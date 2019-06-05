New Zealand opt to bowl in World Cup match against Bangladesh

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakibal Hasan was set to play his 200th one-day international on Wednesday after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl in their World Cup match at the Oval.

Both teams won their opening matches -- Bangladesh beating South Africa and New Zealand routing Sri Lanka — and named unchanged teams.

Shakib is the third Bangladeshi player to feature in 200 or more matches, behind his skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Line-ups

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS) TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS) Match referee: David Boon