Nawaz not allowed to meet family over Eid days
LAHORE: The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has criticised the government for not allowing the family to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail even on the third day of Eid.
Condemning the denial of permission, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that by adopting such tactics Prime Minister Imran Khan was “taking revenge for his (PM’s) incompetence and ineptness”.
She regretted that Mr Khan didn’t let Mr Sharif meet his mother and daughter on the Eid days, saying “such tactics won’t lessen your incompetence and ineptness”.
The PML-N spokesperson said Mr Sharif executed development projects worth billions of rupees but not a single rupee of corruption could be established against him. Ms Aurangzeb also counted other achievements of Sharif-led PML-N government, including 11,000MW power generation and taking the GDP growth up to 5.8pc.
Meanwhile, Punjab government spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the PML-N had been left with no issue other than Mr Sharif’s health. He was of the view “Mian Sahib is quite healthy and living a normal life in jail”.
He claimed that Mr Sharif was denied a meeting with his family because of vacation in the jail as per SOP of the home and jail departments. He said Mr Sharif had met his family and over 225 party leaders and workers before Eid, while the family could meet him again on Saturday (today) as per jail authorities.
Referring to the former prime minister’s routine of spending the last days of Ramazan and Eid in Saudi Arabia, Mr Gill said for the first time Mian Sahib spent Eid days in Pakistan only because he is imprisoned. “Marriyum Aurangzeb is, perhaps, forgetting the reason behind imprisonment of Nawaz Sharif.”
He said Mr Sharif was in jail because of being convicted by a court of law.
Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2019
Comments (13)
He is a criminal and should be treated that way.
Get back our billions from these “Sharifs”!
So he went to Saudi Arabia [almost certainly at taxpayer expense] for umrah and haj to seek forgiveness for his acts of corruption! Now that he is no longer able to add to his achievements of corruption he does not need to go to Saudi Arabia.
Good
Alhumdolillah it’s very nice he blessed the country with his presence.
Very bad
Were any other prisoners allowed to meet with their families?
Let’s remind the nation that he is behind bar because he couldn’t provide evidence of his family’s assists in LONDON
Mian Sahab must must return the looted money back to the country and so should Zardari crook. Very simple. He should be charged $100,000 per day to have the privilige of being kept alive in a private prison room and fine let him be brought home cooked food - that is one way to recover a little bit of the looted money.
What about other thousands of prisoners? Were they able to see their families?
he is criminal, should be treated same as other prisoners
I really don’t care to hear Miss Aurangzeb and her complaints, and I’m not a fan of any of the Sharifs, but I must say, Nawaz should have been allowed to see his mother and daughter on Eid, regardless of the laws, that’s just the right thing to do, and it has nothing to do with why Nawaz is in jail. Just my thought, we are suppose to be at our best on Eid, that’s not a good example set by the PM.
Good decision,should be treated like all other criminals in jail...no special treatment