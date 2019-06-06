DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 soldiers martyred in Balochistan while on Eid patrol duty: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated June 06, 2019

Email

Sepoy Yar Muhammad, 23, of Kuch District in Sibi (left) and Sepoy Mehtab Khan, 19, from Laki Marwat (right). — ISPR
Sepoy Yar Muhammad, 23, of Kuch District in Sibi (left) and Sepoy Mehtab Khan, 19, from Laki Marwat (right). — ISPR

Two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred in Balochistan's Harnai district while on Eid patrol duty, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

According to the statement by the military's media wing, "terrorists targeted FC troops during their patrolling on Eid security duties."

However, the statement by ISPR did not elaborate further on the incident.

The martyred soldiers include Sepoy Yar Muhammad, 23, of Kuch District in Sibi and Sepoy Mehtab Khan, 19, from Laki Marwat, said the statement.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has begun, the statement further added.

According to sources within the Balochistan Levies, a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) occurred at around 8:30am in Khost tehsil in Harnai.

"The personnel were bringing water from the stream where the IED was planted," said the sources.

The bodies of the slain soldiers have been taken to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Harnai, while the deputy commissioner of Harnai and superintendent of police are on their way to the site of the incident, the sources added.

In February, two FC personnel were martyred while a civilian passerby was injured in a firing incident in Balochistan's Loralai city.

The attack was termed a targeted killing by police. The assailants had managed to escape unhurt.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 05, 2019

World Environment Day

FORTY-FIVE years ago on this day, the United Nations’ World Environment Day was first celebrated. Throughout the...
June 05, 2019

PTI restructuring

TO have a worker-based political organisation may be a romantic notion in Pakistan but it does make a lot of...
June 05, 2019

Brilliant win

PAKISTAN’S stunning victory over favourites England in the crucial World Cup match at Nottingham on Monday has...
June 04, 2019

Pompeo’s offer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said his country was ready to hold talks with Iran "with no preconditions".
June 04, 2019

Exporters’ concerns

PAKISTAN’S exporter community has concerns that in the forthcoming budget the government will withdraw the sales...
Updated June 04, 2019

‘Mistaken’ content regulation

THE recent inadvertent blocking of certain websites such as Bloomberg and BuzzFeed in Pakistan makes for a concise...