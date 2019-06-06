Eidul Azha to fall on Aug 12, Muharram to start from Sept 1: Fawad Chaudhry
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced this year's dates for Eidul Azha and the beginning of the holy month of Muharram according to scientific evidence.
In a tweet, the minister said that this year, Eidul Azha will fall on Monday, Aug 12 while the holy month of Muharram, which marks the start of the Islamic year, will begin on Sunday, Sept 1.
"Now that the argument over this Eid has ended, what are the [dates] for the next two most important Islamic days, i.e., Eidul Azha and [beginning of] Muharram: According to the Hijri calendar, Eidul Azha will fall on Monday, Aug 12 while Muharram will [start] from Sunday, Sept 1," Chaudhry tweeted.
The dates have been derived from the lunar calendar that was launched by the Ministry for Science and Technology last month in order to end the controversies over the sighting of the moon for Islamic months. The calendar, which can be accessed through Pakistan's "first official" moonsighting website as well as a mobile application, indicates scientifically determined dates for all major Islamic festivals/days for the ongoing and next years.
The launch of the website had attracted much opposition from religious factions that insisted that sighting of the moon should be physical and regardless of scientific evidence.
Comments (18)
NOTE: “ Calendar applicable to Pakistan. KP government to follow Popalzai.
Fawad Chaudhry can go to ANY extent for securing press coverage - even if that means belittling role of others including religious leaders. Its a shame that PTI is carrying him along as a cabinet member because he is nothing more than PTI's Rana Sanaullah
This man knew how to be alive in the media.
There was no need to announce Eid-ul- Adha's and Muharram's dates in advance - this is a typical habit of Ch Fawad to create controversy and be in the news for wrong reasons.
Who is this fawad chaudhry? We don't have any politicians or officials by the name. There was one but he used slurs against other people and got fired. Is this a new guy?
Great Fawad sb. We needed it. Uve done a great work
Can IK please replace this fool! He's creating a crisis where one wasn't warranted.
The little gadget used by Mufti sahab is based on principles of science. Why then deny science and technology assisting us and reaching a consensus? Just not able to grasp this! Anyways, hope for ONE EID SOMEDAY:.
Just trying to stay relevant. The calendar was issued. People can read. So be it.
Is he a mi later for science and technology or religious affairs? Or is this the job of a science and technology minister in Pakistan?
Whatever he says, Eid-al-Adha 1440 and other Islamic events are subject to moon sighting since Muslims follow lunar calender and not the solar one.
Trying to stay relevant I see
Oh yes, the argument has ended, that is why a whole province celebrated Eid before the rest of the country. All you have done is added an additional party to the argument! Minister should focus his attention to problems that can actually be solved like energy, agriculture, health and economy.
Good job, Fawad Chaudhry.
He right, I ascertained that too via moon sighting.com. However, it means here in UK it will be on 11th (Saudi affiliated) and 12th August ( the rest)
We, the inhabitants of the country known as Pakistan to the world, propose to the government to appoint Mr. Fawad Chowdhury as the new chairman for life of its Ruet-e-Hilal committee, replacing the old incumbent, Mufti Munibur Rahman. His task will include announcing the beginning and ending of each lunar month and year by using the latest available apparatus and equipment around the world to achieve this objective. The one exception to this will be any announcement related to the moon sight seeing by Moulana Popalzai and or any one among the rulers of the KPK who might think differently.
Why don't you work closely with the Ruhit e Hilal committee and create mutual understanding.
He may get next Nobel for physics