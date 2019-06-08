In third successive victory, New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets

New Zealand comfortably beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets in the World Cup match between the two sides in Taunton on Saturday.

Afghanistan innings

After a flying start without a loss, Afghanistan were sent reeling with a heavy onslaught by New Zealand bowlers that quickly limited their total to 172.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl first, New Zealand were hoping to see off winless Afghanistan as they looked to extend their 100 per cent record with a third successive victory.

Initially, Afghanistan threatened to derail New Zealand's plans as openers Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran put on 66 for the first wicket.

Unfurling a barrage of flamboyant strokes under sunny skies in the west country, Hazratullah hit three fours in the first over of the match off Matthew Henry.

That attacking start meant Afghanistan were scoring at a shade over six an over after the first 10 overs.

But New Zealand hit back when Jimmy Neesham induced a mistimed slog from Hazratullah, with Colin Munro taking the catch on the boundary to end the opener's innings of 34 from 28 balls.

Lockie Ferguson was next to strike for New Zealand without the score advancing when he removed Noor Ali (31) with a leg-side delivery that was caught behind by Tom Latham.

And Afghanistan were still on 66 when Rahmat Shah was caught for a duck by Martin Guptill off Neesham as New Zealand took control.

Captain Gulbadin Naib was then caught behind by Latham off Neesham for four, leaving Afghanistan rocking at 70-4.

Over the next 20 overs, the wickets of Mohammad Nabi (9 runs off 24 balls), Najibullah Zadran (4 runs off 3 balls), Ikram Alikhil (2 runs off 22 balls), Rashid Khan, who was out for naught, and Aftab Alam (14 runs off 10 balls) all fell down hard and fast as the Kiwis' bowling attack continued to wreak havoc to the very end.

The innings came to a close at 41.1 overs with Hashmatullah Shahidi's departure, who emerged as the highest scorer with 59 runs off 99 balls.

Teams

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wkt), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Michael Gough (ENG) TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)