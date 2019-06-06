DAWN.COM

Eidul Azha to fall on Aug 12, Muharram to start from Sept 1: Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comUpdated June 06, 2019

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced the dates for the "next two most important Islamic days". — DawnNewsTV/File
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced this year's dates for Eidul Azha and the beginning of the holy month of Muharram according to scientific evidence.

In a tweet, the minister said that this year, Eidul Azha will fall on Monday, Aug 12 while the holy month of Muharram, which marks the start of the Islamic year, will begin on Sunday, Sept 1.

"Now that the argument over this Eid has ended, what are the [dates] for the next two most important Islamic days, i.e., Eidul Azha and [beginning of] Muharram: According to the Hijri calendar, Eidul Azha will fall on Monday, Aug 12 while Muharram will [start] from Sunday, Sept 1," Chaudhry tweeted.

The dates have been derived from the lunar calendar that was launched by the Ministry for Science and Technology last month in order to end the controversies over the sighting of the moon for Islamic months. The calendar, which can be accessed through Pakistan's "first official" moonsighting website as well as a mobile application, indicates scientifically determined dates for all major Islamic festivals/days for the ongoing and next years.

The launch of the website had attracted much opposition from religious factions that insisted that sighting of the moon should be physical and regardless of scientific evidence.

Zaheer
Jun 06, 2019 02:02pm

NOTE: “ Calendar applicable to Pakistan. KP government to follow Popalzai.

Recommend 0
Shahzad Iqbal
Jun 06, 2019 02:13pm

Fawad Chaudhry can go to ANY extent for securing press coverage - even if that means belittling role of others including religious leaders. Its a shame that PTI is carrying him along as a cabinet member because he is nothing more than PTI's Rana Sanaullah

Recommend 0
Fahim Khan
Jun 06, 2019 02:21pm

This man knew how to be alive in the media.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 06, 2019 02:29pm

There was no need to announce Eid-ul- Adha's and Muharram's dates in advance - this is a typical habit of Ch Fawad to create controversy and be in the news for wrong reasons.

Recommend 0
Laila
Jun 06, 2019 02:31pm

Who is this fawad chaudhry? We don't have any politicians or officials by the name. There was one but he used slurs against other people and got fired. Is this a new guy?

Recommend 0
Gear box
Jun 06, 2019 02:33pm

Great Fawad sb. We needed it. Uve done a great work

Recommend 0
Babu
Jun 06, 2019 02:39pm

Can IK please replace this fool! He's creating a crisis where one wasn't warranted.

Recommend 0
Aly
Jun 06, 2019 02:41pm

The little gadget used by Mufti sahab is based on principles of science. Why then deny science and technology assisting us and reaching a consensus? Just not able to grasp this! Anyways, hope for ONE EID SOMEDAY:.

Recommend 0
Doctor H
Jun 06, 2019 02:44pm

Just trying to stay relevant. The calendar was issued. People can read. So be it.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jun 06, 2019 03:04pm

Is he a mi later for science and technology or religious affairs? Or is this the job of a science and technology minister in Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 06, 2019 03:17pm

Whatever he says, Eid-al-Adha 1440 and other Islamic events are subject to moon sighting since Muslims follow lunar calender and not the solar one.

Recommend 0
Saad
Jun 06, 2019 03:20pm

Trying to stay relevant I see

Recommend 0
James Chide
Jun 06, 2019 03:29pm

Oh yes, the argument has ended, that is why a whole province celebrated Eid before the rest of the country. All you have done is added an additional party to the argument! Minister should focus his attention to problems that can actually be solved like energy, agriculture, health and economy.

Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Jun 06, 2019 03:36pm

Good job, Fawad Chaudhry.

Recommend 0
Kash
Jun 06, 2019 03:45pm

He right, I ascertained that too via moon sighting.com. However, it means here in UK it will be on 11th (Saudi affiliated) and 12th August ( the rest)

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 06, 2019 03:45pm

We, the inhabitants of the country known as Pakistan to the world, propose to the government to appoint Mr. Fawad Chowdhury as the new chairman for life of its Ruet-e-Hilal committee, replacing the old incumbent, Mufti Munibur Rahman. His task will include announcing the beginning and ending of each lunar month and year by using the latest available apparatus and equipment around the world to achieve this objective. The one exception to this will be any announcement related to the moon sight seeing by Moulana Popalzai and or any one among the rulers of the KPK who might think differently.

Recommend 0
Shaffiq Mahmood
Jun 06, 2019 03:46pm

Why don't you work closely with the Ruhit e Hilal committee and create mutual understanding.

Recommend 0
Farooq
Jun 06, 2019 03:50pm

He may get next Nobel for physics

Recommend 0

