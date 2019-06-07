2nd inspection due as Pakistan-Sri Lanka World Cup match delayed by rain

Pakistan and Sri Lanka were forced to wait for a second pitch inspection at their rain-delayed World Cup match after umpires found the surface was still wet.

The game was originally due to start at 0930 GMT but large areas of the playing area were covered under dark skies in Bristol.

When the weather relented, some of the ground covers were taken off after reserve umpire Rod Tucker had an initial inspection.

Umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould had the first inspection of the ground at 1330 GMT, but that wasn't enough to get the green light to start the match.

“The umpires will have another inspection at 14:15 GMT as they found some parts of the ground still wet,” said an official.

A few fans, including a supporter waving a Pakistan flag, braved the weather amid the drizzle.

Sixth-ranked Pakistan and ninth-ranked Sri Lanka each have one win and one (heavy) defeat so far in the 2019 edition of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka has a chance today to do something it has never done before at any Cricket World Cup: Beat Pakistan.

Pakistan has won all seven completed World Cup games against Sri Lanka, and has a 90-58 One-Day International (ODI) win-loss overall record against the Sri Lankans with one tie.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champion, beat Afghanistan in a rain-hit game to rebound after a 10-wicket thrashing by New Zealand. Kusal Perera is set to open again for Sri Lanka after hitting 78 against Afghanistan.

Pakistan, the 1992 champion, ended a run of 11 straight losses in ODIs with a 14-run win over top-ranked England at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The win over pre-tournament favourite England was a dramatic turnaround from Pakistan's heavy opening loss to West Indies.

All 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

Watch this space for updates.