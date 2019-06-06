DAWN.COM

ICC to India wicketkeeper Dhoni: Military-style insignia on gloves has to go

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated June 06, 2019

The “Balidaan Badge” or the Indian army insignia, as seen in this picture, was spotted on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gloves during India’s opening game in the ongoing World Cup. — AFP
Cricket's governing body insisted on Friday that India's M.S. Dhoni will not be allowed to wear an apparent military insignia on his World Cup wicketkeeping gloves.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had defended Dhoni after he sported a dagger logo on his green gloves in India's win over South Africa on Wednesday.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment and the BCCI wrote to the International Cricket Council asking for clearance for their star to keep wearing the gloves featuring the 'Balidaan Badge'.

But the ICC responded by saying in a statement: “The logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves.

“The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment.

“In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves.”

According to the ICC rules from the World Cup clothing and equipment regulations manual, only two manufacturer identifications can be sported at the back of each glove.

Also, the logos on the glove should not have a political or racial connotation of any sort.

According to Hindustan Times, the Balidaan is a distinct insignia of India's special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari, said the publication, adding only paramilitary commandos are allowed to wear the badge.

The gesture by Dhoni gained widespread attention on television and on social media in India, with #DhoniKeepTheGlove trending on Twitter.

BCCI responded by sending a formal request to the ICC, stressing the logo was “not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed on his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations.” India's sports minister Kiren Rijiju said the government did not interfere in “matters of sports bodies”.

“But when the issue is related to the country's sentiments, then the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I urge the BCCI to take appropriate steps on the issue,” he tweeted.

The Indian team though did not comment on the matter.

It is believed Dhoni is likely to continue to wear the same gloves but cover the insignia with tape.

In March, the team wore camouflage-style caps provided by Dhoni during a one-day game against Australia as a tribute to the Indian armed forces after 40 troops were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Editorial: Cricket or combat?

The move had prompted criticism from within Pakistan, with the then information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) calling for the cricket's world governing body to take action against and ban India for politicising the Gentleman's Game.

The ICC, however, had said that the Indian cricket team was granted permission to wear the camouflage caps.

“The BCCI sought permission from the ICC to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted,” Claire Furlong had told The Associated Press.

The ICC has previously ruled against players making political statements, banning England all-rounder Moeen Ali in 2014 from wearing wristbands saying “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine”.

Comments (91)

zane
Jun 06, 2019 08:25pm

Double Standards of ICC.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 06, 2019 08:25pm

Good move! Sports is sports...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Dr. Rafiq Khan
Jun 06, 2019 08:26pm

Good move by the ICC, they need to audit the BCCI.

Recommend 0
Saumya, India
Jun 06, 2019 08:28pm

Why getting so disturbed by mere an insignia? How does it affect the game and create advantage? Can anybody explain?

Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 06, 2019 08:29pm

Good riddance

Recommend 0
Azad J
Jun 06, 2019 08:40pm

When they do it, its Legal....

Recommend 0
Dr.parsad
Jun 06, 2019 08:44pm

"ICC request of BCCI to remove this insignia" Says it all...

Recommend 0
Yasio
Jun 06, 2019 08:48pm

Insecurity?

Recommend 0
Nothing but truth
Jun 06, 2019 08:48pm

Well, which other army's insignia should he use?

Recommend 0
Nic NY
Jun 06, 2019 08:56pm

"In the past, the ICC has either reprimanded or banned international players for showing off their political sentiments during international matches."

Why not now!

Recommend 0
Ash
Jun 06, 2019 08:57pm

I can bet India will make this a big issue, will not remove insignia from his gloves and eventually ICC will have to take their request back.

Recommend 0
Jay
Jun 06, 2019 08:58pm

No solid action...Indian money has corrupted ICC!

Recommend 0
Lilly
Jun 06, 2019 09:03pm

For others ban/reprimand/suspend, to India ICC 'requests'. That's the power of BCCI. Beware!

Recommend 0
Pulak
Jun 06, 2019 09:04pm

ICC is overreaching in desperate attempt to stay relevant. There are much bigger issues on which ICC is sitting on it's backside.

Recommend 0
CHETAN VYAS
Jun 06, 2019 09:04pm

what is wrong in it

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jun 06, 2019 09:07pm

Good.. strictly come to play cricket only..

Recommend 0
ankit
Jun 06, 2019 09:08pm

Well, he owns it, being a member of that team as well !!!

Recommend 0
Malik Zaman
Jun 06, 2019 09:10pm

Good decision.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jun 06, 2019 09:11pm

Request BCCI tells you a lot about ICC being under the influence of BCCI. They should have suspended Dhoni and fined Indian cricket team. This is not an innocent mistake.

Recommend 0
saeed
Jun 06, 2019 09:13pm

What’s wring with that . One can appreciate uniformed professional. What next ban push-up or saluting

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jun 06, 2019 09:16pm

Good. Now, no one will complain ICC as indian controlled.

Recommend 0
sangun
Jun 06, 2019 09:19pm

BCCI or dhoni won't remove the insignia

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jun 06, 2019 09:20pm

ICC has not "asked", they have "Requested".

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jun 06, 2019 09:22pm

Good move by ICC. Cricket is no place to promote slogans of political nature.

Recommend 0
Raju
Jun 06, 2019 09:25pm

So what if has it on his glove?

Recommend 0
Immortal
Jun 06, 2019 09:26pm

ICC is absolutely right, a uniform civil code in world cup must be adopted by all teams.

Recommend 0
Neutral
Jun 06, 2019 09:30pm

ICC Int. corrupt cricket politely requests Dhoni. Anyone else esp. Pak player would have been fined and banned or both.

Recommend 0
Ssm
Jun 06, 2019 09:46pm

Another example of Indians acting immaturely by mixing sports and politics

Recommend 0
Ss
Jun 06, 2019 09:46pm

Nothing will happen and the CWC will continue. If India puts the foot down all will fall in line.

Recommend 0
Ash20
Jun 06, 2019 09:47pm

This is not religious or political message as Dhoni is displaying part of his other honorary position. Anyhow if ICC has rule that nothing can be displayed then Dhoni will remove it, no big deal.

Recommend 0
Viq saad
Jun 06, 2019 10:02pm

Well done ICC.

Recommend 0
Jaleel
Jun 06, 2019 10:17pm

BCCI is the boss.

Recommend 0
Lt
Jun 06, 2019 10:18pm

This not a political, religious or racists in any way, this is just to show live for armed forces and armed forces belong to country not to a political system of the country

Recommend 0
Sikandar
Jun 06, 2019 10:20pm

Double standards.

Recommend 0
KhanHouston
Jun 06, 2019 10:22pm

Why indian players think they are above ICC code of conduct; always trying to militarize the sport. Keep these badges, insignias and caps etc. in your pockets or bags.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jun 06, 2019 10:23pm

He already did what he wanted to do.

Recommend 0
Idol-Woshipper
Jun 06, 2019 10:45pm

He should follow rules & score more.

Recommend 0
Abdul Jabbar
Jun 06, 2019 10:51pm

ICC has been very lenient with BCCI, after all money matters the most.

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jun 06, 2019 10:54pm

Isn't it ironical that only the Muslim players are punished or banned.

Although, Dhoni us a gentleman and not a bad guy nor he had any bad intentions.

Recommend 0
AinOther
Jun 06, 2019 11:00pm

Right call by the ICC? Come on, it's BCCI, we can all look sideways

Recommend 0
Karan
Jun 06, 2019 11:08pm

ICC has requested BCCI, not asked.

Recommend 0
khamari
Jun 06, 2019 11:10pm

What wrong about this?

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 06, 2019 11:17pm

Nothing doing,it is not sending political,religious or racial message so should be allowed

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 06, 2019 11:18pm

Height of insecurity. And perfectly understandable too.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 06, 2019 11:46pm

Sneaky, despicable and cheap. Supporting a terrorist organisation with worst atrocities in IOK.

Recommend 0
Qaiser
Jun 06, 2019 11:47pm

ICC lacks guts to take action against BCCI...white man's priority

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jun 07, 2019 12:03am

I was not expecting such things from person like Dhoni. Disappointing.

Recommend 0
Reallydoesntmatter
Jun 07, 2019 12:28am

No fine or disciplinary action?

Recommend 0
Steve
Jun 07, 2019 12:37am

ICC has REQUESTED

Recommend 0
Whats wrong with you ICC
Jun 07, 2019 12:56am

The insignia that Dhoni sported has no indications related to political, religious, racial activities or causes unlike in the cases of Moeen and Tahir which bore a clear agenda. What is the fuss all about?!

Recommend 0
Shan
Jun 07, 2019 12:57am

BCCI should ban ICC for such observations.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Jun 07, 2019 12:57am

They were banned, here it has been requested. ICC double standard

Recommend 0
adil108
Jun 07, 2019 01:00am

Dhoni, it’s just a game. Cool down

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jun 07, 2019 01:01am

He could wear them if he served in the military. All the rest is trying to gain publicity for himself.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan USA
Jun 07, 2019 01:29am

Maybe he doesnt remember abhinandan story lol

Recommend 0
Sparky
Jun 07, 2019 01:32am

I salute Dhoni and Nation is proud of him.

Recommend 0
Preface
Jun 07, 2019 01:35am

This was bound to happen because the ICC encouraged the Indian cricketers by not taking an action when they came out in army fatigues.

Recommend 0
Obaid
Jun 07, 2019 01:36am

This is getting ridiculous now. Indians need to introspect.

Recommend 0
Helloall
Jun 07, 2019 01:48am

it's not a political symbol

Recommend 0
Fiz
Jun 07, 2019 02:18am

ICC should have taken notice of it the first time when such a thing was done few months back in a match by India. They got embolden when they were let off Scot free.

Recommend 0
syed
Jun 07, 2019 02:34am

Might is right

Recommend 0
A
Jun 07, 2019 02:48am

I don’t know what is this guy trying to prove? It’s not working my friend.

Recommend 0
indRAT
Jun 07, 2019 03:09am

Finally ICC has shown some guts to clamp down on this ridiculous and shameless act of so called patriotism by the Indians. First they turn up in army caps and now dhoni is indulging in cheap publicity and patriotism. Please grow up India

Recommend 0
Lone star
Jun 07, 2019 03:31am

Heads will roll on ICC.

Recommend 0
QN
Jun 07, 2019 04:24am

Ban Dhoni !

Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Jun 07, 2019 04:31am

Lets see if india obeys the rules ......

Recommend 0
Osman
Jun 07, 2019 05:01am

Yes, no bigotry on the cricket ground, please.

Recommend 0
Asim
Jun 07, 2019 05:45am

Yes. Cricket should be free of politics and militaries of the world.

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
Jun 07, 2019 05:47am

Dhoni was promoting Abhinadin.

Recommend 0
just sul
Jun 07, 2019 06:01am

message has been delivered by india :)

Recommend 0
Fazy
Jun 07, 2019 06:11am

Yea, get that nonsense out. Quit cricket and go oppress people in Indian occupied kashmir if you are feeling that patriotic.

Recommend 0
Vishwa
Jun 07, 2019 09:23am

@Zak, What about yours, itself accused of human right violations.

Recommend 0
Nex1
Jun 07, 2019 09:29am

@Akil Akhtar, The symbol was removed from the gloves on ICC's Orders.

Recommend 0
RSS
Jun 07, 2019 09:40am

This will not happen, every indian crickter should wear army cap.

Recommend 0
Yawar
Jun 07, 2019 09:43am

@A, You dont think it is working? Of course it is working. It is helping recreate the reckless frenzy we saw a few months ago. Thank you Mr. Dhoni for adding fuel to the fire.

Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 07, 2019 09:45am

Icc requested....

Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 07, 2019 09:45am

Brave indian army.....

Recommend 0
Ranjan Maheshwari
Jun 07, 2019 09:51am

Personally, I feel the game should be free from all type of logos, insignias, banners and advertizements.

Recommend 0
Tamza
Jun 07, 2019 10:00am

@Nadeem, NOT even if he served in the military

Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 07, 2019 10:02am

Follow the rules.

Recommend 0
Faizy
Jun 07, 2019 10:14am

Double standards of ICC. Its nothing more than a mix of eng, aus & ind. not watching cricket anymore because cricket has been commercialised no more a pure sport..!

Recommend 0
rajkumar
Jun 07, 2019 10:16am

Fund raising was for a good cause and India was allowed,now if this is not allowed as told by ICC pls remove the insignia.

Recommend 0
KP
Jun 07, 2019 02:32pm

Dhoni will not remove

Recommend 0
Komal S
Jun 07, 2019 02:33pm

Not sure why this is a big deal. The more Pakistanis talk about it, it makes ICC job difficult. This is not a political statement, no commercial interests don't know why ICC getting worked up.

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 07, 2019 02:51pm

He should be fined and banned for at least couple of matches so that no one ever dare to involve politics in sports.

Recommend 0
prateek maheshwari
Jun 07, 2019 02:51pm

@Nic NY, because its India my friend !

Recommend 0
Bhawani shankar
Jun 07, 2019 03:12pm

BCCI has asked dhoni not to remove the sign.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 07, 2019 03:30pm

BCCI is running ICC. If you read BCCI right to left it means ICC Biased.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 07, 2019 03:37pm

@Ash, Ya Bro You Are Right

Recommend 0
Fiqa
Jun 07, 2019 03:57pm

@Saumya, India, prejudice mind can't figure out what's wrong in it.

Recommend 0
Indie Guy
Jun 07, 2019 04:16pm

Army insignia is neither political nor religious. It is nationalistic similar to wearing a pin with the country’s flag.

Recommend 0

