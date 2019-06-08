DAWN.COM

Nawaz not allowed to meet family over Eid days

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 08, 2019

Shahbaz Gill says Nawaz spent Eid in Pakistan for the "first time" due to being imprisoned. — AP/File
LAHORE: The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has criticised the government for not allowing the family to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail even on the third day of Eid.

Condemning the denial of permission, PML-N spokes­person Marriyum Aurang­zeb said in a statement that by adopting such tactics Prime Minister Imran Khan was “taking revenge for his (PM’s) incompetence and ineptness”.

She regretted that Mr Khan didn’t let Mr Sharif meet his mother and daughter on the Eid days, saying “such tactics won’t lessen your incompetence and ineptness”.

The PML-N spokesperson said Mr Sharif executed development projects worth billions of rupees but not a single rupee of corruption could be established against him. Ms Aurangzeb also counted other achievements of Sharif-led PML-N government, including 11,000MW power generation and taking the GDP growth up to 5.8pc.

Meanwhile, Punjab government spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the PML-N had been left with no issue other than Mr Sharif’s health. He was of the view “Mian Sahib is quite healthy and living a normal life in jail”.

He claimed that Mr Sharif was denied a meeting with his family because of vacation in the jail as per SOP of the home and jail departments. He said Mr Sharif had met his family and over 225 party leaders and workers before Eid, while the family could meet him again on Saturday (today) as per jail authorities.

Referring to the former prime minister’s routine of spending the last days of Ramazan and Eid in Saudi Arabia, Mr Gill said for the first time Mian Sahib spent Eid days in Pakistan only because he is imprisoned. “Marriyum Aurangzeb is, perhaps, forgetting the reason behind imprisonment of Nawaz Sharif.”

He said Mr Sharif was in jail because of being convicted by a court of law.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2019

Comments (13)

Babu
Jun 08, 2019 08:01am

He is a criminal and should be treated that way.

Recommend 0
Omar
Jun 08, 2019 08:21am

Get back our billions from these “Sharifs”!

Recommend 0
Tamza
Jun 08, 2019 08:21am

So he went to Saudi Arabia [almost certainly at taxpayer expense] for umrah and haj to seek forgiveness for his acts of corruption! Now that he is no longer able to add to his achievements of corruption he does not need to go to Saudi Arabia.

Recommend 0
Ali se
Jun 08, 2019 08:22am

Good

Recommend 0
Naveed
Jun 08, 2019 08:31am

Alhumdolillah it’s very nice he blessed the country with his presence.

Recommend 0
Peru
Jun 08, 2019 08:35am

Very bad

Recommend 0
Illawarrior
Jun 08, 2019 08:37am

Were any other prisoners allowed to meet with their families?

Recommend 0
Zaheer
Jun 08, 2019 08:55am

Let’s remind the nation that he is behind bar because he couldn’t provide evidence of his family’s assists in LONDON

Recommend 0
Asad
Jun 08, 2019 08:56am

Mian Sahab must must return the looted money back to the country and so should Zardari crook. Very simple. He should be charged $100,000 per day to have the privilige of being kept alive in a private prison room and fine let him be brought home cooked food - that is one way to recover a little bit of the looted money.

Recommend 0
Tarik
Jun 08, 2019 08:58am

What about other thousands of prisoners? Were they able to see their families?

Recommend 0
Khurshid
Jun 08, 2019 09:01am

he is criminal, should be treated same as other prisoners

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 08, 2019 09:18am

I really don’t care to hear Miss Aurangzeb and her complaints, and I’m not a fan of any of the Sharifs, but I must say, Nawaz should have been allowed to see his mother and daughter on Eid, regardless of the laws, that’s just the right thing to do, and it has nothing to do with why Nawaz is in jail. Just my thought, we are suppose to be at our best on Eid, that’s not a good example set by the PM.

Recommend 0
shamshad
Jun 08, 2019 09:20am

Good decision,should be treated like all other criminals in jail...no special treatment

Recommend 0

