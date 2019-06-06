ICC to India wicketkeeper Dhoni: Military-style insignia on gloves has to go
Cricket's governing body insisted on Friday that India's M.S. Dhoni will not be allowed to wear an apparent military insignia on his World Cup wicketkeeping gloves.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had defended Dhoni after he sported a dagger logo on his green gloves in India's win over South Africa on Wednesday.
Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment and the BCCI wrote to the International Cricket Council asking for clearance for their star to keep wearing the gloves featuring the 'Balidaan Badge'.
But the ICC responded by saying in a statement: “The logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves.
“The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment.
“In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves.”
According to the ICC rules from the World Cup clothing and equipment regulations manual, only two manufacturer identifications can be sported at the back of each glove.
Also, the logos on the glove should not have a political or racial connotation of any sort.
According to Hindustan Times, the Balidaan is a distinct insignia of India's special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari, said the publication, adding only paramilitary commandos are allowed to wear the badge.
The gesture by Dhoni gained widespread attention on television and on social media in India, with #DhoniKeepTheGlove trending on Twitter.
BCCI responded by sending a formal request to the ICC, stressing the logo was “not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed on his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations.” India's sports minister Kiren Rijiju said the government did not interfere in “matters of sports bodies”.
“But when the issue is related to the country's sentiments, then the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I urge the BCCI to take appropriate steps on the issue,” he tweeted.
The Indian team though did not comment on the matter.
It is believed Dhoni is likely to continue to wear the same gloves but cover the insignia with tape.
In March, the team wore camouflage-style caps provided by Dhoni during a one-day game against Australia as a tribute to the Indian armed forces after 40 troops were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
Editorial: Cricket or combat?
The move had prompted criticism from within Pakistan, with the then information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) calling for the cricket's world governing body to take action against and ban India for politicising the Gentleman's Game.
The ICC, however, had said that the Indian cricket team was granted permission to wear the camouflage caps.
“The BCCI sought permission from the ICC to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted,” Claire Furlong had told The Associated Press.
The ICC has previously ruled against players making political statements, banning England all-rounder Moeen Ali in 2014 from wearing wristbands saying “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine”.
Comments (91)
Double Standards of ICC.
Good move! Sports is sports...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Good move by the ICC, they need to audit the BCCI.
Why getting so disturbed by mere an insignia? How does it affect the game and create advantage? Can anybody explain?
Good riddance
When they do it, its Legal....
"ICC request of BCCI to remove this insignia" Says it all...
Insecurity?
Well, which other army's insignia should he use?
"In the past, the ICC has either reprimanded or banned international players for showing off their political sentiments during international matches."
Why not now!
I can bet India will make this a big issue, will not remove insignia from his gloves and eventually ICC will have to take their request back.
No solid action...Indian money has corrupted ICC!
For others ban/reprimand/suspend, to India ICC 'requests'. That's the power of BCCI. Beware!
ICC is overreaching in desperate attempt to stay relevant. There are much bigger issues on which ICC is sitting on it's backside.
what is wrong in it
Good.. strictly come to play cricket only..
Well, he owns it, being a member of that team as well !!!
Good decision.
Request BCCI tells you a lot about ICC being under the influence of BCCI. They should have suspended Dhoni and fined Indian cricket team. This is not an innocent mistake.
What’s wring with that . One can appreciate uniformed professional. What next ban push-up or saluting
Good. Now, no one will complain ICC as indian controlled.
BCCI or dhoni won't remove the insignia
ICC has not "asked", they have "Requested".
Good move by ICC. Cricket is no place to promote slogans of political nature.
So what if has it on his glove?
ICC is absolutely right, a uniform civil code in world cup must be adopted by all teams.
ICC Int. corrupt cricket politely requests Dhoni. Anyone else esp. Pak player would have been fined and banned or both.
Another example of Indians acting immaturely by mixing sports and politics
Nothing will happen and the CWC will continue. If India puts the foot down all will fall in line.
This is not religious or political message as Dhoni is displaying part of his other honorary position. Anyhow if ICC has rule that nothing can be displayed then Dhoni will remove it, no big deal.
Well done ICC.
BCCI is the boss.
This not a political, religious or racists in any way, this is just to show live for armed forces and armed forces belong to country not to a political system of the country
Double standards.
Why indian players think they are above ICC code of conduct; always trying to militarize the sport. Keep these badges, insignias and caps etc. in your pockets or bags.
He already did what he wanted to do.
He should follow rules & score more.
ICC has been very lenient with BCCI, after all money matters the most.
Isn't it ironical that only the Muslim players are punished or banned.
Although, Dhoni us a gentleman and not a bad guy nor he had any bad intentions.
Right call by the ICC? Come on, it's BCCI, we can all look sideways
ICC has requested BCCI, not asked.
What wrong about this?
Nothing doing,it is not sending political,religious or racial message so should be allowed
Height of insecurity. And perfectly understandable too.
Sneaky, despicable and cheap. Supporting a terrorist organisation with worst atrocities in IOK.
ICC lacks guts to take action against BCCI...white man's priority
I was not expecting such things from person like Dhoni. Disappointing.
No fine or disciplinary action?
ICC has REQUESTED
The insignia that Dhoni sported has no indications related to political, religious, racial activities or causes unlike in the cases of Moeen and Tahir which bore a clear agenda. What is the fuss all about?!
BCCI should ban ICC for such observations.
They were banned, here it has been requested. ICC double standard
Dhoni, it’s just a game. Cool down
He could wear them if he served in the military. All the rest is trying to gain publicity for himself.
Maybe he doesnt remember abhinandan story lol
I salute Dhoni and Nation is proud of him.
This was bound to happen because the ICC encouraged the Indian cricketers by not taking an action when they came out in army fatigues.
This is getting ridiculous now. Indians need to introspect.
it's not a political symbol
ICC should have taken notice of it the first time when such a thing was done few months back in a match by India. They got embolden when they were let off Scot free.
Might is right
I don’t know what is this guy trying to prove? It’s not working my friend.
Finally ICC has shown some guts to clamp down on this ridiculous and shameless act of so called patriotism by the Indians. First they turn up in army caps and now dhoni is indulging in cheap publicity and patriotism. Please grow up India
Heads will roll on ICC.
Ban Dhoni !
Lets see if india obeys the rules ......
Yes, no bigotry on the cricket ground, please.
Yes. Cricket should be free of politics and militaries of the world.
Dhoni was promoting Abhinadin.
message has been delivered by india :)
Yea, get that nonsense out. Quit cricket and go oppress people in Indian occupied kashmir if you are feeling that patriotic.
@Zak, What about yours, itself accused of human right violations.
@Akil Akhtar, The symbol was removed from the gloves on ICC's Orders.
This will not happen, every indian crickter should wear army cap.
@A, You dont think it is working? Of course it is working. It is helping recreate the reckless frenzy we saw a few months ago. Thank you Mr. Dhoni for adding fuel to the fire.
Icc requested....
Brave indian army.....
Personally, I feel the game should be free from all type of logos, insignias, banners and advertizements.
@Nadeem, NOT even if he served in the military
Follow the rules.
Double standards of ICC. Its nothing more than a mix of eng, aus & ind. not watching cricket anymore because cricket has been commercialised no more a pure sport..!
Fund raising was for a good cause and India was allowed,now if this is not allowed as told by ICC pls remove the insignia.
Dhoni will not remove
Not sure why this is a big deal. The more Pakistanis talk about it, it makes ICC job difficult. This is not a political statement, no commercial interests don't know why ICC getting worked up.
He should be fined and banned for at least couple of matches so that no one ever dare to involve politics in sports.
@Nic NY, because its India my friend !
BCCI has asked dhoni not to remove the sign.
BCCI is running ICC. If you read BCCI right to left it means ICC Biased.
@Ash, Ya Bro You Are Right
@Saumya, India, prejudice mind can't figure out what's wrong in it.
Army insignia is neither political nor religious. It is nationalistic similar to wearing a pin with the country’s flag.