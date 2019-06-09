DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 09, 2019

Kumar strikes twice as Australia reel at 238-5 after 40 overs

Dawn.com | AgenciesUpdated June 09, 2019

Australia's David Warner (R) is watched by India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia. — AFP
Australia's David Warner return a shot during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at the Oval. — AP
India win the toss and choose to bat first against Australia on a used pitch at the Oval in a Cricket World Cup group match on Sunday. — Photo courtesy ICC
India's Rohit Sharma (R) congratulates India's Shikhar Dhawan after a boundary during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia at The Oval. — AFP
India's Shikhar Dhawan raises his bat to the crowd as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Australia. — AFP
India's Virat Kohli in action against Australia. — Reuters
Australia are 238-5 after 40 overs against India in pursuit of their 353-run target in a key World Cup 2019 clash currently being played at the Oval.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan hit a sparkling century to help India post 352 for five. The opening batsman led the Indian charge after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted — a decision he said was a “no-brainer” given the sunny conditions in south London.

Kohli also came out all guns blazing to smash 82 and combine with Hardik Pandya for a 81-run third-wicket stand that saw the pair pummel world champions Australia's bowlers.

The left-handed Dhawan made 117 off 109 balls and shared an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma (57) that set the tone for the innings.

India's total meant Australia were left needing to surpass Ireland's 329 for seven against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.

Dhawan and Sharma, who made 57, turned around their cautious start against the Australia new-ball pair of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to put India in control with their 16th century partnership in one-day internationals.

Paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile finally struck in the 23rd over, having Sharma caught behind, with both Australia and India looking to extend unbeaten records at this year's World Cup.

It was a first wicket of the World Cup for Coulter-Nile, who feared he might be dropped despite a match-winning 92 with the bat in Australia's narrow win over the West Indies last time out.

Dhawan carried on, however, to reach a hundred with a single of Marcus Stoinis after the ball rebounded off the stumps.

He acknowledged his 17th ODI century by taking off his helmet and waving his bat to huge cheers from a largely India-supporting crowd.

The aggressive Dhawan then drove a 93 mph delivery from Starc straight past the left-arm quick's head for four.

But Starc eventually had Dhawan caught at deep midwicket to end an innings featuring 16 boundaries Kohli, out for 18 in India's opening win against South Africa, then took as all-rounder Pandya, pushed up the order, provided superb support for his skipper.

Kohli registered his 50th fifty at this level in an already illustrious career that has taken him to the top of the world's batting chart in Test and ODI cricket.

Pandya, who was dropped first ball by wicket-keeper Alex Carey, made the most of his reprieve to hit 48 runs off just 27 deliveries before falling to Cummins.

MS Dhoni also chipped in with a brisk 27 as India scored 59 runs from the last five overs.

Stoinis took the wickets of Dhoni and Kohli in the last over but KL Rahul finished off the innings with a boundary.

Captain's comments

India captain Virat Kohli said it was a “no-brainer” to bat first against Australia after winning the toss.

“It looks like a really nice wicket,” said Kohli. “It's nice and hard and dry. It's a used pitch and we think it's going to get lower and slower as the game goes on. Scoreboard pressure is always going to count.

“The sun is out, it's the Oval - it's a no-brainer to bat first,” the star batsman added.

As for India fielding an unchanged side, Kohli said: “The bowling line-up was really balanced. We don't want to change anything.

“We won the first game, the team is in good spirits, and we want to come out here and execute the same game plan.” Reigning champions Australia have won both their games in this World Cup so far.

They picked the same side that edged out the West Indies by 15 runs in Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted he would have also batted first had he won the toss, but backed his side to maintain their winning run all the same.

“I would have batted first, for the same reasons as Virat,” said Finch. “It might get a little bit slower later on. Either way, in the first 10 overs you've got to look to do the business. We weighed up making chances but we're confident with the way we've been going.”

Australia are on a 10-match winning streak in ODIs but Finch added: “In a World Cup — it's a different kind of pressure than playing a series against the same side. It's another good opportunity for the players to impress.”

Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

WorldCup19
Sport

Comments (115)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
sangun
Jun 09, 2019 02:40pm

Go India go!

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 09, 2019 02:49pm

India will win .

Recommend 0
shobhitsingh.luck@gmail.com
Jun 09, 2019 02:49pm

All the best indian team

Recommend 0
Jawed Saleem
Jun 09, 2019 02:52pm

Clash of contenders. Expect another cracker jack.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 09, 2019 02:53pm

It would be a tough match for both India and Australia, but, in my opinion, Australia will have advantage. Worth watching and observing both countries strategy and how they handle hostile bowling and pressure.

Recommend 0
Sangu
Jun 09, 2019 02:56pm

India.. all the best

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jun 09, 2019 03:08pm

I hope Chris Gaffney is not umpiring this match. All the best Kohli and Indian team.

Recommend 0
indiBihari
Jun 09, 2019 03:15pm

Pakistan kicked England, India must kick this Ausiiiis

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Jun 09, 2019 03:18pm

Nice and steady start by india, 41/0(10).

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 09, 2019 03:18pm

I understand Indian supporters will love Indian cricket team to win and even World Cup. But need to realistic as they do not stand chance this time. Teams to watch out to win World Cup is hot favourite Pakistan and or second best chance is for Australia. For this match India will loss by 4 wickets

Recommend 0
manish kant
Jun 09, 2019 03:24pm

India will win easily.

Recommend 0
Snag
Jun 09, 2019 03:27pm

India Inshaallah!!

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_chora
Jun 09, 2019 03:34pm

India will comfortably cross the finishing line!!!

Recommend 0
Sindbad
Jun 09, 2019 03:34pm

Anything below 325 by India and Australia will win this match easily.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 09, 2019 03:44pm

Dhoni gloves changed by ICC?

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 09, 2019 03:46pm

87 for no loss, India has clearly gained upper hand and are expected to score 325+

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 09, 2019 03:55pm

Australia getting a taste of their own medicine

Recommend 0
Amit
Jun 09, 2019 04:03pm

Going to be high scoring match.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 09, 2019 04:10pm

127 for no loss in 22 overs, openers have already won the match for India.

Recommend 0
Ravikumar Selvarajan
Jun 09, 2019 04:19pm

looks like Indians are executing their plans well as of now

Recommend 0
Aslam
Jun 09, 2019 04:24pm

Jitega bhai jitega... India jitega

Recommend 0
Anas
Jun 09, 2019 04:26pm

Best wishes for Australia

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Jun 09, 2019 04:30pm

@Ravi_India You are not good at predictions. Do you know that?

Recommend 0
Pratik
Jun 09, 2019 04:41pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Absolutely. Good observation.

Recommend 0
Pratik
Jun 09, 2019 04:42pm

@Ravi_India, Too early to predict. Both sides are evenly matched.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 09, 2019 04:47pm

Australia under pressure

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 09, 2019 04:48pm

Superpower India is unstoppable

Recommend 0
Aron
Jun 09, 2019 04:53pm

Shikhar Dhavan - 100*, India 190/1 in 33 Overs.

Recommend 0
Abhishek Sinha
Jun 09, 2019 04:54pm

Australians haven't made any mistake till now but India is way too good for them to handle. Definitely India is going to win this match.

Recommend 0
I am Ali
Jun 09, 2019 04:58pm

India is playing like a champion and I hope final will be played between India and Pakistan

Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 09, 2019 04:58pm

190 for 1 in 33 over its know 350 plus for india

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 09, 2019 04:59pm

Shikhar Dhawan at 100 is looking at scoring 153+

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 09, 2019 05:00pm

It's highly likely that the 1999 Cricket World Cup history will be repeated when Australia defeated the biggest media-hyped team in the world by 77 runs at the same historic venue of Oval Cricket Stadium, located in the South side of London, England.

Recommend 0
Kd
Jun 09, 2019 05:07pm

@Ravi_India, are you related to Nostradamus?

Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 09, 2019 05:07pm

@Ravi_India, So far your predictions have given exact opposite results. Now you have created great worry for Pakistan fans by calling Pakistan as hot favourites.

Recommend 0
Abdul majeed
Jun 09, 2019 05:14pm

Smart batting

Recommend 0
Anon
Jun 09, 2019 05:15pm

@bhaRAT©, Yes! Its coverd-up!

Recommend 0
Karim
Jun 09, 2019 05:15pm

India and Pakistan both going strong this world cup. It is anyone's cup this time

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 09, 2019 05:20pm

England, New Zealand, Australia and India will be semi finalists for sure.. West Indies will be fifth followed by Pakistan at sixth and South Africa at seventh, Sri Lanka/ Bangladesh will be eight or ninth and Afghanistan will be last.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 09, 2019 05:23pm

India should get 340 easy. Aus all out for 280

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 09, 2019 05:23pm

India just win at everything

Recommend 0
Divakar
Jun 09, 2019 05:27pm

@Ravi_India, :Why do you comment on fake name?

Recommend 0
No one
Jun 09, 2019 05:29pm

Target is 350+

Recommend 0
John
Jun 09, 2019 05:33pm

@Ravi_India, You are good contender to be a stand up comedian. Try it..

Recommend 0
G
Jun 09, 2019 05:35pm

@Ravi_India, really? You should stop making predictions given how inaccurate they are. Also, stop pretending to be indian.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 09, 2019 05:39pm

Flat pitch. Both teams will score in excess of 300.

Recommend 0
Riaz
Jun 09, 2019 05:57pm

Good batting.....flattest conditions seen to date! Who is deciding where’s they play and the pitch conditions?Oval flattest, Bristol absolute rubbish not for for first class cricket, even the changing rooms are awful...are we getting a message! Players need to be motivated..this treatment would incentivise me!

Recommend 0
John
Jun 09, 2019 06:02pm

@Surya Kant , Pitch has some uneven bounce. Indian opener battled for first 15 overs and then it was easy job. If AUS does well in first 15 overs then they have some chance or else a minimum of 50 runs defeat awaits them.

Recommend 0
Umesh
Jun 09, 2019 06:02pm

@bhaRAT©, Yes. That's discipline and order. Be happy.

Recommend 0
ajay
Jun 09, 2019 06:19pm

indian batting line up ...whoaaaaaaa...superb

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Jun 09, 2019 06:23pm

350+

Recommend 0
Dr Mahendra Dhore, Nagpur
Jun 09, 2019 06:24pm

@Nasir, I won't discount Pakistan and West Indies. This time, each team is unpredictable and can give tough fight to the favorite. Tournament is going to be extremely unpredictable and enjoyable at the same time.

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 09, 2019 06:24pm

India is clear winner

Recommend 0
Abhay
Jun 09, 2019 06:24pm

What a batting by the world best team.

Recommend 0
Khalil abbasi
Jun 09, 2019 06:25pm

India may easily win.

Recommend 0
Dr Mahendra Dhore, Nagpur
Jun 09, 2019 06:26pm

@indiBihari, don't be hateful. This is sports and we should appreciate sportsman spirit. Best team should win the cup.

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_chora
Jun 09, 2019 06:28pm

@bhaRAT©, no and it won't be changed...period!!!

Recommend 0
Ritesh Chandra
Jun 09, 2019 06:29pm

This is class of Indian batting line. Aussies can’t chase this huge target under pressure. Best of luck to both teams.

Recommend 0
Omprakash P.
Jun 09, 2019 06:29pm

If India can't defend this score, it'll be tragic indeed!

Recommend 0
Analyst
Jun 09, 2019 06:30pm

No mention of dhawan's century. Kohli's 82. Pandya's 48.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 09, 2019 06:31pm

Wow! That is YUUGE!

Recommend 0
Ali kazmi
Jun 09, 2019 06:32pm

The odds are two to one in favor of Aussies.

Recommend 0
Rj
Jun 09, 2019 06:32pm

352 ..hope India bowls well n win this game.

Recommend 0
Rashid
Jun 09, 2019 06:34pm

Aussies will get target in 48.5 overs

Recommend 0
Ramanathan M
Jun 09, 2019 06:34pm

This is a great day for all Indian fans in Pakistan. Although the game is not over, it promises to be good entertainment.

Recommend 0
Realist
Jun 09, 2019 06:47pm

@Rashid, Time will tell...

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jun 09, 2019 06:48pm

India going to win.....

Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 09, 2019 06:48pm

India as usual got lucky here because on these flat wickets wining the toss and batting first and score 300 plus is the order of the day. Same would have happened to India if Australia batted first. India now would win hands down. It may become interesting at some stage but game is gone from Aussie

Recommend 0
Ajith kumar
Jun 09, 2019 06:48pm

@Rashid, please come back at the end of the match and read your comment again with ..you will have to eat your words..

Recommend 0
ROHIT PANDEY
Jun 09, 2019 06:50pm

352 seems to be the number India has to contend with. Modi got 352 seats and now, India has got 352 runs.

( I like to be supersitious at times and see patterns that don't exist):)

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jun 09, 2019 06:51pm

Australia will make it on a batting wicket

Recommend 0
Uday Kulkarni
Jun 09, 2019 06:56pm

The world's # 1 ranked batsman Virat Kohli scored 82 along with century from Shikhar Dhawan -117 and Rohit Sharma 57 but the icing on cake was 48 in 27 balls by Hardik Pandya.

Now is the time for the world's #1 ranked Boom Boom Jasprit Bumra to show his class @ 145+ speed yorkers and disguised slow deliveries to put Aussies under severe pressure along with two wrist spinners Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav.

India on the way to win though it will be tough fight.

Recommend 0
Mitzvah
Jun 09, 2019 07:01pm

India has the fastest bowlers.

Recommend 0
Alien1
Jun 09, 2019 07:08pm

All the Best to the Indian Cricket Team !!!!

Recommend 0
smell the coffee
Jun 09, 2019 07:08pm

India what a well oiled machine.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 09, 2019 07:12pm

@ROHIT PANDEY,
Link everything with modi, even cricket score. This is just one match out of 9 or maybe more.

Whatever makes you happy!

Recommend 0
Echs
Jun 09, 2019 07:15pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, atleast for this match they are lostralian.

Recommend 0
Hum Sub Ek Hai
Jun 09, 2019 07:19pm

@Syed, i hope you would have said the same thing for Aussies if they had won the toss. We south asians don’t give credit to our teams for their sincere effort.

Recommend 0
Hum Sub Ek Hai
Jun 09, 2019 07:21pm

If India wins, it’s by luck or fluke. If Aussies win, they are the master of the game. Salute to our south asian thought process.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 09, 2019 07:22pm

Congratulations, Indian Cricket Team !

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 09, 2019 07:22pm

Two cricketing superpowers head to head. What more can a fan ask for

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 09, 2019 07:24pm

Love you India!!!!

Recommend 0
Jor Hoka Pakistani
Jun 09, 2019 07:24pm

India is 30 runs short. But at the end India will win.

Recommend 0
saqib _ rawalpindi
Jun 09, 2019 07:25pm

Good luck to our neighbours. Will be a good contest.

Recommend 0
Indian by heart
Jun 09, 2019 07:29pm

@Ali kazmi,
You don’t seems to have good understanding of either probability or betting.

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jun 09, 2019 07:33pm

@A shah, You as always are full of it.!!!!

Recommend 0
Pramod
Jun 09, 2019 07:36pm

Australia will win easily

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jun 09, 2019 07:36pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, don’t think people are interested in where Oval stadium is located in London!

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 09, 2019 07:48pm

RAIN WILL SAVE AUSTRALIA

Recommend 0
Abhi Non Done
Jun 09, 2019 07:49pm

Pakistan stand with Australia.

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 09, 2019 07:50pm

Australia is fighting back. Hope fore a great match.

Recommend 0
Dr Mahendra Dhore, Nagpur
Jun 09, 2019 07:50pm

@Jor Hoka Pakistani, I still think Aussie will make it by 45th over losing not more than 2 wickets. Warner, Flinch and Smith can easily fight to snatch this match. Pitch is flat and even 380 runs are kind of chasable.

Recommend 0
papi
Jun 09, 2019 07:52pm

@bhaRAT©, R u ever positive in your life.So much hatred is not good for health

Recommend 0
Adil
Jun 09, 2019 07:58pm

@Dr Mahendra Dhore, Nagpur, Zak grapes are sour

Recommend 0
AAM
Jun 09, 2019 08:00pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Au is now 67 for 1 chasing 350. I hope Dr saheb has not switched off his TV already.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 09, 2019 08:10pm

Difficult to say who will win but match without any doubt, is deliciously pleasurable to watch.

Recommend 0
Dr Mahendra Dhore, Nagpur
Jun 09, 2019 08:11pm

Flinch gone. But Warner looking dangerous. Aussies have Smith, Khawaja and Coulter-Nile. This is solid batting line up. Tough task for India. Match is not going to be one sided for sure. I am expecting 2 centuries from Australia.

Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 09, 2019 08:13pm

@Abhi Non Done, Haha, again on the wrong side Bhai?

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jun 09, 2019 08:25pm

india will win ,i hope worldcup will stay in ASIA EITHER INDIA OR PAKISTAN

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jun 09, 2019 08:28pm

@Ravi_India, funny predictions man ...BEST OF LUCK SEE WHAT IS GOING ON

Recommend 0
Samir
Jun 09, 2019 08:29pm

@Ravi_India, atleast be genuine and post on your real name.

Recommend 0
Raja
Jun 09, 2019 08:38pm

Aussies with stead and cautious start

Recommend 0
Shin
Jun 09, 2019 08:39pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad,
Lets see ..

Recommend 0
sweets
Jun 09, 2019 08:39pm

@Abhi Non Done, In Ind vs SA match, not one pakistani supported even namesake to India.But atleast one Indian supported Pakistan in comment section in pak vs english match shows how broad minded you guys are.

Recommend 0
ZeeJam
Jun 09, 2019 08:42pm

Australia will win, no match. Aussies are a great team, india just got lucky with the total.

Recommend 0
Citizen
Jun 09, 2019 08:45pm

Match and body language of Australian cricketers appear a fixed match.

Recommend 0
Guest
Jun 09, 2019 08:52pm

@Javed, your prediction's too accurate bro..

Recommend 0
Amit
Jun 09, 2019 09:02pm

@Dr Mahendra Dhore, Nagpur, Your prophecy turning out correct as still Smith is there.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 09, 2019 09:12pm

I think Australia gave up too early. Warner was a shadow of the Warner we knew and Steven Smith and Usman are on in a test match mod.

Recommend 0
Ajith kumar
Jun 09, 2019 09:14pm

@Abhi Non Done, that should ensure Aussie victory..

Recommend 0
ranu
Jun 09, 2019 09:29pm

@Citizen, because of too many fixing scandles in past, Pakistani people now see every match with suspicion. Not good.

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
Jun 09, 2019 09:30pm

Did they actually want to start cautiously?

Recommend 0
Tamza
Jun 09, 2019 09:33pm

@sangun, gone India gone! Ghoni’s gloves cleaned

Recommend 0
TheRealJack
Jun 09, 2019 09:51pm

Smith is gone. India on top now ...

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 09, 2019 09:51pm

@papi,
What does a question about logo got to do with "hatred"??

Recommend 0

