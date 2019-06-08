Teenage Hindu girl allegedly intoxicated, raped in Tando Mohammad Khan

A 13-year-old Hindu girl was intoxicated and raped by two men in Tando Mohammad Khan on Friday, her family has alleged.

Police arrested two suspects for their involvement in the alleged sexual assault. They were remanded into police custody for four days by a local court in Tando Mohammad Khan on Saturday.

According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, which was lodged on behalf of the girl's father under Sections 376 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the victim had gone outside of her house to bring some groceries on Friday (June 7); while on her way, two unidentified suspects called her towards them. The girl said that when she went to them, the two forced her to drink liquor and then proceeded to rape her.

The father told the police that when the girl didn't return home after a while, he along with his son started looking for her and found her in distress near Sugar Mills ground. He then rushed his daughter to the Civil Hospital Tando Mohammad Khan and informed police about the matter.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family after regaining her senses at the hospital, the father said.

According to the father, they belonged to a nomad family and had recently come to Tando Mohammad Khan, although they used to live there in the past as well.

The girl was later referred to the Civil hospital Hyderabad, where different tests were performed on her. Following an initial medical examination, doctors confirmed that "sexual intercourse has taken place".

Tando Mohammad Khan SSP Zulfiqar Talpur told Dawn that DNA samples of the girl and the two suspects have been taken for further investigation.

Murtaza Wahab says culprits will be brought to full justice

Later in the day, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab said that the culprits involved in the teenage girl's rape will be brought to justice.

He said that the provincial government had received the initial police inquiry report on the matter.

The adviser said that a case had already been registered and two suspects were arrested. He said that the victim will be provided with comprehensive medical and legal support.

Wahab revealed that the Sindh government was conducting a high-level inquiry in the case. He urged people from all walks of life to come forward "to eliminate the heinous crime of rape from society".