DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ICC asks BCCI to remove Indian army insignia from Dhoni's gloves

Dawn.comJune 06, 2019

Email

The “Balidaan Badge” or the Indian army insignia, as seen in this picture, was spotted on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gloves during India’s opening game in the ongoing World Cup. — AFP
The “Balidaan Badge” or the Indian army insignia, as seen in this picture, was spotted on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gloves during India’s opening game in the ongoing World Cup. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for removal of an Indian army insignia from Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s gloves, according to media reports on Thursday.

The “Balidaan Badge” or the army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves during India’s opening game on Wednesday in the ongoing World Cup, Hindustan Times reported.

Claire Furlong, ICC's general manager of Strategic Communications, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves. “We have requested the BCCI to get it removed,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

According to Hindustan Times, Balidaan is a distinct insignia of India's special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari, said the publication, adding only paramilitary commandos are allowed to wear the badge.

Dhoni, who was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015, said Hindustan Times.

Earlier this year in March, the Indian cricket team had worn camouflage caps during a ODI match against Australia in Ranchi "as [a] mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces".

Editorial: Cricket or combat?

The move had prompted criticism from within Pakistan, with the then information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) calling for the cricket's world governing body to take action against and ban India for politicising the Gentleman's Game.

The ICC, however, had said that the Indian cricket team was granted permission to wear the camouflage caps.

“The BCCI sought permission from the ICC to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted,” Claire Furlong had told The Associated Press.

According to ICC equipment and clothing regulations, the display of messages "that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes" are is not permitted during an international match.

In the past, the ICC has either reprimanded or banned international players for showing off their political sentiments during international matches.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned five years ago for wearing wristbands showing off slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” during a test match against India.

In 2017, South Africa leg spinner Imran Tahir was reprimanded for showing an image of renowned pop star turned televangelist Junaid Jamshed, who died in a plane crash in December 2016, underneath his playing T-shirt during a T20 against Sri Lanka.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 05, 2019

World Environment Day

FORTY-FIVE years ago on this day, the United Nations’ World Environment Day was first celebrated. Throughout the...
June 05, 2019

PTI restructuring

TO have a worker-based political organisation may be a romantic notion in Pakistan but it does make a lot of...
June 05, 2019

Brilliant win

PAKISTAN’S stunning victory over favourites England in the crucial World Cup match at Nottingham on Monday has...
June 04, 2019

Pompeo’s offer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said his country was ready to hold talks with Iran "with no preconditions".
June 04, 2019

Exporters’ concerns

PAKISTAN’S exporter community has concerns that in the forthcoming budget the government will withdraw the sales...
Updated June 04, 2019

‘Mistaken’ content regulation

THE recent inadvertent blocking of certain websites such as Bloomberg and BuzzFeed in Pakistan makes for a concise...