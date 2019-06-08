DAWN.COM

Teenage Hindu girl allegedly intoxicated, raped in Tando Mohammad Khan

Imtiaz Ali | Mohammad Hussain KhanUpdated June 08, 2019

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab has said that the culprits involved in the girl's rape in Tando Mohammad Khan will be brought to justice. — AP/File
A 13-year-old Hindu girl was intoxicated and raped by two men in Tando Mohammad Khan on Friday, her family has alleged.

Police arrested two suspects for their involvement in the alleged sexual assault. They were remanded into police custody for four days by a local court in Tando Mohammad Khan on Saturday.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, which was lodged on behalf of the girl's father under Sections 376 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the victim had gone outside of her house to bring some groceries on Friday (June 7); while on her way, two unidentified suspects called her towards them. The girl said that when she went to them, the two forced her to drink liquor and then proceeded to rape her.

The father told the police that when the girl didn't return home after a while, he along with his son started looking for her and found her in distress near Sugar Mills ground. He then rushed his daughter to the Civil Hospital Tando Mohammad Khan and informed police about the matter.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family after regaining her senses at the hospital, the father said.

According to the father, they belonged to a nomad family and had recently come to Tando Mohammad Khan, although they used to live there in the past as well.

The girl was later referred to the Civil hospital Hyderabad, where different tests were performed on her. Following an initial medical examination, doctors confirmed that "sexual intercourse has taken place".

Tando Mohammad Khan SSP Zulfiqar Talpur told Dawn that DNA samples of the girl and the two suspects have been taken for further investigation.

Murtaza Wahab says culprits will be brought to full justice

Later in the day, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab said that the culprits involved in the teenage girl's rape will be brought to justice.

He said that the provincial government had received the initial police inquiry report on the matter.

The adviser said that a case had already been registered and two suspects were arrested. He said that the victim will be provided with comprehensive medical and legal support.

Wahab revealed that the Sindh government was conducting a high-level inquiry in the case. He urged people from all walks of life to come forward "to eliminate the heinous crime of rape from society".

Violence against children
Pakistan

Bikram Singh Thappa
Jun 08, 2019 05:19pm

Shame shame !!

Farhan saeed
Jun 08, 2019 05:27pm

Bhutto is still alive. Bogus politicans of PPP cant do for their people

420.
Jun 08, 2019 05:29pm

State of minorities is pathetic in this country.

Sheshanth
Jun 08, 2019 05:34pm

Minorities are not safe in Pakistan and are being persecuted regularly.

Grandmaster Flash
Jun 08, 2019 05:41pm

Human rights violations. UN should intervene.

Ali Sikandar Chachar
Jun 08, 2019 05:46pm

Culprits must be handed severe punishment for this heinous crime, nobody is above the law.

shahzaib
Jun 08, 2019 05:58pm

Sexual assaults are horrible. Culprits should be shamed and punished severely.

satish
Jun 08, 2019 06:01pm

Very sad incident, punish the accused.

