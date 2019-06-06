Amid fan furore, BCCI seeks ICC permission for Dhoni to sport Indian army insignia on gloves

Amid an eruption of nationalistic furore in India over the International Cricket Council's (ICC) request for removal of an Indian army insignia from MS Dhoni's gloves, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday said it had written to cricket's governing body for permission to keep the symbol.

Wicketkeeper and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the game's biggest stars, is an honorary lieutenant colonel in the territorial army and sported its dagger insignia, the 'Balidaan Badge' on his gloves during India's opening match against South Africa in the World Cup, hosted by England and Wales.

ICC Strategic Communications General Manager Claire Furlong said that the BCCI had been asked to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves.

According to the ICC's equipment and clothing regulations, the display of messages "that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes" is not permitted during international matches. In the past, the ICC has either reprimanded or banned international players for showing off their political sentiments during international matches.

The ICC said its clothing and equipment rules allow only manufacturers' logos on gloves, and that Dhoni or the Indian team had not sought any permission to sport the badge.

According to Hindustan Times, the Balidaan is a distinct insignia of India's special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with “Balidaan” inscribed in Devanagari, said the publication, adding only paramilitary commandos are allowed to wear the badge.

Dhoni, who was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015, said Hindustan Times.

The controversy prompted passionate responses from both ruling and opposition politicians, Bollywood stars, as well as common citizens, with DhoniKeepTheGlove becoming the most trending hashtag on Twitter India.

Following the development, the government urged the BCCI to sort out the matter. “The government does not interfere in matters of sports bodies, they are autonomous,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Twitter.

“But when the issue is related to the country's sentiments, then the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I urge the BCCI to take appropriate steps on the issue.”

In March, the Indian cricket team had worn camouflage caps during a ODI match against Australia in Ranchi "as [a] mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces".

The move had prompted criticism from within Pakistan, with the then information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) calling for the cricket's world governing body to take action against and ban India for politicising the Gentleman's Game.

The ICC, however, had said that the Indian cricket team was granted permission to wear the camouflage caps.

“The BCCI sought permission from the ICC to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted,” Claire Furlong had told The Associated Press.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was banned five years ago for wearing wristbands showing off slogans “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine” during a test match against India.

In 2017, South Africa leg spinner Imran Tahir was reprimanded for showing an image of renowned pop star turned televangelist Junaid Jamshed, who died in a plane crash in December 2016, underneath his playing T-shirt during a T20 against Sri Lanka.