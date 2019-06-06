DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No meeting planned between India, Pakistan PMs at regional summit: India foreign ministry

ReutersUpdated June 06, 2019

Email

PM Imran Khan and Indian premier Narendra Modi are scheduled to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization. — AFP/File
PM Imran Khan and Indian premier Narendra Modi are scheduled to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization. — AFP/File

There is no bilateral meeting planned between the prime ministers of India and Pakistan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) next week, India's foreign ministry spokesman Rajeev Kumar said on Thursday.

India's Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Imran Khan are both scheduled to attend a meeting of the regional summit that is to take place in Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14.

Last month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had an unscheduled and informal meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of SCO meeting of foreign ministers in Bishkek.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two foreign ministers and the highest-level interaction since the post-Pulwama standoff, which had ended through intervention of foreign intermediaries.

According to the Indian media, Islamabad made a rare exception for Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO meeting.

Pakistan had closed its airspace for flights to and from India on Feb 26 after the Balakot standoff.

“The Indian government had requested us to allow Ms Swaraj to fly over Pakistan to avoid the longer route, and we gave them permission,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal told The Hindu.

“Finding a new way [to resume dialogue] is also essential for them [India],” Qureshi had said a week later. “If he [Modi] wants development of this region [...] the only way is to sit with Pakistan to find a solution.”

“It is in the interest of Pakistan to defuse tensions...Pakistan did not create tension. Now the entire world agrees that Pakistan had no role in the Pulwama incident,” Qureshi said, referring to the attack on a convoy of the Indian army in occupied Kashmir in February that left over 40 soldiers dead.

Pak India Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 05, 2019

World Environment Day

FORTY-FIVE years ago on this day, the United Nations’ World Environment Day was first celebrated. Throughout the...
June 05, 2019

PTI restructuring

TO have a worker-based political organisation may be a romantic notion in Pakistan but it does make a lot of...
June 05, 2019

Brilliant win

PAKISTAN’S stunning victory over favourites England in the crucial World Cup match at Nottingham on Monday has...
June 04, 2019

Pompeo’s offer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said his country was ready to hold talks with Iran "with no preconditions".
June 04, 2019

Exporters’ concerns

PAKISTAN’S exporter community has concerns that in the forthcoming budget the government will withdraw the sales...
Updated June 04, 2019

‘Mistaken’ content regulation

THE recent inadvertent blocking of certain websites such as Bloomberg and BuzzFeed in Pakistan makes for a concise...