2 soldiers martyred in Balochistan while on Eid patrol duty: ISPR

Two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred in Balochistan's Harnai district while on Eid patrol duty, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

According to the statement by the military's media wing, "terrorists targeted FC troops during their patrolling on Eid security duties."

However, the statement by ISPR did not elaborate further on the incident.

The martyred soldiers include Sepoy Yar Muhammad, 23, of Kuch District in Sibi and Sepoy Mehtab Khan, 19, from Laki Marwat, said the statement.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has begun, the statement further added.

According to sources within the Balochistan Levies, a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) occurred at around 8:30am in Khost tehsil in Harnai.

"The personnel were bringing water from the stream where the IED was planted," said the sources.

The bodies of the slain soldiers have been taken to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Harnai, while the deputy commissioner of Harnai and superintendent of police are on their way to the site of the incident, the sources added.

In February, two FC personnel were martyred while a civilian passerby was injured in a firing incident in Balochistan's Loralai city.

The attack was termed a targeted killing by police. The assailants had managed to escape unhurt.