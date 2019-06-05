DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 05, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bangladesh 161-4 after 33 overs against New Zealand

AFPUpdated June 05, 2019

Email

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim hits a boundary during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. — AFP
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim hits a boundary during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. — AFP
New Zealand's Matt Henry bowls during the World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at The Oval. — AP
New Zealand's Matt Henry bowls during the World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at The Oval. — AP

Bangladesh are 161-4 after 33 overs against New Zealand in their World Cup 2019 encounter at Kennington Oval in London.

Both teams won their opening matches -- Bangladesh beating South Africa and New Zealand routing Sri Lanka — and named unchanged teams.

The game is Bangladesh all-rounder Shakibal Hasan's 200th one-day international. Shakib is the third Bangladeshi player to feature in 200 or more matches, behind his skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Line-ups

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS) TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS) Match referee: David Boon

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 05, 2019

World Environment Day

FORTY-FIVE years ago on this day, the United Nations’ World Environment Day was first celebrated. Throughout the...
June 05, 2019

PTI restructuring

TO have a worker-based political organisation may be a romantic notion in Pakistan but it does make a lot of...
June 05, 2019

Brilliant win

PAKISTAN’S stunning victory over favourites England in the crucial World Cup match at Nottingham on Monday has...
June 04, 2019

Pompeo’s offer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said his country was ready to hold talks with Iran "with no preconditions".
June 04, 2019

Exporters’ concerns

PAKISTAN’S exporter community has concerns that in the forthcoming budget the government will withdraw the sales...
Updated June 04, 2019

‘Mistaken’ content regulation

THE recent inadvertent blocking of certain websites such as Bloomberg and BuzzFeed in Pakistan makes for a concise...