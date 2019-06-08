DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bangladesh win toss, choose to field in World Cup match against England

Dawn.com | APUpdated June 08, 2019

Email

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza and England captain Eoin Morgan during the toss ahead of the match at Cardiff. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter account
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza and England captain Eoin Morgan during the toss ahead of the match at Cardiff. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter account
After the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match was washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled, conditions in Cardiff are dry but gusty. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter account
After the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match was washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled, conditions in Cardiff are dry but gusty. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter account

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field in their World Cup match against England at Cardiff on Saturday.

After the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match was washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled, conditions in the Welsh capital are dry but gusty.

Speaking after the toss, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said: "The pitch has been undercover for the last two days, so hopefully there's something in the first hour. Playing an extra quick might be helpful in these conditions."

England skipper Eoin Morgan was not so bothered about loosing the toss.

"It's not a bad toss to lose, once the grass comes off the wicket [the condition] will stay the same all day," he said.

England's Moeen Ali will be missing out on today's match, reportedly because of the birth of his child, which is expected soon. Liam Plunkett will be playing in his place.

Bangladesh have not made any changes in the team since their match against the Black Caps.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from previous losses; Bangladesh lost against New Zealand on Thursday while hosts England were defeated by Pakistan on Monday.

England, who are the favourites this tournament, would be in early trouble in case of another defeat.

Bangladesh have beaten the English at the last two World Cups, with the loss at the 2015 World Cup eliminating them in the group stage.

Teams

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No room at the top

No room at the top

Crude strong-arm tactics have cast a chill across a once-vibrant media landscape.

Editorial

June 08, 2019

Data protection

AN alarming yet little discussed practice has become routine in the lives of mobile users across the country;...
June 08, 2019

A toothless law

HAVING a law on the statute books is an important first step towards curbing social evils. It is evidence of the...
June 08, 2019

World Oceans Day

TODAY marks the UN’s World Oceans Day 2019. The five great oceans that cover over 70pc of the earth’s surface ...
June 05, 2019

World Environment Day

FORTY-FIVE years ago on this day, the United Nations’ World Environment Day was first celebrated. Throughout the...
June 05, 2019

PTI restructuring

TO have a worker-based political organisation may be a romantic notion in Pakistan but it does make a lot of...
June 05, 2019

Brilliant win

PAKISTAN’S stunning victory over favourites England in the crucial World Cup match at Nottingham on Monday has...