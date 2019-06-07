DAWN.COM

MNA Mohsin Dawar sent to jail on judicial remand

SirajuddinJune 07, 2019

MNAs Ali Wazir (L) and Mohsin Dawar (R), both of whom have ties to the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, are in the custody of law enforcement officials following the North Waziristan incident. ─ Reuters/File
MNA Mohsin Dawar was sent on remand to Peshawar Central Prison on Friday.

Dawar, a central Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader, had been booked under various charges, including murder, attempted murder, terrorism and interference in official affairs after the May 26 Kharqamar checkpost incident in North Waziristan.

Although he had fled immediately after the incident, the PTM leader later surrendered himself to the district administration.

A special court sent him on eight-day physical remand in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department on May 30.

The CTD presented him amid tight security before the magistrate on duty at a Bannu anti-terrorism court today, and sought an extension in his physical remand. The CTD contended that an extension in Dawar's physical remand was required to investigate further.

The court, however, rejected its request and sent Dawar to prison on judicial remand. It directed authorities to produce the lawmaker on June 19.

Sunny
Jun 07, 2019 02:18pm

What a great news!

bhaRAT©
Jun 07, 2019 02:19pm

Good. Serves him right.

