KP govt seeks delay in tribal district elections for provincial assembly

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone for 20 days the first-ever provincial assembly elections which were to be held in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) on July 2.

The ECP had issued a notification on May 6 announcing the schedule for the provincial assembly elections.

A June 3 letter written by the KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department to the ECP secretary stated: "The current unwarranted situation and threats of [a] serious nature from across the border and some developments within [the] newly merged districts may sabotage the whole process of holding forthcoming elections."

It cited the following reasons as the basis for postponement of the polls:

Threats of terrorist activities from across the border/neighbouring Afghanistan with newly merged districts (NMDs)

Threat to political leadership of NMDs

Post-merger issues of ex-Fata into KP

Fresh developments in North Waziristan

Change of command of Levies and Khasadar personnel from deputy commissioners to district police officers

Levies and Khassadars have not yet been trained to perform security duties in the absence of territorial and tribal responsibilities

As per the request, postponing the July 2 polls for 20 days lies within the constitutional limit of July 25.

"I am therefore directed to request you to postpone the provincial elections in NMDs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 20 days to deal with [the] above mentioned reasons and making foolproof security and administrative arrangements for smooth, efficient and safe conduct of elections," the letter, signed by a section officer in the department, concluded.