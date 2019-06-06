DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IMF warns US about trade risks and financial vulnerabilities

ReutersJune 06, 2019

Email

In this file photo taken on April 10, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde during the IMF - World Bank Spring Meetings at International Monetary Fund Headquarters in Washington, DC. — AFP
In this file photo taken on April 10, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde during the IMF - World Bank Spring Meetings at International Monetary Fund Headquarters in Washington, DC. — AFP

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday warned the United States that escalating trade disputes or an abrupt downturn in financial markets could pose substantial risks for the US economy.

The international lender, in a review of US policies, said the US economy was on track to grow 2.6 per cent this year. That was quicker than the IMF's 2.3pc growth forecast from April and was boosted by easy financial market conditions.

But the US financial system appears increasingly vulnerable and financial conditions could tighten as investors worry more about America's trade disputes, IMF officials said.

“That is the risk we are most concerned about for the US economy,” Nigel Chalk, the IMF's mission chief for the United States, said at a news conference.

In its report, the IMF criticised the Trump administration's efforts to overhaul global trade relationships by raising tariffs and said it was especially important to resolve a trade dispute with China. That dispute poses a threat to the global economy, the IMF said.

Trump has hiked tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese imports and last week threatened to raise tariffs on all Mexican imports if Mexico doesn't crack down on illegal immigration into the United States.

“Rising import tariffs and other steps taken by the administration are undermining the global trading system,” the report said.

The IMF also said US financial regulators haven't done enough to counter rising vulnerabilities in the financial system such as historically high corporate leverage and weakening underwriting standards. This could make a financial downturn hit the U.S. economy harder, the IMF said.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index of US equity prices hit a record high in April but has fallen about 4pc in the last month as investors worried that trade wars and a sagging global economy might depress the US growth outlook.

“An abrupt reversal of this accommodative environment, interacting with leveraged corporate balance sheets, could create a significant downdraft to activity, investment, and job creation,” the IMF said.

It criticised US regulators for offering “little institutional response to counter these growing risks” and for instead easing regulatory constraints.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 05, 2019

World Environment Day

FORTY-FIVE years ago on this day, the United Nations’ World Environment Day was first celebrated. Throughout the...
June 05, 2019

PTI restructuring

TO have a worker-based political organisation may be a romantic notion in Pakistan but it does make a lot of...
June 05, 2019

Brilliant win

PAKISTAN’S stunning victory over favourites England in the crucial World Cup match at Nottingham on Monday has...
June 04, 2019

Pompeo’s offer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said his country was ready to hold talks with Iran "with no preconditions".
June 04, 2019

Exporters’ concerns

PAKISTAN’S exporter community has concerns that in the forthcoming budget the government will withdraw the sales...
Updated June 04, 2019

‘Mistaken’ content regulation

THE recent inadvertent blocking of certain websites such as Bloomberg and BuzzFeed in Pakistan makes for a concise...