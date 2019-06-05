Bangladesh 161-4 after 33 overs against New Zealand

Bangladesh are 161-4 after 33 overs against New Zealand in their World Cup 2019 encounter at Kennington Oval in London.

Both teams won their opening matches -- Bangladesh beating South Africa and New Zealand routing Sri Lanka — and named unchanged teams.

The game is Bangladesh all-rounder Shakibal Hasan's 200th one-day international. Shakib is the third Bangladeshi player to feature in 200 or more matches, behind his skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Line-ups

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS) TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS) Match referee: David Boon