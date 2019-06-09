DAWN.COM

Modi makes unscheduled stop at bombed Sri Lanka church

AFPUpdated June 09, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the golden book as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe (L) looks on after his arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake on June 9. — AFP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday made an unscheduled stop at a Catholic church bombed during the Easter suicide attacks ahead of his official welcome to Sri Lanka.

Modi's entourage made a detour to St Anthony's shrine on their way to President Maithripala Sirisena's office, where a red carpet military parade awaited.

"I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again," Modi said on Twitter while posting photos of himself at the church.

"Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka."

Modi is stopping in Colombo on his return home after an official visit to neighbouring Maldives, where he inaugurated a coastal radar system and military training centre.

His brief but politically significant visit to the two neighbours comes as New Delhi seeks to fend off Chinese influence on the strategic nations.

The Maldives, a low-lying archipelago of more than a thousand tiny coral islands south of the Indian subcontinent, straddles the world's busiest east-west maritime route.

Sri Lanka is located at a halfway point on the same sea route.

India, the traditional ally of both Sri Lanka and the Maldives, had watched with unease as former governments of strongman leader Abdulla Yameen of the Maldives and Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapakse leaned towards Beijing for political and financial support.

Yameen's election loss last September, however, has seen the new administration under President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih swing back towards New Delhi.

Colombo too has moved back to New Delhi after the defeat of Rajapakse in January 2015.

Last month, Colombo announced entering into partnership with India and Japan to develop a deep-sea container terminal next to a controversial $500-million Chinese-run facility in the capital.

A memorandum of cooperation (MOC) had been signed between the three countries to develop what is known as the East Terminal of Colombo port.

China owns 85 per cent of the adjoining Colombo International Container Terminal, which was commissioned in 2013. The state-owned Sri Lanka Ports Authority owns the remaining 15 per cent.

More than two thirds of transhipment containers handled by Colombo originated from or was destined for India.

Sri Lanka, unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, handed over another deep-sea port in the south of the island to a Beijing company in December 2017 in a deal that raised concerns at home and abroad.

Email

Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 09, 2019 12:59pm

Modi is a big Actor.

Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Jun 09, 2019 01:02pm

Strong leader of the world.

Recommend 0
Sha b
Jun 09, 2019 01:05pm

Resd the last paragraph and take home the message.

Recommend 0
Kris
Jun 09, 2019 01:15pm

Good symbolic gesture. All civilized nations should oppose terrorism in all forms.

Recommend 0
Imran khan
Jun 09, 2019 01:29pm

How about ever mentioning the cowardly attacks by Hindu lynch mobs on poor defenceless Muslims in India Mr Modi?

Recommend 0
Natarajan
Jun 09, 2019 01:31pm

The news item is very clear about SriLanka getting into a problem with Chinese projects. It doesn’t talk of projects in Maldives started by China putting the tiny nation with an immediate debt repayment of $1.5 billion to China. India has given a credit line of the same amount to Maldives at very low interest rate.

Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jun 09, 2019 01:37pm

Modi is most under rated among all world level politicians.

But he understood one basic human weakness. That no one is interested in you but in himself.

Also, you have yourself to go to other people's home by shedding your haughtiness and be humble and talk nicely to them otherwise they would remain indifferent to you .

People as well as nations like him only because they know that friendship would be beneficial to them as he is the sole authority as far as India is concerned and could deliver if he is pleased to do so.

Recommend 0
Neshi
Jun 09, 2019 01:56pm

Terrorism, resulting from radicalization, has affected it's biggest tourism industry very badly.

Recommend 0
Jo
Jun 09, 2019 01:59pm

May the friendship grow in strength and peace prevail

Recommend 0
Godless world
Jun 09, 2019 02:07pm

Conclusion : Unable to pay loan to Chinese for making a port , you must give another port..

Recommend 0
Sweets
Jun 09, 2019 02:09pm

Great leader! Now tally of highest civilian awards from different countries reached 8 after Maldives(muslim majority) conferred it's highest civilian award to Mr.Modi.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 09, 2019 02:13pm

Sri Lanka was never 'down' to ashes that it will "rise" again; they are a resilient nation after their civil war flamed by India. He had to post his pictures too with his tweet?

Recommend 0
Abhishek
Jun 09, 2019 02:16pm

Read last paragraph, beware pakistan gov. Chinese means business no brotherhood etc. nothing else.

Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Jun 09, 2019 02:20pm

Modi's vicious intentions will never be fulfilled. The game plan he devised for this region will be a failure.

Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Jun 09, 2019 02:28pm

Modi zindabad

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 09, 2019 02:47pm

Modi ji is a statesman par excellence.

Recommend 0
Bharatrashtra
Jun 09, 2019 02:51pm

India stands with Sri Lanka.

Recommend 0
Yao J
Jun 09, 2019 02:58pm

Everyone knows Modi is the guilty party here!

Recommend 0
manish kant
Jun 09, 2019 03:25pm

On business

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_chora
Jun 09, 2019 03:33pm

Sri Lanka, unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, handed over another deep-sea port in the south of the island to a Beijing company in December 2017.

Lesson to be learnt by Pakistan!!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 09, 2019 03:34pm

As you sow, so shall you reap.

Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Jun 09, 2019 03:40pm

Indian PM Modi is the first PM who visited Sri Lanka after Easter bombing, no other PM or President from any other country visited Sri Lanka after Easter bombing.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 09, 2019 03:58pm

What a double talk ! First India trained terrorists attacked Sri Lanka Church and then, Modi follows to earn his fake sympathies.

Recommend 0
Akbar Ali
Jun 09, 2019 04:05pm

Pakistan should learn from Srilanka about there CPEC debts.

Recommend 0
NPS
Jun 09, 2019 04:51pm

@Saif Zulfiqar, an art,every politician must do!

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jun 09, 2019 04:58pm

@Saif Zulfiqar, you found that out now?

Recommend 0
Anon
Jun 09, 2019 05:31pm

@bhaRAT©, Tell that to SL's Tourism Minister who sent SOS to all countries not to abandon SL as a tourism destination. Tourism is one of the biggest earners for SL.

Recommend 0
Anon
Jun 09, 2019 05:34pm

@Akbar Ali, Too late now.

Recommend 0
psp-indian
Jun 09, 2019 05:38pm

India Srilanka united against redicals.

Recommend 0
Thinker
Jun 09, 2019 06:03pm

Modi is a true leader! That is why people love him so much!!

Recommend 0
Ammyjd
Jun 09, 2019 06:36pm

@Yao J,

Not everyone actually

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 09, 2019 06:51pm

Modi shows leadership skills and concerns. Bravo!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

