Differently-abled persons to be provided health coverage, free assistive devices: Dr Nishtar

Chairperson of the Ehsas programme Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday briefed the media about the measures that the government plans to implement in order to facilitate differently-abled people across the country.

Under the Ehsas programme, which was launched in March this year, the government will provide Sehat Insaf cards to differently-abled people who are registered with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) so that they can get free medical treatment from hospitals that are registered with the health cards, Nishtar said.

Furthermore, government hospitals have been directed to issue certificates to differently-abled people as per United Nations classifications so that free assistive devices, such as canes, wheelchairs etc. can be provided accordingly.

The government will provide free white canes to the visually-impaired and wheelchairs to paralysed from waist down, she said. The government will also provide free hearing aids to people with hearing impairment under the Tahaffuz programme, that will be launched in September, Nishtar added.

Nishtar said that according to an estimate, around five million people in Pakistan face some form of disability.

Apart from the provision of medical facilities, the government will also ensure that government institutions abide by the Constitutional requirement to allocate two per cent job quota for differently-abled persons. Nishtar regretted that the constitutional requirement was not fulfilled and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has "taken strong notice" of the matter.

Before coming to power, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had promised to provide medical facilities, jobs and housing to differently-abled people.

More details to follow.