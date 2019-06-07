Pakistan v Sri Lanka match delayed by Bristol rain
Persistent rain in Bristol has delayed the toss for today's World Cup fixture scheduled for 2:30pm between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the County Ground.
There has been no revised starting time for the match, which was scheduled to begin at 2:30pm local time.
The covers are still on the pitch and bowlers' run-ups, with rain and possibly thunder forecast for the day.
A few fans, including a supporter waving a Pakistan flag, braved the weather amid the drizzle.
Sixth-ranked Pakistan and ninth-ranked Sri Lanka each have one win and one (heavy) defeat so far in the 2019 edition of the World Cup.
Sri Lanka has a chance today to do something it has never done before at any Cricket World Cup: Beat Pakistan.
Pakistan has won all seven completed World Cup games against Sri Lanka, and has a 90-58 One-Day International (ODI) win-loss overall record against the Sri Lankans with one tie.
Sri Lanka, the 1996 champion, beat Afghanistan in a rain-hit game to rebound after a 10-wicket thrashing by New Zealand. Kusal Perera is set to open again for Sri Lanka after hitting 78 against Afghanistan.
Pakistan, the 1992 champion, ended a run of 11 straight losses in ODIs with a 14-run win over top-ranked England at Trent Bridge on Monday.
The win over pre-tournament favourite England was a dramatic turnaround from Pakistan's heavy opening loss to West Indies.
Comments (11)
Why there is always rain in pakistan's mataches
A draw would make the task difficult for both the teams. Pakistan with 7-0 record of wins with Sri Lanka is hot favorite to win, if play starts.
Rain will save us today.
England as a venue is not suitable for worldcup matches. This needs to be rethought.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
In 1992, Pakistan was defeated in 1st match by WI, in 2nd match they won & the 3rd one was a washout. Is history repeating once again? Wish you all the best Pakistan.
Goodluck Pakistan
It is a forecast for 24 hour continues rain. So one point each, but surely will hurt Pakistan more.
if it is reduced to 20 overs a side, the match would become really interesting. neither batting line-up is capable of lasting more than 20 overs in any format.
Three unpredictable teams will play today’s game, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the weather. Let us see, who wins the match.ABCD
This is gonna be t20 match.
I think both should be happy with a point each.