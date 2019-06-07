DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Live: Pakistan v Sri Lanka match delayed by Bristol rain

Dawn.com | APUpdated June 07, 2019

Email

The covers are still on the pitch at Bristol's County Ground. ─ Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter
The covers are still on the pitch at Bristol's County Ground. ─ Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter

Persistent rain in Bristol has delayed the toss for today's World Cup fixture scheduled for 2:30pm between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the County Ground.

There has been no revised starting time for the match, which was scheduled to begin at 2:30pm local time.

The covers are still on the pitch and bowlers' run-ups, with rain and possibly thunder forecast for the day.

A few fans, including a supporter waving a Pakistan flag, braved the weather amid the drizzle.

Sixth-ranked Pakistan and ninth-ranked Sri Lanka each have one win and one (heavy) defeat so far in the 2019 edition of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka has a chance today to do something it has never done before at any Cricket World Cup: Beat Pakistan.

Pakistan has won all seven completed World Cup games against Sri Lanka, and has a 90-58 One-Day International (ODI) win-loss overall record against the Sri Lankans with one tie.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champion, beat Afghanistan in a rain-hit game to rebound after a 10-wicket thrashing by New Zealand. Kusal Perera is set to open again for Sri Lanka after hitting 78 against Afghanistan.

Pakistan, the 1992 champion, ended a run of 11 straight losses in ODIs with a 14-run win over top-ranked England at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The win over pre-tournament favourite England was a dramatic turnaround from Pakistan's heavy opening loss to West Indies.

Watch this space for updates.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
J
Jun 07, 2019 02:35pm

Why there is always rain in pakistan's mataches

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 07, 2019 02:37pm

A draw would make the task difficult for both the teams. Pakistan with 7-0 record of wins with Sri Lanka is hot favorite to win, if play starts.

Recommend 0
Jor Hoka Pakistani
Jun 07, 2019 02:41pm

Rain will save us today.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 07, 2019 02:46pm

England as a venue is not suitable for worldcup matches. This needs to be rethought.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
Jun 07, 2019 02:48pm

In 1992, Pakistan was defeated in 1st match by WI, in 2nd match they won & the 3rd one was a washout. Is history repeating once again? Wish you all the best Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 07, 2019 02:59pm

Goodluck Pakistan

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 05, 2019

World Environment Day

FORTY-FIVE years ago on this day, the United Nations’ World Environment Day was first celebrated. Throughout the...
June 05, 2019

PTI restructuring

TO have a worker-based political organisation may be a romantic notion in Pakistan but it does make a lot of...
June 05, 2019

Brilliant win

PAKISTAN’S stunning victory over favourites England in the crucial World Cup match at Nottingham on Monday has...
June 04, 2019

Pompeo’s offer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said his country was ready to hold talks with Iran "with no preconditions".
June 04, 2019

Exporters’ concerns

PAKISTAN’S exporter community has concerns that in the forthcoming budget the government will withdraw the sales...
Updated June 04, 2019

‘Mistaken’ content regulation

THE recent inadvertent blocking of certain websites such as Bloomberg and BuzzFeed in Pakistan makes for a concise...