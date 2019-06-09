Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Sunday morning amid strict security arrangements and a large gathering of PML-N workers.

Sharif arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport at 4:49am. He arrived on Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-758.

In the form of a rally, party workers took him from the airport till his residence in Model Town, where sweets were distributed.

Ahead of Sharif's arrival, a large number of PML-N party workers, members of parliament and leaders including PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam and Pervez Malik reached the airport in the middle of the night.

As Sharif arrived, he was showered with rose petals and currency notes while workers chanted slogans.

Sharif had announced a "quick visit" to London on April 9 after his name was removed from the no-fly list on Lahore High Court orders. Party sources had said at the time that he intended to return within 10-12 days.

Sharif faces court cases regarding corruption and dishonesty. In the Ashiyana housing scam, Sharif is accused of ordering the cancellation of a contract given to successful bidder Chaudhry Latif and Sons for the low-cost housing scheme, which led to the award of the contract to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy group of Paragon City Private Limited, resulting in a loss of Rs193 million.

In the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case, Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz are accused of "fraudulently and dishonestly" causing a Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer.