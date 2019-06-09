DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes oath as acting CJP

AgenciesUpdated June 09, 2019

Email

Senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed took the oath as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Saturday. AFP/File
Senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed took the oath as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Saturday. AFP/File

KARACHI: Senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed took the oath as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Saturday.

Justice Mushir Alam administered the oath to the acting CJP at a simple ceremony held at the Karachi registry of the Supreme Court.

The incumbent CJP, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, is on a visit to the United Kingdom.

Several judges of the apex court — namely, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah — attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Judges of the Sindh High Court, including Justices Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui, Mazhar Alam and Abdul Malik Gaddi, were present on the occasion. Prominent office-bearers and members of the Sindh High Court Bar Association and Karachi Bar Association also attended the event.

The union of the Cambridge University had invited CJP Khosa to deliver a speech, according to a press release of the Supreme Court. That was why he was on a visit to the UK on Saturday, sources said.

The press release said that CJP Khosa did his Tripos and LLM at the University of Cambridge, before being called to the Bar at the Lincoln’s Inn, London.

He happens to be the first Pakistani to have been invited by the Cambridge University Union to deliver a speech in its history of 200 years. The luminaries invited in the past by the union include Sir Winston Churchill, Presidents Roosevelt and Reagan, the Dalai Lama, Stephen Hawking and Margaret Thatcher. The guests invited this year include the prime ministers of Malaysia and Nepal, according to the press release.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 09, 2019

Renewed talks offer

There seemed to be a brief thaw as the foreign ministers exchanged pleasantries in the Kyrgyz capital last month.
June 09, 2019

Uptick in violence

THERE is a point after which seemingly random events become indicative of a pattern; and it is now apparent there ...
June 09, 2019

Tax-filing extension

ANOTHER month, another extension. That has become the story of the tax filing deadline this fiscal year. Now in a...
June 08, 2019

Data protection

AN alarming yet little discussed practice has become routine in the lives of mobile users across the country;...
June 08, 2019

A toothless law

HAVING a law on the statute books is an important first step towards curbing social evils. It is evidence of the...
June 08, 2019

World Oceans Day

TODAY marks the UN’s World Oceans Day 2019. The five great oceans that cover over 70pc of the earth’s surface ...