Bangladesh face gargantuan target of 387 in WC clash against England

England wrapped up their innings at 386 for 6 in their World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

Jason Roy stood out for his brilliant 153-run knock off 121 balls before he was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 35th over. By then England were 235 for the loss of three wickets.

Jos Buttler added 64 runs to the scoreboard, while captain Eoin Morgan scored 35.

Earlier, Roy and Jonny Bairstow had denied Bangladesh an early breakthrough as England made a brisk start after being sent in to bat.

It took 19 overs for Bangladesh to break a 128-run partnership between Roy and Bairstow (51), after the latter was dismissed by Mashrafe Mortaza.

After 10 overs, England were 67 without loss — their best opening powerplay in three World Cup matches so far.

Roy's celebrations

Roy accidentally knocked umpire Joel Wilson to the ground as he was about to start celebrating his maiden World Cup century.

A misfield near the boundary allowed Roy to reach three-figures at Sophia Gardens. As he watched the ball dribble to the rope while jogging between the wickets, Roy ran into Wilson, who was also looking at the ball.

Wilson eventually got to his feet, with England's players howling with laughter from the balcony of the team's dressing room.

Pre-match

Bangladesh had won the toss and chose to field.

After the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match was washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled, conditions in the Welsh capital are dry but gusty.

Speaking after the toss, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said: "The pitch has been undercover for the last two days, so hopefully there's something in the first hour. Playing an extra quick might be helpful in these conditions."

England skipper Eoin Morgan was not so bothered about loosing the toss.

"It's not a bad toss to lose, once the grass comes off the wicket [the condition] will stay the same all day," he said.

England's Moeen Ali will be missing out on today's match, reportedly because of the birth of his child, which is expected soon. Liam Plunkett will be playing in his place.

Bangladesh have not made any changes in the team since their match against the Black Caps.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from previous losses; Bangladesh lost against New Zealand on Thursday while hosts England were defeated by Pakistan on Monday.

England, who are the favourites this tournament, would be in early trouble in case of another defeat.

Bangladesh have beaten the English at the last two World Cups, with the loss at the 2015 World Cup eliminating them in the group stage.

Teams

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood