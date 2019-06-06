DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Erdogan speaks to Saudi king after no-show at OIC summit

AFPJune 06, 2019

Email

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with King Salman of Saudi Arabia after the Saudi monarch received Turkey's highest state medal during a ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara on April 12, 2016. — AFP
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with King Salman of Saudi Arabia after the Saudi monarch received Turkey's highest state medal during a ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara on April 12, 2016. — AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Thursday by phone with Saudi King Salman after missing a key summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the Saudi holy city of Makkah, his office said.

The two exchanged greetings for the Eidul Fitr festival, Erdogan's office said, adding that they also discussed “bilateral and regional issues,” without elaborating further.

The phone call comes after Erdogan was notably absent from the Makkah summit of the OIC where the country was represented instead by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkey's ties with Saudi Arabia have come under strain after the brutal murder last October of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which tarnished the international reputation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi prosecutors have absolved the prince and said around two dozen people implicated in the murder are in custody, with death penalties sought against five men.

But attention has remained focused on whether the crown prince ordered the murder, despite the kingdom's denials.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 05, 2019

World Environment Day

FORTY-FIVE years ago on this day, the United Nations’ World Environment Day was first celebrated. Throughout the...
June 05, 2019

PTI restructuring

TO have a worker-based political organisation may be a romantic notion in Pakistan but it does make a lot of...
June 05, 2019

Brilliant win

PAKISTAN’S stunning victory over favourites England in the crucial World Cup match at Nottingham on Monday has...
June 04, 2019

Pompeo’s offer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said his country was ready to hold talks with Iran "with no preconditions".
June 04, 2019

Exporters’ concerns

PAKISTAN’S exporter community has concerns that in the forthcoming budget the government will withdraw the sales...
Updated June 04, 2019

‘Mistaken’ content regulation

THE recent inadvertent blocking of certain websites such as Bloomberg and BuzzFeed in Pakistan makes for a concise...