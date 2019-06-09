Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan ahead of upcoming budget sessions
Putting an end to speculation about his return, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan early Sunday morning amid strict security arrangements and was welcomed by a large gathering of PML-N workers and leaders.
Shehbaz arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport at 4:49am by Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-758. Upon arrival, he was showered with rose petals and currency notes while workers chanted slogans.
In the form of a rally, party workers accompanied him from the airport to his residence in Model Town, where sweets were distributed.
Ahead of Shehbaz's arrival, a large number of PML-N party workers, members of parliament and leaders, including PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam and Pervez Malik, reached the airport in the middle of the night.
The PML-N president's return comes ahead of the upcoming budget sessions of the two houses of parliament, during which the opposition is expected to give a tough time to the PTI government.
He will preside over a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group tomorrow to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country and to devise the strategy for the budget sessions.
'Leeway given to PM Imran now ends'
PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the return of Shehbaz means that "the leeway given to Imran Khan ends and his time to worry now begins".
Aurangzeb said that "the fear of Shehbaz's return has made the prime minister hide in the mountains, while his spokespersons are dead silent."
She urged the prime minister to "return as he has to answer to Shehbaz for his inefficiency and incapability".
'Quick visit' to London
Shehbaz had announced a "quick visit" to London on April 9 after his name was removed from the no-fly list on Lahore High Court orders. Party sources had said at the time that he intended to return within 10-12 days.
In a surprise move, Shehbaz had quit the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on May 3 which had raised questions about the possibility of a deal.
Reacting to the development, a number of PTI members claimed that Shehbaz would not return to the country as he was facing corruption charges and that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also planning to leave the country.
Special Assistant to the PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, talking to different TV channels, had said if Shehbaz wanted to return, "he will not appoint someone even as a chowkidar (guard) outside his home".
“They [Sharifs] divide these positions within the family. If they have started appointing people outside the family, it indicates this is the first step towards a deal,” she said.
Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed in a statement had alleged that Shehbaz was trying to "hide" in London. He alleged that the Sharifs had failed to provide money trails and now their main focus was on finding ways to run away from the country.
Shehbaz faces court cases regarding corruption and dishonesty. In the Ashiyana housing scam, Shehbaz is accused of ordering the cancellation of a contract given to successful bidder Chaudhry Latif and Sons for the low-cost housing scheme, which led to the award of the contract to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy group of Paragon City Private Limited, resulting in a loss of Rs193 million.
In the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case, Shehbaz and his son Hamza Shahbaz are accused of "fraudulently and dishonestly" causing a Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer.
Comments (81)
He is not the leader of opposition but in fact the leader of the corrupt parties
Hard to believe isn't it?
What a shame that the Sharif clan run to London for medical treatment while we have to contend with substandard care at government hospitals
It is beyond a joke that the big news for the nation for days has been that a politician has left the country and for weeks the nation had to live with stories of when he will return and now we have to listen - how and when he came back. No wonder issues of the country are neither discussed or solved. In the last few days 10 soldiers have been killed - why, by whom, what for - this just gets casual coverage.
Shame on PTI on propaganda that SS will not return after medical check up.
The establishment appears to fail Pakistan on a daily basis. Shahbaz Sharif is here on a deal. We are not fools.
Did he manage to convince his nephews to part with some of the corruption money to save their father’s skin?
Compare this with the Brave Commando.
He is not scared like Pervez Musharraf.
Stop this bakwas about "cruption"
Did he bring any stolen money back to deposit in the national treasury?
The economic survey just revealed that the Government has missed all economic targets. Now the post-Eid show will begin. Lawyers are also ready!
The theif has arrived back to the country of poor.
Great that he is back. His return must not become a reason to relax ECL conditions placed on the elite of corruption. Let them stay and fight their cases till the end. Bring back Ishaq Dar too.
Shahbaz Sharif a champion of family politics, a champion of provincial politics. And a master of compromise. He has return to report the back channel friends about how much he can altogether pay for grand plea bargain, which may as a result ease restrictions on him & his biological sons. Absolutely no respite for Nawaz Sharif and/ or Maryam Nawaz. He will also assist in appropriately handling the Zardari & Co., and Sindh Govt rebellious attitudes. He’s no doubt a helping hand in diffusing the steam of any eventual movement mostly talk about these days. And there will be a stability in overall situation of PM Imran Khan Govt, the budget will be passed smoothly, and the ongoing cases will keep on softening as all accused are taking advantage of amnesty scheme by paying 4% of the undeclared amount, and producing the receipt of 4% in courts, hence the cases will become ineffective, however it’s upto ECP whether they can contest election after losing seats v.Art 62,63 of Constitution.
Did he bring our money ?
Is he return from UMRA? When the people of my country will start understanding.
Hope he brought back his looted wealth with him.
And the drama begins.
and we should do if he is back.
The Godfather is back
Now tell me, the commando is a braveheart or coward ?
Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan
I hope the Brave Commando is feeling brave enough.
Topi drama
Sharif family is good.. atleast they are returning and shows the love towards pak
'As Sharif arrived, he was showered with rose petals and currency notes while workers chanted slogans.'
The ill wishers of Pakistan, receiving the looters of Pakistan, with fanfare and I'll gotten currency notes. Put him in jail.
Despite all his flaws, which are arguably no more than anyone else here given the chance, Shehbaz sb was and is the most capable man to deliver change and progress on the ground. 4 years of incredible work across Punjab show this. To waste his acumen at this stage is no less than a tragedy. Those that have become obsessed with the corruption mantra must consider 2 things. First, even many developed countries face corruption but still progress. Secondly, what has been progress without corruption so far?
He has done his Eid in his home country UK and is now back to loot the poor people of Pakistan.
I have a sincere sympathy for supporters of these corrupt and money laundering mafia.
A great administrator for state and his family both he managed very well
Thank you for coming to Pakistan in this heat. Especially when you were having.merry time there.
People who were saying that he won’t return have been proven wrong...they said the same thing about Nawaz Sharif. I think when you have a clean conscious and a brave heart you can return to face anything.
How this criminal looter is still roaming free? Do we have Jungle ka Qanoon (The law of Jungle)?
Brave man to face the Pakistan:s system.
Welcome back, nation needs you .
Rose petals showered on mafia mastermind. Wow ! The people deserve this mafia to rule them.
Why was he not arrested on arrival?
So? Is Shahbaz going to jail or doing nothing as usual?
Let's see what happens now
Catch the thief and send him to Adiala They deserve no mercy
Arrest him. He is a thief and has looted pakistan.
Soon the rose peddles will turn into hang cuffs.
Send him straight to jail .
Return of the corrupt.
Thief returns after 2 months of skiving and shopping in London. Can both of these corrupt brothers Nawaz and Shahbaz explain to the courts as to why it took Nawaz 6 wks and Shahbaz almost 9 wks JUST for private tests results to be completed yet they all came clear. Both brothers including corrupt Zardari are taking Pakistani justice system for a ride. Time it’s stopped.
Shabaz Sharif retuned to face his corruption and money laundering charges - what a return after submitting asylum application in the UK. This is the status of our so called political leaders!
One more for the invisible noose
If he doesnt share a jail cell with his brother, than the rumours of an NRO had been true all along.
We welcome Shehbaz Sharif, the thief in command of Punjab. Long live corruption under the umbrella of shameful justice.
Do poor ordinary citizens get the same justice.
corruption has arrived
What a scene of th corruption petals to nurture vile corruption!
Tarzan.s return
Would be interesting to see now who commands the N league, Maryan or shahbaz.
Lions return and cowards hide.
For someone who was accused of billions in corruption these cases are ironic. This is not even 20% of the losses caused by CM KPK in Peshawar BRT project which is projected to cross Rs100 billion mark.
Nice drama. Next time he will disappear after transferring his moveable assests to UK.
Al thieves operate in the dark of the night.
No pride in that. he is a Pakistani and returned to face criminal charges. Nothing to be proud of it, he has to return
The younger brother came back to prove that elder brother-Nawaz will also return after treatment in UK. Nice try.
Baazeecha e Atfaal hae dunya mere aage
@Eke , : My dear friend it is not at all hard to believe as we have absolute confidence that creators of PML-N and PPP will never let anything happen to their assets. Long Live NRO.
Very unfortunate, that people are so naive to welcome corrupts , who looted this country . Today a common man is suffering because of this corrupt elite , and they are still making them heroes. It means we deserved to be treated like this .
The return of Shabaz Shariff is welcomed by his so called supporters. There is a subtle difference between spontaneous welcome and rented one. In his case it appears to be the latter.
In my view, Shabaz Sharif returned to face his pending court cases, and it is quite possible that his assylum application may have been rejected by the UK's government. Anything is possible with Sharif brothers and their respective families.
Welcome back home. East or West, home is the best.
Maybe he has a plan or thinks he does. He was away for a long time. The whole family should be arrested together and questioned as per normal criminal procedure. Including those under protection of UK. Why doesn't Pakistan extradite them ? Because imran khan doesn't want these cases to end to keep the attention away from his failures. Laws are in place. Why doesn't the government use them? The truth is they are all corrupt.
Next PM of Pakistan.
What was he doing in London... ???... Why can't his medical tests be performed in Pakistan.
He is a nobody in uk. No protocol! No uneducated people running around him in uk. Yet when he arrives in pakistan. They treat him like he is some king?
The Sharif family indeed believes in their word being their honor. They have the courage of their convictions, indeed are brave. They stand on a moral high ground, head and shoulders above the assorted commandos and absconders hiding abroad.
.
He has returned to Pakistan, such a great achievement. This achievement of his should be written with golden words in the history.
And when will be the next flight to London?
I am sure disappointment for PTI and JI supporters. Corrupt people usually run to other countries or send there kids.
When will the 33million US$ that his brother Nawaz and his niece Maryam stole from the state funds return to Pakistan?
And this is NEWS!!!!!
Shebaz Sharif's "quick visit" to see his grandchildren turned into a 2 month long visit, and he plans to return to UK again after budget session. Politicians can visit whoever they want, stay wherever they want. My only issue with them is why do they want to serve Pakistan (in leadership roles) when their kids are educated in foreign countries, when they do not consider Pakistani hospitals good enough for medical treatment, and when they have businesses established outside Pakistan? This is a question ordinary Pakistanis should be asking themselves. For example, I have spent most of my life in UK. I have my family in UK. I have all my interests in UK. I would be a hypocrite to keep everything in UK and then decide to lead Pakistanis in their country. Yes, I can spend a few millions to get myself established in Pakistan's high circles only to suck the blood out of this poor nation, but do I have the right? Only a stupid nation would allow such people to lead them.
Shahbaz has to return back to Pakistan, leaving no choice. Because Pakistan and Britain signed the MOU for the exchange of money launderer, as reported in the sections of Pak. newspapers. It is assumed that he may have been returned back with looted Pakistan’ s people money.
@saeeds,
Well, you are kind of right, shahbaz sharif’s son is still in london
why do they always run away ????
Budget session. Does he knws what that even means? Yes as a matter of fact he does. How to markup his cut from national treasury
To the opposition the budget is about how much money they can make.