New Zealand edge out Bangladesh by two wickets

New Zealand on Wednesday edged out a plucky Bangladesh side by two wickets in their 2019 World Cup clash at the Oval to make it two wins out of two in the event.

Chasing 245 to win, the Kiwis had their trouble thanks to some tight bowling by the Tigers but they reached the target in the end with two wickets and 17 balls to spare. Ross Taylor's 82-run knock was pivotal to the successful run chase.

Earlier, paceman Matt Henry grabbed four wickets as New Zealand bowled Bangladesh out for 244.

Henry finished with figures of 4-47 to follow his three wickets against Sri Lanka as Bangladesh -- sent in to bat — lost their last six wickets for just 65 runs.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit a fighting 68-ball 64 with seven boundaries in his 200th one-day international but no other batsmen cashed in on good starts.

Once Shakib was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme in the 31st over, the innings fell apart.

Mohammad Mitun (26), Mahmudullah (20) and Mosadeek Hossain (11) all failed to build a significant innings.

Tailender Mohammad Saifuddin hit a 23-ball 29 with a six and three boundaries before Henry and Trent Boult (2-44) mopped up the tail.

Earlier, openers Tamim Iqbal, who made 24, and Soumya Sarkar, who scored 25, gave Bangladesh a solid base, putting on 45 runs for the first wicket.

But Henry made the breakthrough for New Zealand, bowling Sarkar in the ninth over.

That brought Shakib to the crease, much to the appreciation of a large contingent of Bangladeshi supporters.

Iqbal was out shortly afterwards, caught by Boult off the bowling of Lockie Ferguson, to leave Bangladesh 60-2.

Mushfiqur Rahim rebuilt the innings with Shakib, putting on exactly 50 for the third wicket before he was run out for 19.

Both New Zealand and Bangladesh won their first matches at the World Cup, taking place in England and Wales.

New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Cardiff while Bangladesh beat South Africa.

Line-ups

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS) TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS) Match referee: David Boon