Shehbaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on Saturday
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan on June 8 [Saturday], a member of his personal staff confirmed to DawnNewsTV.
The development was also tweeted by an unverified account, seemingly belonging to the PML-N supremo's son Suleman.
It is pertinent to mention here that the budget for 2019-20 is to be presented in the parliament on June 11.
Earlier, lawyers had informed an Accountability Court that Sharif will be returning to Pakistan on June 11. However, it was also earlier said in court that the opposition leader will return to Pakistan after Eidul Fitr.
Sharif had announced a "quick visit" to London on April 9 after his name was removed from the no-fly list on Lahore High Court orders. Party sources had said at the time that he intended to return within 10-12 days.
Sharif faces court cases regarding corruption and dishonesty. In the Ashiyana housing scam, Sharif is accused of ordering the cancellation of a contract given to successful bidder Chaudhry Latif and Sons for the low-cost housing scheme, which led to the award of the contract to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy group of Paragon City Private Limited, resulting in a loss of Rs193 million.
In the Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption case, Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz are accused of "fraudulently and dishonestly" causing a Rs213 million loss to the national exchequer.
Comments (22)
About time too! This was meant to be a ‘quick trip to see my grandchildren..’. Good job it wasn’t a ‘“long trip’ like their relative (absconder) Ishaq Dar! Let’s get the proceeding underway upon his return and send him where he belongs.
A brave leader, selected government won't like this development.
Put these criminals and looters behind bars and finish this daily circus.
"We'll see, said the wise man."
Returning with deal or without deal??
We are not waiting any sahabaz or any others poltical person come or go. we are waiting and looking developed Pakistan where every citizen of Pakistan lives on right. Political person should be joined hands to make Pakistan world development country. We called them leaders when they work for country.
So a deal with someone?
They come and go as they please, if he returns he should face jail time for mocking the legal system.
Once he returns, put his name back on the ECL and keep it there until all cases are closed, fines paid and money returned. Do the same with all co accused., basically the whole sharif, Zardari, Talpur and other families. Common sense requires this action.
Let's wait and see, if Shabaz Sharif returns or their will be another excuse not to come back!
Shame on PTI for playing politics on health of political opponents.They have been saying that he will not return since the day he left for health check up.
Welcome next Prime Minister of Pakistan, Pakistan needs you now .
The "baddqismat" people of Pakistan will be forever in debt of the scoundrel for returning; he can't find any comfort anywhere in Pakistan where he and his brother have been ruling for such a long time; his only "roohaani sukoon" is in London.
These psuedo-Royalties, keep mocking the law and thumbing their noses at the courts to come and go so freely, that not even an average Pakistan can afford. This is a travesty and a disgrace. They should be barred from leaving the country if they have criminal charges pending against them and denied bail.
No other civilized nation I know would allow such high profile, criminal conspirators, indicted in some serious corruption and fraud cases, so much freedom to create spectacles of their comings and going, the fanfare of hired hoodlums while they insult the courts and make threatening statements against the system. Time for Pakistan to revise its methods and stop the drama that has taken up so much of the nation's resources, while the public remains frustrated and flabbergasted.
If Shehbaz returns then I will certainly say that Sharifs may not be so sharif but they are more brave than many acclaimed and believed braves.
Pakistan has lost more than US$ 50 Billion to corruption from 1988 to 2018,I.e 30 years and the leaders/looters are all alive.Please give incentive of atleast 20% to anyone who disclose these hidden money and security and the result will come fast.Much of the money is lying in international banks where staff can give the information.Please act comprehensively.
I used to think: "Don´t these people feel any shame". It took me many years to realize: They are above such concepts.
Great! Someone, quickly inform the welcoming party.. the hired hoodlums, throngs of illilterate villagers, arange buses and pick up trucks to transport them, carrying flower garlands to the airport, to welcome their hero and savior back to Pakistan!
Don't forget, street dancers, clowns, drummers and bags of rose petals to shower Shahbaz with! Welcome Home. This will be repeated every few weeks, till the the end of time or life of Sharifs, as they flaunt the very wealth looted from the people, as they freely jet between Lahore and London, almost at free-will, free as a bird!
He has no fear because he seems untouchable since claiamimg everyday by govt that millions of transactions been found in his family accounts, either by an agreement with govt or through good links with juidiciary
Let him face NAB charges and go to jail too as jail warden is waiting for him.
Those who said he is gone for ever should stand up and get counted.
He has definitely played his cards better than his brother.