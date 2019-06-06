West Indies six men down in World Cup clash against Australia

West Indies were 233-6 at the end of 43 overs, inching close to an increasingly unpredictable victory in their World Cup clash against Australia in Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Skipper Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite, are currently at the crease, steadily adding to the side's total after the early departure of Chris Gayle (21 off 17) and Evin Lewis (1 off 5), and subsequent dismissals of Shai Hope (68 off 105) Nicholas Pooran (40 off 36) Shimron Hetmyer (21 off 28), Andre Russell (15 off 11).

The gap between the runs required and the balls remaining is closing in as Holder and Brathwaite continue to send the ball smashing for boundaries.

Australia innings

Nathan Coulter-Nile hit 92, the highest score by a number eight batsman in World Cup history, as champions Australia staged a remarkable rally against the West Indies in the first innings.

Australia were in dire straits at 38 for four following an aggressive start by the West Indies' quicks.

But they finished on 288 all out after former captain Steve Smith (73), who put on 102 for the seventh wicket with Coulter-Nile, began the repair job.

“It was the sort of wicket where you have to take your time and get used to the bounce. Some balls seemed to rear up and the short balls felt really quick.

I don't know if it's the pitch or their bowlers,” said Coulter-Nile, who was dropped on 61 by Shimron Hetmyer.

The West Indies had bounced out Pakistan for just 105 when winning their tournament opener at Nottinghamshire's headquarters last week and adopted similar tactics after captain Jason Holder won the toss on a sunny day.

Oshane Thomas struck first when Australia captain Aaron Finch (six) was caught behind off a lifting delivery.

David Warner (three) was then caught at backward point off Sheldon Cottrell that saw the left-arm quick — still a member of the Jamaica Defence Force — celebrate with his trademark salute.

Australia were now 21 for two, with boos ringing out as Warner walked off and Smith walked on — a now familiar response by crowds in England to the pair having only recently returned from year-long bans for their part in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Coulter-Nile cashes in

Usman Khawaja was twice hit on the body on Thursday before he edged an edge off Andre Russell was brilliantly caught one-handed by diving wicket-keeper Shai Hope.

Australia's 36 for three was quickly transformed into 38 for four when Glenn Maxwell was out for a second-ball duck, a top-edged skyed hook off a Cottrell bouncer comfortably held by Hope.

Left-hander Alex Carey (45) gave Smith some sound support in a stand of 68 before he was caught behind off Russell.

Smith had a lucky break, on 26, he top-edged a hook off West Indies captain Jason Holder only for Cottrell at long leg to slip and fall over as he eyed a catch.

His patient innings ended when he flicked Thomas high towards deep backward square only for Cottrell, skirting the boundary, to grab the ball one-handed, throw it back into the field of play as he stepped over the rope — thereby avoiding a six — and complete a sensational catch without touching the rope.

But Coulter-Nile cashed in as he surpassed his previous international best of 34.

His blistering assault off 60 balls featuring eight fours and four sixes also saw him beat former Zimbabwe international Heath Streak's previous World Cup best by a No 8 of 72.

But in sight of the all-time one-day international high score by a No 8 — 95 not out by England's Chris Woakes — he drove Brathwaite to Holder at long-off.

Both teams aim to join New Zealand on two wins from two group games at the World Cup in the only match on Day 8 of the tournament.

They are coming off seven-wicket wins in their first outings, defending champion Australia over Afghanistan and West Indies against Pakistan. The Windies are playing their second straight game in Nottingham.

Australia have bad memories of Trent Bridge, having been smashed for a world-record 481 by England 12 months ago, and the same batting strip is being used for the match against the West Indies.

The West Indies' quicks took all 10 wickets when roughing up against Pakistan.

Australia has won nine of its last 10 one-day internationals against West Indies, though they haven't met in an official ODI since 2016.

Teams

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa