.

By contrast Sharma, 11 not out, survived some early jitters and a half-chance dropped at short midwicket by Nathan Coulter-Nile off Mitchell Starc.

Reigning champions Australia's new-ball duo of Pat Cummins and Starc both bowled a probing line to test the Indian openers with pace and swing on a sunny morning in south London.

Dhawan broke the shackles with three boundaries in Coulter-Nile's first over — shots greeted with huge cheers from a largely India-supporting crowd.

Both teams are looking to stay unbeaten in the 50-over showpiece event with Australia winning their first two games and India defeating South Africa in their first match of the tournament.

The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin group stage will contest the semi-finals, with the final at Lord's, in northwest London, on July 14.

Captain's comments

India captain Virat Kohli said it was a “no-brainer” to bat first against Australia after winning the toss.

“It looks like a really nice wicket,” said Kohli. “It's nice and hard and dry. It's a used pitch and we think it's going to get lower and slower as the game goes on. Scoreboard pressure is always going to count.

“The sun is out, it's the Oval - it's a no-brainer to bat first,” the star batsman added.

As for India fielding an unchanged side, Kohli said: “The bowling line-up was really balanced. We don't want to change anything.

“We won the first game, the team is in good spirits, and we want to come out here and execute the same game plan.” Reigning champions Australia have won both their games in this World Cup so far.

They picked the same side that edged out the West Indies by 15 runs in Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted he would have also batted first had he won the toss, but backed his side to maintain their winning run all the same.

“I would have batted first, for the same reasons as Virat,” said Finch. “It might get a little bit slower later on. Either way, in the first 10 overs you've got to look to do the business. We weighed up making chances but we're confident with the way we've been going.”

Australia are on a 10-match winning streak in ODIs but Finch added: “In a World Cup — it's a different kind of pressure than playing a series against the same side. It's another good opportunity for the players to impress.”

Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

sangun
Jun 09, 2019 02:40pm

Go India go!

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 09, 2019 02:49pm

India will win .

Recommend 0
shobhitsingh.luck@gmail.com
Jun 09, 2019 02:49pm

All the best indian team

Recommend 0
Jawed Saleem
Jun 09, 2019 02:52pm

Clash of contenders. Expect another cracker jack.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 09, 2019 02:53pm

It would be a tough match for both India and Australia, but, in my opinion, Australia will have advantage. Worth watching and observing both countries strategy and how they handle hostile bowling and pressure.

Recommend 0
Sangu
Jun 09, 2019 02:56pm

India.. all the best

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 09, 2019 03:08pm

I hope Chris Gaffney is not umpiring this match. All the best Kohli and Indian team.

Recommend 0
indiBihari
Jun 09, 2019 03:15pm

Pakistan kicked England, India must kick this Ausiiiis

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Jun 09, 2019 03:18pm

Nice and steady start by india, 41/0(10).

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 09, 2019 03:18pm

I understand Indian supporters will love Indian cricket team to win and even World Cup. But need to realistic as they do not stand chance this time. Teams to watch out to win World Cup is hot favourite Pakistan and or second best chance is for Australia. For this match India will loss by 4 wickets

Recommend 0
manish kant
Jun 09, 2019 03:24pm

India will win easily.

Recommend 0
Snag
Jun 09, 2019 03:27pm

India Inshaallah!!

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_chora
Jun 09, 2019 03:34pm

India will comfortably cross the finishing line!!!

Recommend 0
Sindbad
Jun 09, 2019 03:34pm

Anything below 325 by India and Australia will win this match easily.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 09, 2019 03:44pm

Dhoni gloves changed by ICC?

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 09, 2019 03:46pm

87 for no loss, India has clearly gained upper hand and are expected to score 325+

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 09, 2019 03:55pm

Australia getting a taste of their own medicine

Recommend 0
Amit
Jun 09, 2019 04:03pm

Going to be high scoring match.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 09, 2019 04:10pm

127 for no loss in 22 overs, openers have already won the match for India.

Recommend 0

