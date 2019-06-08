DAWN.COM

Bangladesh face gargantuan target of 387 in WC clash against England

Dawn.com | APUpdated June 08, 2019

England captain Eoin Morgan in action during World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on June 8. — Reuters
England's Jason Roy knocks into umpire Joel Wilson as he celebrated his maiden World Cup century. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter account
England's Jonny Bairstow walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 8. — AFP
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza and England captain Eoin Morgan during the toss ahead of the match at Cardiff. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter account
England wrapped up their innings at 386 for 6 in their World Cup match against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

This is England's highest score in a World Cup and the first 350-plus total in this tournament.

Jason Roy stood out for his brilliant 153-run knock off 121 balls before he was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 35th over. By then England were 235 for the loss of three wickets.

Jos Buttler added 64 runs to the scoreboard, while captain Eoin Morgan scored 35.

Earlier, Roy and Jonny Bairstow had denied Bangladesh an early breakthrough as England made a brisk start after being sent in to bat.

It took 19 overs for Bangladesh to break a 128-run partnership between Roy and Bairstow (51), after the latter was dismissed by Mashrafe Mortaza.

After 10 overs, England were 67 without loss — their best opening powerplay in three World Cup matches so far.

Roy's celebrations

Roy accidentally knocked umpire Joel Wilson to the ground as he was about to start celebrating his maiden World Cup century.

A misfield near the boundary allowed Roy to reach three-figures at Sophia Gardens. As he watched the ball dribble to the rope while jogging between the wickets, Roy ran into Wilson, who was also looking at the ball.

Wilson eventually got to his feet, with England's players howling with laughter from the balcony of the team's dressing room.

Pre-match

Bangladesh had won the toss and chose to field.

After the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match was washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled, conditions in the Welsh capital are dry but gusty.

Speaking after the toss, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said: "The pitch has been undercover for the last two days, so hopefully there's something in the first hour. Playing an extra quick might be helpful in these conditions."

England skipper Eoin Morgan was not so bothered about loosing the toss.

"It's not a bad toss to lose, once the grass comes off the wicket [the condition] will stay the same all day," he said.

England's Moeen Ali will be missing out on today's match, reportedly because of the birth of his child, which is expected soon. Liam Plunkett will be playing in his place.

Bangladesh have not made any changes in the team since their match against the Black Caps.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from previous losses; Bangladesh lost against New Zealand on Thursday while hosts England were defeated by Pakistan on Monday.

England, who are the favourites this tournament, would be in early trouble in case of another defeat.

Bangladesh have beaten the English at the last two World Cups, with the loss at the 2015 World Cup eliminating them in the group stage.

Teams

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Nejat Askari III
Jun 08, 2019 02:22pm

Both teams are looking to bounce back from previous losses and only one of them will.

Recommend 0
Ram sadan
Jun 08, 2019 02:28pm

All indians and pakistanis in england will support bangladesh. Go tigers go

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 08, 2019 02:29pm

England batting first will put on +330 and will get BD under 270.

Chance of BD winning is less than 16%.

England has dropped Moeen Ali (his wife close to giving birth to 2nd child) and brought in Plunkett.

So they will rely on quickies mostly and slightly green pitch will help them.

Let's see if the best all rounder Shakeb can spring any surprises.

Recommend 0
Bangla Tigers
Jun 08, 2019 03:20pm

We’ll take the wind out of England’s favourites tag today. Watch this space. India next.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 08, 2019 03:31pm

With England 101 for no loss in 15 overs, we may be witnessing first score of 400 in this world cup.

Recommend 0
Citizen
Jun 08, 2019 03:56pm

Error no. 1. They should have elected bat first.

Recommend 0
Adhitya Hyderabad India
Jun 08, 2019 03:59pm

Best wishes to Bangla

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 08, 2019 04:22pm

We may be looking at the highest total so far in this world cup.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 08, 2019 04:26pm

Bad decision to bat first bangladesh captain after winning the toss......its a flat pitch and England will score 300+....difficult for bangladesh to chase huge total......

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 08, 2019 04:36pm

A big challenge for the underdogs from Dhaka to beat hosts England, rated as # one ODI team in the world as per ICC ranking during its round-robin league match today at Cardiff, capital city of Wales, U.K., as the 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney enters second week.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 08, 2019 04:41pm

185-1 in 30 overs, the match is already far from BD reach.

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Jun 08, 2019 05:10pm

Bangladesh skipper Masrafe Murtuza’s decision to field has backfired as England are in a very comfortable position scoring 236/3 in 35 overs. England’s in form opening batsman Jason Roy scored 153.

Recommend 0
TheRealJack
Jun 08, 2019 05:33pm

Walloping complete for bangdus. They played really well so far.

Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 08, 2019 05:41pm

Bangladesh is out. England will win today!

Recommend 0

