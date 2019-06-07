Rain washes out Pakistan-Sri Lanka World Cup match at Bristol

The World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday after persistent rain in Bristol.

The game was scheduled to begin at 10:30am local time (0930 GMT) but was eventually called off in the afternoon, with both teams being awarded a point.

It is the first match at the World Cup in England and Wales to be abandoned without a result. Both teams now have three points, with one win and a loss apiece.

The call-off upset fans who had travelled to watch the game.

“We came from Lahore to watch this match and it proved a damp squib,” said Farhan Malik. “We lost a crucial point because we were sure of beating Sri Lanka.”

The decision to call off the game was announced shortly after 3:45pm local time (1445 GMT) following persistent rain throughout the morning at Bristol's County Ground.

The rain started to ease around noon and conditions had improved at the time of a pitch inspection, with occasional sunshine, but umpires decided the ground was too wet.

Sixth-ranked Pakistan and ninth-ranked Sri Lanka each have one win and one (heavy) defeat so far in the 2019 edition of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka had a chance today to do something they have never done before at any Cricket World Cup: Beat Pakistan.

Pakistan has won all seven completed World Cup games against Sri Lanka, and has a 90-58 One-Day International (ODI) win-loss overall record against the Sri Lankans with one tie.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champion, beat Afghanistan in a rain-hit game to rebound after a 10-wicket thrashing by New Zealand. Kusal Perera was set to open again for Sri Lanka after hitting 78 against Afghanistan.

Pakistan, the 1992 champions, ended a run of 11 straight losses in ODIs with a 14-run win over top-ranked England at Trent Bridge on Monday.

That impressive performance came after its second-lowest World Cup total of 105 in a shambolic opening loss to West Indies.

All 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka's next game is against Bangladesh in Bristol on Tuesday. Pakistan play defending champion Australia in Taunton on Wednesday.