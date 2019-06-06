Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clash
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to “stay ruthless” at the World Cup as they train their sights on Sri Lanka after shocking England.
The notoriously unpredictable Pakistan side held their nerve to beat the hosts by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday, just three days after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies at the same venue.
That ended a sequence of 11 consecutive defeats in completed one-day internationals.
Arthur praised his team's resolve after a “shocking” defeat in their tournament opener.
“It was just so good to see us go out and play with the belief and intensity that we had spoken about,” Arthur told AFP.
“When we put all three disciplines together we know we can beat anybody. We now need to stay consistent and ruthless.” Pakistan posted an impressive 348-8 against a potent England bowling attack, with fifties from veteran Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed.
Pacemen Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan, took the wickets to restrict England to 334-9 in their 50 overs.
“You could see the hunger, the determination and the resolve to do well in batting after a horror show and then the bowlers fought hard, so we need to repeat that in the coming matches as well,” said Arthur.
Pakistan have won all seven of their World Cup matches against Sri Lanka dating back to the first tournament in 1975.
Pakistan will be tempted to bring in fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for his raw pace, something that New Zealand exploited against Sri Lanka during their 10-wicket rout of their opponents in Cardiff on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened match, also in Cardiff, to breathe life into their campaign.
But the 1996 champions will be wary of another middle-order batting collapse after they lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan.
Sri Lankan coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he had told his batsmen to up their game. “I don't give pep talks. I give honest talk, that's all.
“I tell them what has to be done. They have to come and perform,” said Hathurusingha, who praised opener Kusal Perera for his 78-run knock, which helped Sri Lanka reach 201 against Afghanistan.
“He's an amazing player,” said Hathurusingha.
“We have given him the full licence to bat the way he wants to bat. We know that when he's come up, most of the time it's match-winning.”
But one factor outside anybody's control is the weather, with persistent rain forecast for Bristol on Friday.
Opponents can also be ruthless. Dont get carried away with a single win and think you are the boss. Allround performance and consistency is the key. Above all, keep your feet grounded.
Notoriously unpredictable ! The only time they ever win is when the other team has an off day .
Agree with Arthur the hunger and drive should continue and never underestimate a team. Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Akthur please refrain from unnecessarily Criticizing Pakistani players. Please observe the Indian commentators. Additionally, please don't make personal comments about players. Shoaib Akthur I thought you always say don't make personal comments but you are the first one to attack Sarfraz Ahmed regarding his weight which is NOT even true. I understand you both are trying to increase your social media presence (subscribers, etc.) but please DO NOT DO IT at the expense of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket team. Sarfraz scored over 50 runs and his shots were NOT even connecting yet Ramiz Raja continued Criticizing Sarfraz for coming in to bat before Asif Ali, it got to the point where I was watching the game mute because I didn’t want to hear Ramiz Raja and his annoying commentary..
Haha, funny advices. If you really want Pakistan to win, go on banging these players left and right, they will start winning. The day you start praising them, they will continue their habit of losing the games. As such Pakistanis love to live in dreams. Kick them to run after dreams to catch it.