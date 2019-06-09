Modi makes unscheduled stop at bombed Sri Lanka church
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday made an unscheduled stop at a Catholic church bombed during the Easter suicide attacks ahead of his official welcome to Sri Lanka.
Modi's entourage made a detour to St Anthony's shrine on their way to President Maithripala Sirisena's office, where a red carpet military parade awaited.
"I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again," Modi said on Twitter while posting photos of himself at the church.
"Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka."
Modi is stopping in Colombo on his return home after an official visit to neighbouring Maldives, where he inaugurated a coastal radar system and military training centre.
His brief but politically significant visit to the two neighbours comes as New Delhi seeks to fend off Chinese influence on the strategic nations.
The Maldives, a low-lying archipelago of more than a thousand tiny coral islands south of the Indian subcontinent, straddles the world's busiest east-west maritime route.
Sri Lanka is located at a halfway point on the same sea route.
India, the traditional ally of both Sri Lanka and the Maldives, had watched with unease as former governments of strongman leader Abdulla Yameen of the Maldives and Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapakse leaned towards Beijing for political and financial support.
Yameen's election loss last September, however, has seen the new administration under President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih swing back towards New Delhi.
Colombo too has moved back to New Delhi after the defeat of Rajapakse in January 2015.
Last month, Colombo announced entering into partnership with India and Japan to develop a deep-sea container terminal next to a controversial $500-million Chinese-run facility in the capital.
A memorandum of cooperation (MOC) had been signed between the three countries to develop what is known as the East Terminal of Colombo port.
China owns 85 per cent of the adjoining Colombo International Container Terminal, which was commissioned in 2013. The state-owned Sri Lanka Ports Authority owns the remaining 15 per cent.
More than two thirds of transhipment containers handled by Colombo originated from or was destined for India.
Sri Lanka, unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, handed over another deep-sea port in the south of the island to a Beijing company in December 2017 in a deal that raised concerns at home and abroad.
Comments (32)
Modi is a big Actor.
Strong leader of the world.
Resd the last paragraph and take home the message.
Good symbolic gesture. All civilized nations should oppose terrorism in all forms.
How about ever mentioning the cowardly attacks by Hindu lynch mobs on poor defenceless Muslims in India Mr Modi?
The news item is very clear about SriLanka getting into a problem with Chinese projects. It doesn’t talk of projects in Maldives started by China putting the tiny nation with an immediate debt repayment of $1.5 billion to China. India has given a credit line of the same amount to Maldives at very low interest rate.
Modi is most under rated among all world level politicians.
But he understood one basic human weakness. That no one is interested in you but in himself.
Also, you have yourself to go to other people's home by shedding your haughtiness and be humble and talk nicely to them otherwise they would remain indifferent to you .
People as well as nations like him only because they know that friendship would be beneficial to them as he is the sole authority as far as India is concerned and could deliver if he is pleased to do so.
Terrorism, resulting from radicalization, has affected it's biggest tourism industry very badly.
May the friendship grow in strength and peace prevail
Conclusion : Unable to pay loan to Chinese for making a port , you must give another port..
Great leader! Now tally of highest civilian awards from different countries reached 8 after Maldives(muslim majority) conferred it's highest civilian award to Mr.Modi.
Sri Lanka was never 'down' to ashes that it will "rise" again; they are a resilient nation after their civil war flamed by India. He had to post his pictures too with his tweet?
Read last paragraph, beware pakistan gov. Chinese means business no brotherhood etc. nothing else.
Modi's vicious intentions will never be fulfilled. The game plan he devised for this region will be a failure.
Modi zindabad
Modi ji is a statesman par excellence.
India stands with Sri Lanka.
Everyone knows Modi is the guilty party here!
Sri Lanka, unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, handed over another deep-sea port in the south of the island to a Beijing company in December 2017.
Lesson to be learnt by Pakistan!!!
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Indian PM Modi is the first PM who visited Sri Lanka after Easter bombing, no other PM or President from any other country visited Sri Lanka after Easter bombing.
What a double talk ! First India trained terrorists attacked Sri Lanka Church and then, Modi follows to earn his fake sympathies.
Pakistan should learn from Srilanka about there CPEC debts.
@Saif Zulfiqar, an art,every politician must do!
@Saif Zulfiqar, you found that out now?
@bhaRAT©, Tell that to SL's Tourism Minister who sent SOS to all countries not to abandon SL as a tourism destination. Tourism is one of the biggest earners for SL.
@Akbar Ali, Too late now.
India Srilanka united against redicals.
Modi is a true leader! That is why people love him so much!!
@Yao J,
Not everyone actually
Modi shows leadership skills and concerns. Bravo!
Gordon D. Walker
