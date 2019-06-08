Jaffria Alliance leader Allama Abbas Kumaili passes away in Karachi

Prominent religious scholar and head of the Jaffria Alliance Allama Abbas Kumaili passed away on Saturday in Karachi, the spokesperson for the Majlis-i-Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) told DawnNewsTV.

According to the MWM spokesperson, the deceased had been undergoing treatment for the past few days at a hospital in the city's Soldier Bazaar area.

MWM, along with the Shia Ulema Council, expressed their sorrow and condolences over the passing away of the esteemed scholar and termed him a national asset.

"His services shall always be remembered," said MWM.

The leader of the MWM, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, offered his condolences to the deceased's family. He said Kumaili had always remained a strong proponent of unity among muslims.

"He was counted among the most exalted scholars in Pakistan," remarked the MWM spokesperson. He said that the deceased scholar was also a patron member of the Palestine Foundation (PLF) Pakistan.

"He always raised his voice for the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir," the spokesperson added.

Kumaili had also served as a member of the Senate.

Funeral prayers for the deceased scholar shall be held after Maghrib prayers at the Shah-i-Khorasan mosque in Karachi.