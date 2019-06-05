DAWN.COM

South African reeling at 103-5 against India

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated June 05, 2019

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss both South African openers as India took control of their opening game of the World Cup. — Action Images via Reuters
South Africa are in serious trouble after slumping to 103-5 halfway through their allotted overs in the Cricket World Cup group game against India.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah removed openers Hashim Amla (6) and Quinton de Kock (10) in a torrid, five-over opening spell that netted him 2-13 and, after a 54-run third-wicket revival by the South Africans, wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal started and finished the 20th over with wickets.

Rassie van der Dussen (22) was bowled attempting a reverse sweep but playing all around the ball, and skipper Faf du Plessis (38) was bowled between bat and pad on the last ball of the over.

South Africa lost three wickets for 11 run and slumped to 89-5 when JP Duminy (3) was trapped lbw by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The South Africans are coming off losses to England and Bangladesh and are struggling with injuries which forced two changes to the starting XI.

Captains' comments

"Mostly because of the make-up of the side playing two spinners, that's the most attacking option," Du Plessis said at the toss.

"We didn't have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win six games to get to the semis, we have seven games left, so definitely not over yet."

South Africa announced on Tuesday that pace spearhead Dale Steyn had been ruled out of the World Cup without playing a match — a major blow.

Tournament favourites India are also playing two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, with paceman Mohammed Shami missing out.

India skipper Virat Kohli said that good backing in Southampton would lift his team.

"The crowd support will be massive for us. Lots of people who live here and lots who are travelling here," said Kohli.

"For us its about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way," he added.

Line-ups:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, M.S.Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG) TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match Refree: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Karachi Wala
Jun 05, 2019 03:19pm

It is pathetic to see the current state of SA cricket. Regardless of the outcome of SA and India match outcome, it is quite apparent unless SA Govt. and Cricket authorities take immediate corrective measures, their cricket is heading Zimbabwe cricket direction.

Promoting minorities is a Nobel cause, but doing in this type of nonsense disproportionate quota system manner, is a crime. No wonder many talented SA players are now either playing for other countries or have singed Kolpak deals.

Saumya, India
Jun 05, 2019 03:58pm

Good start. Keep it up.

Subhabrata Chaudhury
Jun 05, 2019 04:24pm

old news.....its 100 for 5

Baba ladla
Jun 05, 2019 04:25pm

Easy pizzy

Indian kashmiri
Jun 05, 2019 04:28pm

Go India go

Anil
Jun 05, 2019 04:44pm

Eid Mubarak

Pakistani I am
Jun 05, 2019 04:48pm

Disgusting...Why are South Africans throwing down their weapons against not so formidable Indian side? Would be bad for us if India wins and gains confidence from this match! :-(

Sweets
Jun 05, 2019 04:49pm

India will win

Rj
Jun 05, 2019 04:54pm

South Africa has been crushed

