Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan ahead of upcoming budget sessions

Adnan SheikhUpdated June 09, 2019

Email

Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport at 4:49am. — Photo provided by author

Putting an end to speculation about his return, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan early Sunday morning amid strict security arrangements and was welcomed by a large gathering of PML-N workers and leaders.

Shehbaz arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport at 4:49am by Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-758. Upon arrival, he was showered with rose petals and currency notes while workers chanted slogans.

In the form of a rally, party workers accompanied him from the airport to his residence in Model Town, where sweets were distributed.

Ahead of Shehbaz's arrival, a large number of PML-N party workers, members of parliament and leaders, including PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam and Pervez Malik, reached the airport in the middle of the night.

The PML-N president's return comes ahead of the upcoming budget sessions of the two houses of parliament, during which the opposition is expected to give a tough time to the PTI government.

He will preside over a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group tomorrow to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country and to devise the strategy for the budget sessions.

'Leeway given to PM Imran now ends'

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the return of Shehbaz means that "the leeway given to Imran Khan ends and his time to worry now begins".

Aurangzeb said that "the fear of Shehbaz's return has made the prime minister hide in the mountains, while his spokespersons are dead silent."

She urged the prime minister to "return as he has to answer to Shehbaz for his inefficiency and incapability".

'Quick visit' to London

Shehbaz had announced a "quick visit" to London on April 9 after his name was removed from the no-fly list on Lahore High Court orders. Party sources had said at the time that he intended to return within 10-12 days.

In a surprise move, Shehbaz had quit the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on May 3 which had raised questions about the possibility of a deal.

Reacting to the development, a number of PTI members claimed that Shehbaz would not return to the country as he was facing corruption charges and that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also planning to leave the country.

Special Assistant to the PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, talking to different TV channels, had said if Shehbaz wanted to return, "he will not appoint someone even as a chowkidar (guard) outside his home".

“They [Sharifs] divide these positions within the family. If they have started appointing people outside the family, it indicates this is the first step towards a deal,” she said.

Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed in a statement had alleged that Shehbaz was trying to "hide" in London. He alleged that the Sharifs had failed to provide money trails and now their main focus was on finding ways to run away from the country.

Shehbaz faces court cases regarding corruption and dishonesty. In the Ashiyana housing scam, Shehbaz is accused of ordering the cancellation of a contract given to successful bidder Chaudhry Latif and Sons for the low-cost housing scheme, which led to the award of the contract to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy group of Paragon City Private Limited, resulting in a loss of Rs193 million.

In the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case, Shehbaz and his son Hamza Shahbaz are accused of "fraudulently and dishonestly" causing a Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer.

moeazze
Jun 09, 2019 07:42am

He is not the leader of opposition but in fact the leader of the corrupt parties

Recommend 0
Eke
Jun 09, 2019 07:52am

Hard to believe isn't it?

Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Jun 09, 2019 07:57am

What a shame that the Sharif clan run to London for medical treatment while we have to contend with substandard care at government hospitals

Recommend 0
James
Jun 09, 2019 07:58am

It is beyond a joke that the big news for the nation for days has been that a politician has left the country and for weeks the nation had to live with stories of when he will return and now we have to listen - how and when he came back. No wonder issues of the country are neither discussed or solved. In the last few days 10 soldiers have been killed - why, by whom, what for - this just gets casual coverage.

Recommend 0
F Khan
Jun 09, 2019 08:06am

Shame on PTI on propaganda that SS will not return after medical check up.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 09, 2019 08:08am

The establishment appears to fail Pakistan on a daily basis. Shahbaz Sharif is here on a deal. We are not fools.

Recommend 0
Justice for All
Jun 09, 2019 08:10am

Did he manage to convince his nephews to part with some of the corruption money to save their father’s skin?

Recommend 0
Sheikh Sa'adi
Jun 09, 2019 08:10am

Compare this with the Brave Commando.

Recommend 0
kamal
Jun 09, 2019 08:12am

He is not scared like Pervez Musharraf.

Recommend 0
moona
Jun 09, 2019 08:27am

Stop this bakwas about "cruption"

Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jun 09, 2019 08:28am

Did he bring any stolen money back to deposit in the national treasury?

Recommend 0
Aamir
Jun 09, 2019 08:30am

The economic survey just revealed that the Government has missed all economic targets. Now the post-Eid show will begin. Lawyers are also ready!

Recommend 0
Mian Shah hussain adv
Jun 09, 2019 08:34am

The theif has arrived back to the country of poor.

Recommend 0
Tarar
Jun 09, 2019 08:35am

Great that he is back. His return must not become a reason to relax ECL conditions placed on the elite of corruption. Let them stay and fight their cases till the end. Bring back Ishaq Dar too.

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jun 09, 2019 08:50am

Shahbaz Sharif a champion of family politics, a champion of provincial politics. And a master of compromise. He has return to report the back channel friends about how much he can altogether pay for grand plea bargain, which may as a result ease restrictions on him & his biological sons. Absolutely no respite for Nawaz Sharif and/ or Maryam Nawaz. He will also assist in appropriately handling the Zardari & Co., and Sindh Govt rebellious attitudes. He’s no doubt a helping hand in diffusing the steam of any eventual movement mostly talk about these days. And there will be a stability in overall situation of PM Imran Khan Govt, the budget will be passed smoothly, and the ongoing cases will keep on softening as all accused are taking advantage of amnesty scheme by paying 4% of the undeclared amount, and producing the receipt of 4% in courts, hence the cases will become ineffective, however it’s upto ECP whether they can contest election after losing seats v.Art 62,63 of Constitution.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 09, 2019 08:51am

Did he bring our money ?

Recommend 0
Dott.Rathore --THROUGH THE LENSES OF Middle East.
Jun 09, 2019 08:54am

Is he return from UMRA? When the people of my country will start understanding.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 09, 2019 08:58am

Hope he brought back his looted wealth with him.

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 09, 2019 09:02am

And the drama begins.

Recommend 0
MK
Jun 09, 2019 09:10am

and we should do if he is back.

Recommend 0
Mohiz
Jun 09, 2019 09:16am

The Godfather is back

Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jun 09, 2019 09:23am

Now tell me, the commando is a braveheart or coward ?

Recommend 0
Faster Track
Jun 09, 2019 09:25am

Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan

I hope the Brave Commando is feeling brave enough.

Recommend 0
Khurshid
Jun 09, 2019 09:32am

Topi drama

Recommend 0
Friend
Jun 09, 2019 09:33am

Sharif family is good.. atleast they are returning and shows the love towards pak

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 09, 2019 09:36am

'As Sharif arrived, he was showered with rose petals and currency notes while workers chanted slogans.'

The ill wishers of Pakistan, receiving the looters of Pakistan, with fanfare and I'll gotten currency notes. Put him in jail.

Recommend 0
HisMaster'sVoice
Jun 09, 2019 09:39am

Despite all his flaws, which are arguably no more than anyone else here given the chance, Shehbaz sb was and is the most capable man to deliver change and progress on the ground. 4 years of incredible work across Punjab show this. To waste his acumen at this stage is no less than a tragedy. Those that have become obsessed with the corruption mantra must consider 2 things. First, even many developed countries face corruption but still progress. Secondly, what has been progress without corruption so far?

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jun 09, 2019 09:41am

He has done his Eid in his home country UK and is now back to loot the poor people of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
khokhar
Jun 09, 2019 09:43am

I have a sincere sympathy for supporters of these corrupt and money laundering mafia.

Recommend 0
Aby
Jun 09, 2019 09:54am

A great administrator for state and his family both he managed very well

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 09, 2019 09:56am

Thank you for coming to Pakistan in this heat. Especially when you were having.merry time there.

Recommend 0
A Voter
Jun 09, 2019 10:00am

People who were saying that he won’t return have been proven wrong...they said the same thing about Nawaz Sharif. I think when you have a clean conscious and a brave heart you can return to face anything.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 09, 2019 10:08am

How this criminal looter is still roaming free? Do we have Jungle ka Qanoon (The law of Jungle)?

Recommend 0
Gordon E. Walker
Jun 09, 2019 10:09am

Brave man to face the Pakistan:s system.

Recommend 0
Selected
Jun 09, 2019 10:11am

Welcome back, nation needs you .

Recommend 0
AW
Jun 09, 2019 10:15am

Rose petals showered on mafia mastermind. Wow ! The people deserve this mafia to rule them.

Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 09, 2019 10:17am

Why was he not arrested on arrival?

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 09, 2019 10:41am

So? Is Shahbaz going to jail or doing nothing as usual?

Recommend 0
Viq saad
Jun 09, 2019 10:44am

Let's see what happens now

Recommend 0
Lalajee
Jun 09, 2019 10:48am

Catch the thief and send him to Adiala They deserve no mercy

Recommend 0
Jaleel
Jun 09, 2019 10:50am

Arrest him. He is a thief and has looted pakistan.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 09, 2019 11:12am

Soon the rose peddles will turn into hang cuffs.

Recommend 0
Omar
Jun 09, 2019 11:27am

Send him straight to jail .

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 09, 2019 11:33am

Return of the corrupt.

Recommend 0
Juxtixe
Jun 09, 2019 11:37am

Thief returns after 2 months of skiving and shopping in London. Can both of these corrupt brothers Nawaz and Shahbaz explain to the courts as to why it took Nawaz 6 wks and Shahbaz almost 9 wks JUST for private tests results to be completed yet they all came clear. Both brothers including corrupt Zardari are taking Pakistani justice system for a ride. Time it’s stopped.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 09, 2019 11:38am

Shabaz Sharif retuned to face his corruption and money laundering charges - what a return after submitting asylum application in the UK. This is the status of our so called political leaders!

Recommend 0
Fnda
Jun 09, 2019 11:56am

One more for the invisible noose

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 09, 2019 11:57am

If he doesnt share a jail cell with his brother, than the rumours of an NRO had been true all along.

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Jun 09, 2019 12:12pm

We welcome Shehbaz Sharif, the thief in command of Punjab. Long live corruption under the umbrella of shameful justice.

Do poor ordinary citizens get the same justice.

Recommend 0
Aslam cheema
Jun 09, 2019 12:17pm

corruption has arrived

Recommend 0
Md. Asghar
Jun 09, 2019 12:20pm

What a scene of th corruption petals to nurture vile corruption!

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jun 09, 2019 12:26pm

Tarzan.s return

Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Jun 09, 2019 12:30pm

Would be interesting to see now who commands the N league, Maryan or shahbaz.

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh Thappa
Jun 09, 2019 12:53pm

Lions return and cowards hide.

Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 09, 2019 12:57pm

For someone who was accused of billions in corruption these cases are ironic. This is not even 20% of the losses caused by CM KPK in Peshawar BRT project which is projected to cross Rs100 billion mark.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 09, 2019 01:05pm

Nice drama. Next time he will disappear after transferring his moveable assests to UK.

Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jun 09, 2019 01:17pm

Al thieves operate in the dark of the night.

Recommend 0
zehrish
Jun 09, 2019 01:31pm

No pride in that. he is a Pakistani and returned to face criminal charges. Nothing to be proud of it, he has to return

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 09, 2019 01:57pm

The younger brother came back to prove that elder brother-Nawaz will also return after treatment in UK. Nice try.

Recommend 0
Zaheer
Jun 09, 2019 02:08pm

Baazeecha e Atfaal hae dunya mere aage

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 09, 2019 02:24pm

@Eke , : My dear friend it is not at all hard to believe as we have absolute confidence that creators of PML-N and PPP will never let anything happen to their assets. Long Live NRO.

Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Jun 09, 2019 02:25pm

Very unfortunate, that people are so naive to welcome corrupts , who looted this country . Today a common man is suffering because of this corrupt elite , and they are still making them heroes. It means we deserved to be treated like this .

Recommend 0
Dr. M.M.Khan
Jun 09, 2019 02:35pm

The return of Shabaz Shariff is welcomed by his so called supporters. There is a subtle difference between spontaneous welcome and rented one. In his case it appears to be the latter.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 09, 2019 02:57pm

In my view, Shabaz Sharif returned to face his pending court cases, and it is quite possible that his assylum application may have been rejected by the UK's government. Anything is possible with Sharif brothers and their respective families.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 09, 2019 02:58pm

Welcome back home. East or West, home is the best.

Recommend 0
Ajaz Ahmed
Jun 09, 2019 02:59pm

Maybe he has a plan or thinks he does. He was away for a long time. The whole family should be arrested together and questioned as per normal criminal procedure. Including those under protection of UK. Why doesn't Pakistan extradite them ? Because imran khan doesn't want these cases to end to keep the attention away from his failures. Laws are in place. Why doesn't the government use them? The truth is they are all corrupt.

Recommend 0
Zink
Jun 09, 2019 03:00pm

Next PM of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
TAYYAB
Jun 09, 2019 03:04pm

What was he doing in London... ???... Why can't his medical tests be performed in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Jun 09, 2019 03:10pm

He is a nobody in uk. No protocol! No uneducated people running around him in uk. Yet when he arrives in pakistan. They treat him like he is some king?

Recommend 0
El Cid
Jun 09, 2019 03:20pm

The Sharif family indeed believes in their word being their honor. They have the courage of their convictions, indeed are brave. They stand on a moral high ground, head and shoulders above the assorted commandos and absconders hiding abroad.
.

Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Jun 09, 2019 03:24pm

He has returned to Pakistan, such a great achievement. This achievement of his should be written with golden words in the history.

Recommend 0
Karachi Wala
Jun 09, 2019 03:26pm

And when will be the next flight to London?

Recommend 0
saeeds
Jun 09, 2019 03:51pm

I am sure disappointment for PTI and JI supporters. Corrupt people usually run to other countries or send there kids.

Recommend 0
Laila
Jun 09, 2019 03:55pm

When will the 33million US$ that his brother Nawaz and his niece Maryam stole from the state funds return to Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Asad
Jun 09, 2019 03:59pm

And this is NEWS!!!!!

Recommend 0
Doctor H
Jun 09, 2019 04:00pm

Shebaz Sharif's "quick visit" to see his grandchildren turned into a 2 month long visit, and he plans to return to UK again after budget session. Politicians can visit whoever they want, stay wherever they want. My only issue with them is why do they want to serve Pakistan (in leadership roles) when their kids are educated in foreign countries, when they do not consider Pakistani hospitals good enough for medical treatment, and when they have businesses established outside Pakistan? This is a question ordinary Pakistanis should be asking themselves. For example, I have spent most of my life in UK. I have my family in UK. I have all my interests in UK. I would be a hypocrite to keep everything in UK and then decide to lead Pakistanis in their country. Yes, I can spend a few millions to get myself established in Pakistan's high circles only to suck the blood out of this poor nation, but do I have the right? Only a stupid nation would allow such people to lead them.

Recommend 0
Sayed
Jun 09, 2019 04:35pm

Shahbaz has to return back to Pakistan, leaving no choice. Because Pakistan and Britain signed the MOU for the exchange of money launderer, as reported in the sections of Pak. newspapers. It is assumed that he may have been returned back with looted Pakistan’ s people money.

Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 09, 2019 04:46pm

@saeeds,
Well, you are kind of right, shahbaz sharif’s son is still in london

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jun 09, 2019 05:54pm

why do they always run away ????

Recommend 0
Hasan
Jun 09, 2019 06:04pm

Budget session. Does he knws what that even means? Yes as a matter of fact he does. How to markup his cut from national treasury

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jun 09, 2019 06:33pm

To the opposition the budget is about how much money they can make.

Recommend 0

