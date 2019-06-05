DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 05, 2019

Nadal,Federer set up classic French Open semi-final

ReutersJune 05, 2019

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves the ball to Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their men's singles quarter-final. — AFP
French Open fans will be treated to the semi-final they had always hoped for as great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal advanced in contrasting fashion on Tuesday to set up a last-four encounter at Roland Garros.

While 11-times champion Nadal demolished Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, 20-times Grand Slam winner Roger Federer had a tougher task in despatching fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

“The next opponent is ok. He knows how to play on clay, unfortunately,” Federer, back at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, joked.

"Thinking back, what a pleasure to be back at Roland Garros. If I came back on clay, it's also perhaps to play Rafa. Here it is. I have the match.”

It will be episode 39 of their rivalry, and would offer the 37-year-old Federer the opportunity to cap a glittering career with perhaps his greatest achievement should he go on to lift the title having beaten the "King of Clay" en route.

With Novak Djokovic facing German fifth seed Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, the men's draw is still dominated by the game's most decorated veterans.

