Australia find their feet as Steve Smith, Alex Carey partnership crosses 50
Australia were finally able to find their feet as Steve Smith and Alex Carey cemented a 50-plus partnership in the World Cup clash against West Indies in Trent Bridge on Thursday.
The defending champions' top order had crumbled before West Indies bowlers in just eight overs. Faced with more aggression from West Indies' pace attack, Australia were in trouble on 48-4 at the end of the opening 10-over powerplay.
Sheldon Cottrell has been the standout quick for the Windies, removing David Warner (3) and Glenn Maxwell (0) and celebrating his wickets with a military-style salute a nod to his army background.
Usman Khawaja was roughed up by Oshane Thomas before swatting Andre Russell behind for 13. Aaron Finch was the first batsman to depart, to Thomas, for 6.
Australia are the first team this tournament to lose four wickets in the opening powerplay.
The Windies had won the toss and opted to bowl first against the defending champions Australia.
Both teams aim to join New Zealand on two wins from two group games at the World Cup in the only match on Day 8 of the tournament.
They are coming off seven-wicket wins in their first outings, defending champion Australia over Afghanistan and West Indies against Pakistan. The Windies are playing their second straight game in Nottingham.
Australia have bad memories of Trent Bridge, having been smashed for a world-record 481 by England 12 months ago, and the same batting strip is being used for the match against the West Indies.
Both teams are likely to lean heavily on pace on what is set to be a sunny day in central England. The West Indies' quicks took all 10 wickets when roughing up against Pakistan.
Australia has won nine of its last 10 one-day internationals against West Indies, though they haven't met in an official ODI since 2016.
Teams
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Comments (17)
Australia expected to score 270+ and will bowl out Weste Indies under 255.
West Indies must remember that every day is not Sunday.
WI win today
Australia 33 Runs for 2 wickets in 6 overs.. West Indies bowlers tightening the noose on Aussies
In my view, West Indies confidence level after a formidable win against Pakistan is high and, it will be tough for Australia to defeat WI.
Great fun watching these West Indies quicks. Oshane Thomas looks very uneasy to face and Cottrell, apart from the best celebration in the game, is a fine bowler too.
38/4 in 7.4 overs Australia Sinking
Windies have done it again. Australia reeling are 38/4. West Indies have arrived and announced their intentions. Ominous signs.
Caribbean Calypso on a song here, good to see West Indies playing this kind of cricket which they are known for.
Aaah reminisent west indies of the old.. Enjoyed watch the licks.
West Indies have taken 4 early wickets which somewhat exonerates Pakistan getting only 105.
Let's see if Australia has the depth to score 240 from here.
Im more worried about Afghanistan. Bangladesh. Srilanka and India. Hope pak wins specially against india.
Most south asians will be with Windies today!
Seems like this West Indies team is very much like of 1980s - ruthless and aggressive!!
What happened to Pakistan was not a coincidence then, Windies are good and they are proving it.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Australia is losing wicket the same way as Pakistan lol maybe the west indies bowlers are very dangerous.
80 for 5 in 16.1 overs .. Aussies have been thrown under the bus