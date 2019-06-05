DAWN.COM

Dawn journalist Cyril Almeida receives IPI's 71st World Press Freedom Hero award

Dawn.comJune 05, 2019

Cyril Almeida is honoured during a special ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, during IPI's annual World Congress and General Assembly. — Photo courtesy: IPI/Twitter
Dawn Assistant Editor Cyril Almeida on Wednesday received the International Press Institute's (IPI) 71st World Press Freedom Hero award in Geneva, Switzerland.

Almeida was honoured in a special ceremony during the annual World Congress and General Assembly of IPI — a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists in over 100 countries.

"We're proud to award the 2019 IPI World Press Freedom Hero award to Pakistan's Cyril Almeida, a columnist and assistant editor for Dawn," IPI shared on its Twitter account, adding: "It's an honour to recognize the courageous journalism done by Cyril and his newspaper."

In April, IPI had announced Almeida as the recipient of the award.

IPI’s World Press Freedom Hero Award honours journalists "who have made significant contributions to the promotion of press freedom, particularly in the face of great personal risk".

According to a post by the network, Almeida had been recognised for his "critical" and "tenacious coverage" of civil-military relations in Pakistan.

"Almeida’s scrutiny of the Pakistani military-security complex has made both him and Dawn a target," the Vienna-based IPI had said in its statement.

In 2016, Almeida was briefly placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) after publishing an exclusive story in Dawn regarding a top-level meeting of civil-military leaders.

The story prompted enormous controversy in Pakistan. Both Almeida and Dawn’s top editor were subjected to a widespread smear campaign and dragged before a tribunal in an effort to force Dawn to reveal its sources, the IPI had said.

In 2018, a petition seeking the start of treason proceedings was filed against Almeida and he was again temporarily placed on the ECL after publishing an interview with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in which Sharif questioned the progress of the Mumbai attacks trial in Pakistan. Proceedings in the case remain open.

The press freedom watchdog had noted that the retaliation against Almeida and Dawn for their journalism comes "amid a rapidly deteriorating environment for the press" in the country.

"The range of threats includes physical attacks on journalists; legal harassment; the widespread disruption of newspaper distribution; and the effective blockading of independent broadcasters," it had said.

Almeida, a Rhodes scholar with a law degree from Oxford University who briefly worked as a lawyer before entering journalism, is IPI’s second World Press Freedom Hero from Pakistan, with Aslam Ali, the former managing director of Pakistan Press International, having been honoured previously.

IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi said Almeida has "demonstrated tremendous resolve in tackling – at great risk to himself – deeply contentious issues that are nevertheless of central importance to Pakistan’s democracy”.

"Despite the press freedom crisis engulfing Pakistan, he, and Dawn newspaper, have refused to back down from writing about issues that matter,” she added, urging Pakistani authorities to withdraw all charges against Almeida.

"Bringing treason charges against a journalist for interviewing a former prime minister is as dangerous as it is absurd, and constitutes a gross violation of journalists’ right to disseminate information in the public interest," Trionfi had said.

Comments (24)

Irfan
Jun 05, 2019 11:20pm

A truly proud moment for Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Aamir
Jun 05, 2019 11:21pm

Great news!

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 05, 2019 11:25pm

Barbara Trionfi said Almeida has "demonstrated tremendous resolve in tackling – at great risk to himself..."

Hamid Mir never got it even though he got shot.

Recommend 0
Raza
Jun 05, 2019 11:26pm

Congratulations. He deserves this and much more. Stay blessed.

Recommend 0
Fawad
Jun 05, 2019 11:29pm

Congratulations to Cyril and Dawn for this well deserved award and recognition. This newspaper is a shining example of courage and struggle for fact based press in an increasingly bleak and censored Pakistani media space. Currently Pakistan is a democracy in name only. The power is wielded from behind the curtain and freedom of dissenting citizens is increasingly at grave risk.

Recommend 0
Hum Sub Ek Hai
Jun 05, 2019 11:33pm

CongratsCyril! You are a great journalist!

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 05, 2019 11:34pm

Truly deserving ,Congrats Cyril and Dawn

Recommend 0
M Shoaib
Jun 05, 2019 11:34pm

Dear Cyril please be patriotic and loyal to your country.you are a well educated intellectual and you know well that freedom of speech is relative in every society and you need to consider National security interests of the state before criticism.If we have complete freedom of speech to all there would be lawless and chaos and it would put all citizens in danger.

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Jun 05, 2019 11:38pm

Congratulations Cyril. Now could you please write about Zardari and Nawaz's corruption for a change?

Recommend 0
sid
Jun 05, 2019 11:41pm

Thank you Cyril for doing a great job... for the enemies of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Jun 05, 2019 11:42pm

Congratulations to Mr. Almeida and Dawn

Recommend 0
Nothing but truth
Jun 05, 2019 11:45pm

Cyril is a journalist above par. Award is just a small testimony to his work. Clinical analysis with unbiased, fearless mind is hallmark of his writings! We need many more journalists like him... kudos from admirer from India.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jun 05, 2019 11:45pm

Congrats... You deserve it. Keep writing without fear of establishment.

Recommend 0
haled sefula
Jun 05, 2019 11:52pm

He is type of heroes Pakistan needs. I hope he doesn't leave Pakistan.

Recommend 0
MAB
Jun 05, 2019 11:54pm

Congratulations and keep up the good work. It is wonderful to see the international organization recognize a Pakistani for his efforts to state the truth.

Recommend 0
Fair_Point
Jun 05, 2019 11:54pm

Congratulations to Dawn and Cyril for brave journalism. I miss his articles lately.

Recommend 0
Freedom
Jun 05, 2019 11:55pm

Congrats lad you deserve this for your courageous journalism

Recommend 0
Shafiq Chughtai
Jun 06, 2019 12:02am

Intresting!

Recommend 0
Mahmood Ayub
Jun 06, 2019 12:05am

Congratulations Cyril. Richly deserved.

Recommend 0
MALIK
Jun 06, 2019 12:08am

Congratulations Dawn and Almeida. Wonderful achievement and courageous performance in the wake of adversity.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 06, 2019 12:09am

Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
petere
Jun 06, 2019 12:10am

Hero !

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 06, 2019 12:20am

Bravo! Well deserved! Kudos!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Sum
Jun 06, 2019 12:25am

Kudos Cyril and Dawn ! I hope this is the beginning of the normalization of a free press/media in Pakistan. It will be an uphill struggle but freedom of the press is a prerequisite for a liberal peaceful South Asia.

Recommend 0

