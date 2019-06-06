West Indies rip through Australia's top order in 8 overs

Australia's top order crumbled before West Indies bowlers in just 10 overs in their Cricket World Cup clash at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Faced with more aggression from West Indies' pace attack, Australia were in trouble on 48-4 at the end of the opening 10-over powerplay.

Sheldon Cottrell has been the standout quick for the Windies, removing David Warner (3) and Glenn Maxwell (0) and celebrating his wickets with a military-style salute a nod to his army background.

Usman Khawaja was roughed up by Oshane Thomas before swatting Andre Russell behind for 13. Aaron Finch was the first batsman to depart, to Thomas, for 6.

Australia are the first team this tournament to lose four wickets in the opening powerplay.

The Windies had won the toss and opted to bowl first against the defending champions Australia.

Both teams aim to join New Zealand on two wins from two group games at the World Cup in the only match on Day 8 of the tournament.

They are coming off seven-wicket wins in their first outings, defending champion Australia over Afghanistan and West Indies against Pakistan. The Windies are playing their second straight game in Nottingham.

Australia have bad memories of Trent Bridge, having been smashed for a world-record 481 by England 12 months ago, and the same batting strip is being used for the match against the West Indies.

Both teams are likely to lean heavily on pace on what is set to be a sunny day in central England. The West Indies' quicks took all 10 wickets when roughing up against Pakistan.

Australia has won nine of its last 10 one-day internationals against West Indies, though they haven't met in an official ODI since 2016.

Teams

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa