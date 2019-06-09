Australia 99-1 after 20 overs in pursuit of mammoth 353-run target
Australia are 99-1 after 20 overs against India in pursuit of their 353-run target in a key World Cup 2019 clash currently being played at the Oval.
Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan hit a sparkling century to help India post 352 for five. The opening batsman led the Indian charge after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted — a decision he said was a “no-brainer” given the sunny conditions in south London.
Kohli also came out all guns blazing to smash 82 and combine with Hardik Pandya for a 81-run third-wicket stand that saw the pair pummel world champions Australia's bowlers.
The left-handed Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls and shared an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma (57) that set the tone for the innings.
India's total meant Australia were left needing to surpass Ireland's 329 for seven against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.
Dhawan and Sharma, who made 57, turned around their cautious start against the Australia new-ball pair of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to put India in control with their 16th century partnership in one-day internationals.
Paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile finally struck in the 23rd over, having Sharma caught behind, with both Australia and India looking to extend unbeaten records at this year's World Cup.
It was a first wicket of the World Cup for Coulter-Nile, who feared he might be dropped despite a match-winning 92 with the bat in Australia's narrow win over the West Indies last time out.
Dhawan carried on, however, to reach a hundred with a single of Marcus Stoinis after the ball rebounded off the stumps.
He acknowledged his 17th ODI century by taking off his helmet and waving his bat to huge cheers from a largely India-supporting crowd.
The aggressive Dhawan then drove a 93 mph delivery from Starc straight past the left-arm quick's head for four.
But Starc eventually had Dhawan caught at deep midwicket to end an innings featuring 16 boundaries Kohli, out for 18 in India's opening win against South Africa, then took as all-rounder Pandya, pushed up the order, provided superb support for his skipper.
Kohli registered his 50th fifty at this level in an already illustrious career that has taken him to the top of the world's batting chart in Test and ODI cricket.
Pandya, who was dropped first ball by wicket-keeper Alex Carey, made the most of his reprieve to hit 48 runs off just 27 deliveries before falling to Cummins.
MS Dhoni also chipped in with a brisk 27 as India scored 59 runs from the last five overs.
Stoinis took the wickets of Dhoni and Kohli in the last over but KL Rahul finished off the innings with a boundary.
Captain's comments
India captain Virat Kohli said it was a “no-brainer” to bat first against Australia after winning the toss.
“It looks like a really nice wicket,” said Kohli. “It's nice and hard and dry. It's a used pitch and we think it's going to get lower and slower as the game goes on. Scoreboard pressure is always going to count.
“The sun is out, it's the Oval - it's a no-brainer to bat first,” the star batsman added.
As for India fielding an unchanged side, Kohli said: “The bowling line-up was really balanced. We don't want to change anything.
“We won the first game, the team is in good spirits, and we want to come out here and execute the same game plan.” Reigning champions Australia have won both their games in this World Cup so far.
They picked the same side that edged out the West Indies by 15 runs in Nottingham on Thursday.
Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted he would have also batted first had he won the toss, but backed his side to maintain their winning run all the same.
“I would have batted first, for the same reasons as Virat,” said Finch. “It might get a little bit slower later on. Either way, in the first 10 overs you've got to look to do the business. We weighed up making chances but we're confident with the way we've been going.”
Australia are on a 10-match winning streak in ODIs but Finch added: “In a World Cup — it's a different kind of pressure than playing a series against the same side. It's another good opportunity for the players to impress.”
Lineups
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Comments (0)
Go India go!
India will win .
All the best indian team
Clash of contenders. Expect another cracker jack.
It would be a tough match for both India and Australia, but, in my opinion, Australia will have advantage. Worth watching and observing both countries strategy and how they handle hostile bowling and pressure.
India.. all the best
I hope Chris Gaffney is not umpiring this match. All the best Kohli and Indian team.
Pakistan kicked England, India must kick this Ausiiiis
Nice and steady start by india, 41/0(10).
I understand Indian supporters will love Indian cricket team to win and even World Cup. But need to realistic as they do not stand chance this time. Teams to watch out to win World Cup is hot favourite Pakistan and or second best chance is for Australia. For this match India will loss by 4 wickets
India will win easily.
India Inshaallah!!
India will comfortably cross the finishing line!!!
Anything below 325 by India and Australia will win this match easily.
Dhoni gloves changed by ICC?
87 for no loss, India has clearly gained upper hand and are expected to score 325+
Australia getting a taste of their own medicine
Going to be high scoring match.
127 for no loss in 22 overs, openers have already won the match for India.
looks like Indians are executing their plans well as of now
Best wishes for Australia
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Absolutely. Good observation.
@Ravi_India, Too early to predict. Both sides are evenly matched.
Australia under pressure
Superpower India is unstoppable
Australians haven't made any mistake till now but India is way too good for them to handle. Definitely India is going to win this match.
India is playing like a champion and I hope final will be played between India and Pakistan
190 for 1 in 33 over its know 350 plus for india
Shikhar Dhawan at 100 is looking at scoring 153+
It's highly likely that the 1999 Cricket World Cup history will be repeated when Australia defeated the biggest media-hyped team in the world by 77 runs at the same historic venue of Oval Cricket Stadium, located in the South side of London, England.
Smart batting
@bhaRAT©, Yes! Its coverd-up!
India and Pakistan both going strong this world cup. It is anyone's cup this time
England, New Zealand, Australia and India will be semi finalists for sure.. West Indies will be fifth followed by Pakistan at sixth and South Africa at seventh, Sri Lanka/ Bangladesh will be eight or ninth and Afghanistan will be last.
India should get 340 easy. Aus all out for 280
India just win at everything
Target is 350+
Flat pitch. Both teams will score in excess of 300.
@Surya Kant , Pitch has some uneven bounce. Indian opener battled for first 15 overs and then it was easy job. If AUS does well in first 15 overs then they have some chance or else a minimum of 50 runs defeat awaits them.
@bhaRAT©, Yes. That's discipline and order. Be happy.
350+
@Nasir, I won't discount Pakistan and West Indies. This time, each team is unpredictable and can give tough fight to the favorite. Tournament is going to be extremely unpredictable and enjoyable at the same time.
India is clear winner
What a batting by the world best team.
India may easily win.
@indiBihari, don't be hateful. This is sports and we should appreciate sportsman spirit. Best team should win the cup.
@bhaRAT©, no and it won't be changed...period!!!
This is class of Indian batting line. Aussies can’t chase this huge target under pressure. Best of luck to both teams.
If India can't defend this score, it'll be tragic indeed!
The odds are two to one in favor of Aussies.
352 ..hope India bowls well n win this game.
Aussies will get target in 48.5 overs
@Rashid, Time will tell...
India going to win.....
India as usual got lucky here because on these flat wickets wining the toss and batting first and score 300 plus is the order of the day. Same would have happened to India if Australia batted first. India now would win hands down. It may become interesting at some stage but game is gone from Aussie
352 seems to be the number India has to contend with. Modi got 352 seats and now, India has got 352 runs.
( I like to be supersitious at times and see patterns that don't exist):)
Australia will make it on a batting wicket
Congratulations, Indian Cricket Team !
Two cricketing superpowers head to head. What more can a fan ask for
Love you India!!!!
India is 30 runs short. But at the end India will win.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, don’t think people are interested in where Oval stadium is located in London!
Pakistan stand with Australia.
Australia is fighting back. Hope fore a great match.
@Jor Hoka Pakistani, I still think Aussie will make it by 45th over losing not more than 2 wickets. Warner, Flinch and Smith can easily fight to snatch this match. Pitch is flat and even 380 runs are kind of chasable.