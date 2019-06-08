DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 Hazara tourists from Quetta killed in blast in Balochistan's Ziarat

Syed Ali ShahJune 08, 2019

Email

The deceased belonged to the Hazara community of Quetta and were part of a group that was visiting Ziarat for sightseeing. — AFP/File
The deceased belonged to the Hazara community of Quetta and were part of a group that was visiting Ziarat for sightseeing. — AFP/File

Two people belonging to the Shia Hazara community were killed in an explosion in Balochistan's Ziarat district on Friday, Levies sources said.

At least seven other Hazaras were also injured when the blast targeting their vehicle took place in Kawas area of Ziarat.

The deceased belonged to the Hazara community of Quetta and were part of a group that was visiting Ziarat for sightseeing, Levies sources told DawnNewsTV.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Quetta immediately after the incident.

Quoting initial investigation, sources said the nature of the blast could not be immediately confirmed. It was also not clear whether the bomb was planted inside the vehicle or on the roadside.

Also on Friday, a second explosion in a vehicle earlier in the day left three tourists from Karachi dead in Ziarat. Two others sustained injuries in the incident.

The deceased were tourists from Karachi who were in Ziarat to spend their Eid holidays, Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Maj Kabeer Zarqoon said.

Levies sources said the blast occurred when a gas cylinder in the car exploded at a picnic point in Kharwari Baba area. However, an official of the counter-terrorism department who declined to be named told DawnNewsTV that security officials were investigating the incident to determine the exact nature of the blast.

Violence against Shias
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 05, 2019

World Environment Day

FORTY-FIVE years ago on this day, the United Nations’ World Environment Day was first celebrated. Throughout the...
June 05, 2019

PTI restructuring

TO have a worker-based political organisation may be a romantic notion in Pakistan but it does make a lot of...
June 05, 2019

Brilliant win

PAKISTAN’S stunning victory over favourites England in the crucial World Cup match at Nottingham on Monday has...
June 04, 2019

Pompeo’s offer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said his country was ready to hold talks with Iran "with no preconditions".
June 04, 2019

Exporters’ concerns

PAKISTAN’S exporter community has concerns that in the forthcoming budget the government will withdraw the sales...
Updated June 04, 2019

‘Mistaken’ content regulation

THE recent inadvertent blocking of certain websites such as Bloomberg and BuzzFeed in Pakistan makes for a concise...