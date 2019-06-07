Live: Pakistan v Sri Lanka match delayed by Bristol rain

Persistent rain in Bristol has delayed the toss for today's World Cup fixture scheduled for 2:30pm between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the County Ground.

There has been no revised starting time for the match, which was scheduled to begin at 2:30pm local time.

The covers are still on the pitch and bowlers' run-ups, with rain and possibly thunder forecast for the day.

A few fans, including a supporter waving a Pakistan flag, braved the weather amid the drizzle.

Sixth-ranked Pakistan and ninth-ranked Sri Lanka each have one win and one (heavy) defeat so far in the 2019 edition of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka has a chance today to do something it has never done before at any Cricket World Cup: Beat Pakistan.

Pakistan has won all seven completed World Cup games against Sri Lanka, and has a 90-58 One-Day International (ODI) win-loss overall record against the Sri Lankans with one tie.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champion, beat Afghanistan in a rain-hit game to rebound after a 10-wicket thrashing by New Zealand. Kusal Perera is set to open again for Sri Lanka after hitting 78 against Afghanistan.

Pakistan, the 1992 champion, ended a run of 11 straight losses in ODIs with a 14-run win over top-ranked England at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The win over pre-tournament favourite England was a dramatic turnaround from Pakistan's heavy opening loss to West Indies.

