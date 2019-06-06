ICC asks BCCI to remove Indian army insignia from Dhoni's gloves

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for removal of an Indian army insignia from Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s gloves, according to media reports on Thursday.

The “Balidaan Badge” or the army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves during India’s opening game on Wednesday in the ongoing World Cup, Hindustan Times reported.

Claire Furlong, ICC's general manager of Strategic Communications, said that the BCCI has been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves. “We have requested the BCCI to get it removed,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

According to Hindustan Times, Balidaan is a distinct insignia of India's special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari, said the publication, adding only paramilitary commandos are allowed to wear the badge.

Dhoni, who was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015, said Hindustan Times.

Earlier this year in March, the Indian cricket team had worn camouflage caps during a ODI match against Australia in Ranchi "as [a] mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces".

Editorial: Cricket or combat?

The move had prompted criticism from within Pakistan, with the then information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) calling for the cricket's world governing body to take action against and ban India for politicising the Gentleman's Game.

The ICC, however, had said that the Indian cricket team was granted permission to wear the camouflage caps.

“The BCCI sought permission from the ICC to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted,” Claire Furlong had told The Associated Press.

According to ICC equipment and clothing regulations, the display of messages "that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes" are is not permitted during an international match.

In the past, the ICC has either reprimanded or banned international players for showing off their political sentiments during international matches.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned five years ago for wearing wristbands showing off slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” during a test match against India.

In 2017, South Africa leg spinner Imran Tahir was reprimanded for showing an image of renowned pop star turned televangelist Junaid Jamshed, who died in a plane crash in December 2016, underneath his playing T-shirt during a T20 against Sri Lanka.